Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 Targeted Therapies Unlock Growth As Unmet Need Drives Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High unmet need, limited competition and the shift to targeted therapies create strong US opportunities, with uptake driven by better outcomes and uninterrupted cancer treatment.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radiotherapy induced oral mucositis (RIOM) market is expected to expand across the seven major markets (7MM), comprising the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Growth through 2036 will be supported by the increasing use of radiotherapy, the rising incidence of head and neck cancers, improved access to oncology care, and continued investment in therapies targeting radiation-induced inflammation and tissue injury.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of RIOM epidemiology, treatment practices, market dynamics, competitive activity, drug uptake, pricing, reimbursement, and commercial opportunities from 2022-2036. It also examines patient population trends, market share by therapy, emerging product profiles, and factors expected to influence adoption across the 7MM.

RIOM Epidemiology and Patient Burden

RIOM remains a frequent and clinically significant complication among patients receiving radiotherapy for head and neck cancers. Risk is elevated by concurrent chemoradiotherapy, high radiation doses, poor oral health, tobacco and alcohol use, nutritional deficiencies, and advanced age. Patients receiving combined chemoradiotherapy face the greatest likelihood of severe mucositis, reinforcing the importance of risk assessment, preventive oral care, early intervention, and multidisciplinary management.



The United States held the largest RIOM market share in 2025 and continues to represent a major center for clinical research and therapeutic development.

Grade III RIOM accounted for the largest proportion of US cases in 2025, while Grade IV represented the lowest burden.

Germany recorded the highest number of incident cases among the EU4 and the United Kingdom in 2025, followed by France, while Spain reported the lowest number.

Head and neck cancers represented the largest cancer-specific RIOM population, particularly oral cavity, oropharyngeal, and nasopharyngeal cancers. A higher burden among males and relatively younger patient groups supports the need for proactive supportive care and timely treatment management.

Severe RIOM can impair oral intake, require feeding tube placement, and lead to hospitalization for nutritional support, intravenous analgesia, or antibiotic treatment. These complications may also cause radiotherapy dose reductions, delays, or interruptions that can affect cancer treatment outcomes.

Current RIOM Treatment Landscape

RIOM management remains centered on supportive and symptom-directed care. Common approaches include structured oral hygiene protocols, saline and sodium bicarbonate rinses, benzydamine mouthwash, topical anesthetics, systemic analgesics, hydration, and nutritional support. Palifermin may be considered in selected clinical settings, although treatment options directly targeting RIOM pathophysiology remain limited.

Clinical severity is evaluated through established assessment systems, including the World Health Organization Oral Toxicity Scale, National Cancer Institute criteria, Radiation Therapy Oncology Group criteria, and Oral Mucositis Assessment Scale. These tools support treatment monitoring, clinical trial evaluation, and standardized patient management.

Key unmet needs include:



Effective preventive and disease-modifying therapies

Improved control of pain and functional impairment

Reduced risk of secondary infections

Prevention of cancer treatment interruptions

Consistent clinical assessment and supportive care practices Greater access to targeted treatments across geographic markets

RIOM Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The RIOM pipeline remains concentrated, creating opportunities for companies developing differentiated therapies. Leading investigational candidates include Dusquetide (SGX942) from Soligenix, RRx-001 from EpicentRx, and MIT-001 from MitoImmune Therapeutics.

Dusquetide is an investigational innate defense regulator designed to modulate immune activity, reduce excessive inflammation, support bacterial clearance, and promote tissue healing without compromising the anti-tumor effects of cancer therapy. Its development program is focused on reducing the severity and duration of oral mucositis in patients receiving treatment for head and neck cancer.

RRx-001 is an investigational small-molecule therapy targeting oxidative stress, inflammation, and radiation-associated tissue injury. The candidate is being evaluated for its potential to protect normal tissue, improve patient quality of life, and support uninterrupted chemoradiotherapy.

Pipeline innovation increasingly encompasses cytoprotective agents, innate immune modulators, anti-inflammatory therapies, antioxidant and tissue-protective agents, mitochondrial function regulators, and regenerative approaches. Supportive care remains the dominant treatment category, but emerging drug classes could reshape the RIOM market by addressing biological mechanisms associated with mucosal injury and impaired tissue repair.

