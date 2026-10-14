Biologics CDMO - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast To 2034 Market To Reach USD 62 Billion As Outsourcing And Advanced Modalities Drive 11.7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsource biologics development and manufacturing to convert capital expenditure into variable costs, de-risk capacity decisions, access expertise, and accelerate time to market.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biologics CDMO - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biologics CDMO market is estimated at USD 23.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 62.00 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2026-2034. According to the report, market growth is being driven by the expanding biologics pipeline, increased outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising oncology demand, biosimilar development, and substantial investment in global manufacturing capacity.

Biologics developers are increasingly using specialized contract development and manufacturing partners to access advanced technologies, regulatory expertise, and clinical and commercial-scale capacity. This trend is particularly important for emerging biotechnology companies that lack in-house manufacturing infrastructure. Outsourcing also enables developers to manage capital requirements, improve operational flexibility, and accelerate time to market across increasingly complex product pipelines.

Key Biologics CDMO Market Highlights



Monoclonal antibodies accounted for 57% of market revenue in 2025, making them the leading product segment.

Contract manufacturing represented 58% of the market in 2025, supported by recurring demand for clinical and commercial production.

Mammalian expression systems held a 70% market share in 2025.

Oncology was the leading indication, accounting for 40% of market revenue in 2025.

North America led the global market with a 42% revenue share in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth through 2034.

Pipeline Expansion and Outsourcing Support Market Growth

Demand for biologics CDMO services is increasing as monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies advance through clinical and commercial pipelines. These products require specialized development platforms, bioreactor capacity, analytical services, quality systems, fill-finish capabilities, and regulatory support.

Pharmaceutical outsourcing is estimated to account for approximately 40% of manufacturing activity, with penetration continuing to rise for complex biologics. Companies are shifting development and production to CDMOs to avoid heavy fixed investment, address uncertain pipeline requirements, and obtain flexible capacity across multiple scales and modalities.

Oncology remains a major source of demand. The International Agency for Research on Cancer projects that global cancer cases will increase from 20 million in 2022 to 35 million by 2050. This growing disease burden is expected to support continued investment in oncology biologics and outsourced manufacturing. Meanwhile, patent expirations for major biologic medicines are expanding opportunities for biosimilars, increasing demand for high-volume and cost-competitive production.

Leading Market Segments

Monoclonal antibodies are expected to retain product leadership throughout the forecast period. Their established use across oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases, combined with a growing biosimilar pipeline, supports sustained demand for mammalian drug-substance and drug-product manufacturing. Antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cell and gene therapy products are also creating new opportunities for CDMOs with specialized capabilities.

Contract manufacturing remains the largest service segment because it represents the most capital-intensive and high-value portion of the biologics production cycle. Commercial supply agreements generate recurring, volume-linked revenue, while demand for clinical manufacturing continues to feed future commercial pipelines. Contract development, analytical and quality services, and fill-finish and packaging are also expanding as customers seek integrated service models.

Regional Market Outlook

North America accounted for 42% of global biologics CDMO revenue in 2025. The region benefits from a large biopharmaceutical industry, a deep biologics pipeline, access to capital, established regulatory infrastructure, and growing interest in domestic manufacturing and supply security. Recent investments include Lonza's acquisition of the Vacaville, California manufacturing site and new capacity initiatives in North Carolina and New Jersey.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market. Expansion is supported by competitive production costs, government initiatives, growing domestic biotechnology industries, and major investments across South Korea, China, India, Singapore, and Japan. Samsung Biologics has expanded its capacity to 784,000 liters, while WuXi Biologics, Syngene International, Lotte Biologics, and other providers continue to strengthen regional capabilities.

Europe remains an important biologics manufacturing center, led by Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Denmark. Strong infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and established providers support the region's position. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa represent emerging opportunities as healthcare access, biosimilar production, technology transfer, and regional supply-security initiatives develop.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Investment

The biologics CDMO market is moderately concentrated, with several world-scale providers operating alongside specialized and regional manufacturers. Competition is shaped by bioreactor capacity, geographic reach, integrated development and manufacturing services, regulatory performance, technical expertise, and long-term pharmaceutical partnerships.