RIOM Market Growth Drivers and Commercial Outlook

The RIOM market outlook is supported by a growing patient population, increased recognition of treatment-related toxicity, and demand for interventions that preserve cancer treatment adherence. Greater understanding of radiation-induced inflammation, oxidative stress, immune signaling, and tissue regeneration is also enabling more focused therapeutic development.

The United States is expected to remain the leading commercial market due to its substantial head and neck cancer population, high radiotherapy utilization, advanced oncology infrastructure, and active clinical development environment. Opportunities are also emerging across Europe and Japan as cancer treatment access expands and supportive oncology care receives greater attention.

Market access and reimbursement will play a central role in the adoption of new RIOM therapies. Payers are expected to assess pricing relative to clinical benefits such as lower hospitalization rates, reduced feeding tube use, improved treatment continuity, and decreased reliance on intensive supportive care. Analogue-based pricing assessments and evidence demonstrating improvements in clinically meaningful outcomes will influence long-term uptake.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The report includes historical and forecast epidemiology, treatment algorithms, clinical development analysis, market size and share assessments, therapy uptake projections, pricing trends, reimbursement considerations, and competitive intelligence. It also incorporates SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, and perspectives from key opinion leaders across the 7MM.

Primary research included engagement with clinical and scientific experts associated with leading academic and research institutions. Their insights support the evaluation of treatment practices, emerging therapies, accessibility challenges, prescribing behavior, patient adherence, and unmet medical needs.

The analysis is designed to help pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors, healthcare organizations, and market access teams:



Evaluate the current and forecast RIOM market opportunity

Assess epidemiological and geographic growth trends

Benchmark emerging therapies by efficacy, safety, administration, and expected market entry

Understand competitive positioning and potential patient uptake

Identify pricing, reimbursement, and market access considerations Strengthen clinical development, commercialization, and launch strategies

Continued progress among candidates such as Dusquetide, RRx-001, and MIT-001 signals a gradual transition from symptom management toward targeted RIOM treatment. As clinical evidence develops and awareness of the economic and patient burden increases, innovative therapies capable of preventing mucosal injury, accelerating healing, and maintaining cancer treatment continuity are expected to create meaningful opportunities through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of RIOM By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of RIOM By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Signs and Symptoms

7.3. Risk Factors

7.4. Pathophysiology

7.5. Diagnosis

7.5.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.5.2. Diagnosis Algorithm

7.5.3. Diagnosis Guidelines

8. Treatment

8.1. Algorithm for the Treatment of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)

8.2. Guidelines for the Treatment of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases Receiving Radiotherapy in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases Receiving Radiotherapy in the United States

9.4.2. Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases of Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in the United States

9.4.3. Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in the United States

9.4.4. Total Treatable Cases of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in US

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases Receiving Radiotherapy in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases of Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in EU4 and the UK

9.5.4. Total Treatable Cases of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases Receiving Radiotherapy in Japan

9.6.2. Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases of Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Japan

9.6.3. Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Japan

9.6.4. Total Treatable Cases of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Japan

10. Patient Journey of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)

11. Emerging Drugs

11.1. Competitive landscape of emerging therapies

11.2. Dusquetide (SGX942): Soligenix

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.2.4. Analyst's Views

11.3. RRx-001: EpicentRx

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.3.4. Analyst's Views

12. Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM): 7MM Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)

12.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.3.1. Cost Assumptions

12.3.2. Pricing Trends

12.3.3. Analogue Assessment

12.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.4. Conjoint Analysis of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)

12.5. Total Market Size of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)in the 7MM

12.6. Total Market Size of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The United States

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in the United States

12.7.2. Total Market Size of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) by Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Total Market Size of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan

12.9.1. Total Market Size of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Japan

12.9.2. Total Market Size of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)

14. SWOT Analysis of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)

15. KOL Views of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM)

16.1. The United States

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of RIOM Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [35]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Soligenix

EpicentRx MitoImmune Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit

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