Major companies identified in the report include:



Lonza Group AG

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Boehringer Ingelheim (BioXcellence)

AGC Biologics

Rentschler Biopharma SE Syngene International Limited

Consolidation and capacity investment continue to reshape the competitive environment. In December 2024, Novo Holdings completed its USD 16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent, followed by Novo Nordisk's USD 11 billion acquisition of three Catalent fill-finish sites. In 2024, Lonza acquired the Vacaville facility from Roche for USD 1.2 billion, adding approximately 330,000 liters of bioreactor capacity and committing CHF 500 million to site upgrades.

Market Challenges

Growth may be moderated by high capital requirements, lengthy facility construction and validation timelines, shortages of skilled biomanufacturing professionals, evolving regulatory standards, and revenue exposure to delayed or discontinued client programs. Geopolitical uncertainty, tariffs, reshoring policies, supply-chain dependencies, and proposed biosecurity measures may also influence sourcing decisions. In addition, pricing pressure in biosimilars and potential overcapacity in selected modalities could affect margins.

Despite these constraints, the convergence of biologics pipeline growth, outsourcing, oncology demand, biosimilar expansion, and large-scale capacity investment is expected to sustain strong momentum in the biologics CDMO market through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Biologics CDMO Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumptions

2. Biologics CDMO Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

3. Biologics CDMO Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Biologics CDMO Market Drivers

3.1.1 Expanding Biologics and Advanced-Modality Pipeline

3.1.2 Rising Outsourcing by Pharma and Biotech

3.1.3 Oncology Biologics and Biosimilar Demand

3.1.4 Capacity Investment and Consolidation

3.2 Biologics CDMO Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 High Capital Intensity and Long Build Timelines

3.2.2 Talent Shortage and Regulatory Complexity

3.2.3 Client Concentration and Geopolitical Risk

3.3 Biologics CDMO Market Opportunities

3.3.1 ADC, Cell, and Gene Therapy Capacity

3.3.2 Reshoring and Emerging-Market Expansion

4. Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Biologics CDMO Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Biologics CDMO Market Assessment

7.1 By Product Type

7.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.1.2 Recombinant Proteins

7.1.3 Vaccines

7.1.4 Antibody-Drug Conjugates

7.1.5 Cell and Gene Therapy Products

7.1.6 Other Biologics

7.2 By Service Type

7.2.1 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.2 Contract Development

7.2.3 Analytical and Quality Services

7.2.4 Fill-Finish and Packaging

7.3 By Source

7.3.1 Mammalian

7.3.2 Microbial

7.3.3 Other Expression Systems

7.4 By Indication

7.4.1 Oncology

7.4.2 Autoimmune and Inflammatory

7.4.3 Infectious Diseases

7.4.4 Metabolic

7.4.5 Others

7.5 By Scale of Operation

7.5.1 Clinical Scale

7.5.2 Commercial Scale

7.6 By Geography

7.6.1 North America

7.6.1.1 United States Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.1.2 Canada Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.1.3 Mexico Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2 Europe

7.6.2.1 Germany Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.2 United Kingdom Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.3 France Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.4 Italy Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.5 Spain Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.6 Rest of Europe Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3 Asia-Pacific

7.6.3.1 China Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.2 Japan Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.3 India Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.4 South Korea Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.5 Australia Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.4 Rest of World

7.6.4.1 Middle East Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.4.2 Africa Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.4.3 South America Biologics CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

8. Biologics CDMO Market Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Concentration and Structure

8.2 Competitive Positioning and Market Share Analysis (Premium Offering)

9. Biologics CDMO Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

10. Biologics CDMO Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1 Lonza Group AG

10.2 Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

10.3 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

10.4 Catalent, Inc.

10.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.6 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

10.7 Boehringer Ingelheim (BioXcellence)

10.8 AGC Biologics

10.9 Rentschler Biopharma SE

10.10 Syngene International Limited

Company profile coverage includes Company Overview, Company Snapshot, Financial Overview, Service Portfolio, and Strategic Initiatives / Entropy.

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer and Contact Us

List of Tables [31]

List of Figures [38]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Lonza Group AG

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Boehringer Ingelheim (BioXcellence)

AGC Biologics

Rentschler Biopharma SE Syngene International Limited

For more information about this report visit

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