Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2036 Precision Oncology And Next-Generation Tkis Drive 7MM Growth

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Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) market is evolving as molecular diagnostics, targeted therapies and mutation-specific treatment strategies improve patient management. The report analyzes historical and forecasted GIST epidemiology, treatment practices, market size, therapy uptake, pricing, reimbursement and competitive dynamics across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Japan.

GISTs account for less than 1% of gastrointestinal tumors but represent the most common mesenchymal tumors of the gastrointestinal tract. Approximately 55-60% originate in the stomach, while 30-35% arise in the small intestine. Less common sites include the esophagus, colon and rectum. Rare primary tumors may also occur outside the gastrointestinal tract.

Patients are typically assessed for recurrence or progression risk using tumor size, mitotic index, anatomical location and mutation status. Molecular testing for KIT and PDGFRA mutations is central to treatment selection, with succinate dehydrogenase testing recommended for tumors without detectable KIT or PDGFRA alterations. Approximately 80% of cases are driven by KIT mutations, while 12-15% are classified as KIT/PDGFRA wild-type GIST. Fewer than 5% are associated with hereditary or syndromic conditions.

GIST Market Size and Forecast



2025 GIST market size: approximately USD XX million

2036 projected GIST market size: approximately USD XX million Expected growth during 2026-2036: XX% CAGR

The report provides a comprehensive GIST market forecast for 2022-2036, including patient population trends, therapy-specific revenue, market share, peak patient share, drug uptake and regional growth opportunities. Market expansion is expected to be supported by improving diagnosis, broader molecular testing, continued adoption of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), regulatory incentives and the development of therapies targeting resistance mutations.

GIST Epidemiology and Patient Population

GIST can occur at any age but is most frequently diagnosed in older adults, with a median age of 65-69 years and a slight predominance among males. Up to 50% of patients may present with metastatic disease or multifocal tumor involvement at diagnosis.

In 2025, the United States recorded more than 5,600 incident GIST cases, representing the highest number among the 7MM. Estimates generally indicate 5,000-6,000 new US cases annually, and the incident population is expected to increase during the forecast period. Localized GIST remains the most commonly diagnosed stage.

Current GIST Treatment Landscape

Surgical resection remains the principal treatment for localized GIST. For advanced, metastatic or unresectable disease, targeted TKIs have replaced conventional chemotherapy as the main systemic treatment approach. Treatment decisions are increasingly guided by mutation status, previous therapy, resistance profile and disease stage.

Established treatment sequencing includes imatinib (GLEEVEC) in the first-line setting, sunitinib (SUTENT) in the second-line setting, regorafenib (STIVARGA) in the third-line setting and ripretinib (QINLOCK) in the fourth-line setting. Approximately 15-20% of patients demonstrate primary resistance to available therapies, underscoring the need for broader mutation coverage and alternative treatment strategies.

Ripretinib is an oral switch-control TKI that targets multiple initiating and resistance mutations in KIT and PDGFRA. It is approved for later-line advanced GIST and is also being evaluated in Phase III development as a second-line treatment. According to ONO Pharmaceutical's 2025-26 financial results, ripretinib sales increased by USD 80 million, or 50.6% year on year, to USD 239.5 million.

Avapritinib (AYVAKIT) is approved for adults with unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring PDGFRA exon 18 mutations, including D842V. Its approval established an important mutation-specific option for a patient group historically associated with limited response to earlier TKIs. Larotrectinib (VITRAKVI) may also be relevant for rare GIST cases with actionable NTRK gene fusions.

Emerging GIST Therapies and Competitive Landscape

The GIST pipeline includes agents designed to address primary mutations, secondary resistance mutations and molecular heterogeneity. Leading companies include ONO Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Cogent Biosciences, GSK, Sartar Therapeutics and Kumquat Biosciences.



Bezuclastinib: Cogent Biosciences is developing this selective type I TKI for KIT activation loop mutations. In the Phase III PEAK trial, bezuclastinib plus sunitinib reduced the risk of progression or death by 50% compared with sunitinib alone. Median progression-free survival was 16.5 months versus 9.2 months. The US FDA accepted the New Drug Application under Priority Review, with a target action date of November 30, 2026.

Velzatinib (IDRX-42/GSK6042981): GSK is developing this investigational TKI to target clinically relevant primary and secondary KIT mutations. The therapy has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA. A first-line Phase III study is planned for 2026. SAR003: Sartar Therapeutics is advancing this investigational therapy for KIT-driven tumors. In September 2025, SAR003 received Orphan Drug Designation for GIST from both the FDA and EMA.

Late-stage candidates such as bezuclastinib and velzatinib are expected to increase competition during the latter half of the forecast period. Their commercial potential will depend on comparative efficacy, safety, mutation coverage, treatment-line positioning, regulatory outcomes, pricing and access.

Key GIST Market Growth Drivers



Improved molecular diagnosis: Expanded KIT, PDGFRA and SDH testing is increasing diagnostic accuracy and supporting mutation-directed treatment selection.

Advances in targeted therapy: Next-generation TKIs are being developed to overcome resistance and improve disease control across treatment lines.

Regulatory support: Orphan Drug Designation, Fast Track Designation, Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Priority Review can accelerate development and regulatory assessment.

Increasing treatment segmentation: Greater understanding of molecular subtypes is creating opportunities for precision oncology and biomarker-defined therapies. Growing clinical pipeline: Combination strategies and broad-spectrum KIT inhibitors may expand the addressable GIST treatment market.

Unmet Needs in GIST Treatment



Primary and acquired resistance to existing targeted therapies

Drug-resistant tumor subclones and molecular heterogeneity

Limited options for KIT/PDGFRA wild-type and SDH-deficient GIST

Need for durable responses across multiple treatment lines

Challenges in long-term disease monitoring and survivorship Access, affordability and reimbursement barriers for high-cost therapies

GIST Drug Uptake, Pricing and Market Access

Drug uptake during 2026-2036 will vary according to clinical positioning, efficacy, safety, mutation coverage, regulatory status and payer access. Ripretinib is expected to maintain strong adoption in later-line disease because of its broad activity against KIT and PDGFRA mutations. Bezuclastinib may achieve moderate uptake as clinical evidence develops and regulatory decisions clarify its positioning. Earlier-stage therapies such as SAR003 are expected to follow a more gradual trajectory.

The report also evaluates country-specific reimbursement, cost-effectiveness, patient assistance programs, out-of-pocket expenses and coverage under government prescription drug programs. Pricing and analogue assessments examine how treatment cost may influence market access, adherence and long-term commercial performance.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report combines epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting with treatment analysis, competitive intelligence, SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis and insights from more than 15 key opinion leaders. It evaluates approved and emerging GIST therapies according to efficacy, safety, administration, market entry, probability of success and addressable patient population.

Stakeholders can use the findings to assess GIST market opportunities, forecast therapy adoption, understand regional patient burden, evaluate competitors and strengthen clinical development, pricing, reimbursement and launch strategies. The analysis also supports pipeline prioritization by identifying high-value opportunities associated with resistance, mutation-specific treatment and underserved GIST populations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

6. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes

7.3. Signs And Symptoms

7.4. Diagnosis

7.4.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.4.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.4.3. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.5. Treatment and Management

7.5.1. Treatment Algorithm

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the United States

8.4.2. Age-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the United States

8.4.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the United States

8.4.4. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the United States

8.4.5. Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the United States

8.4.6. Treated Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Age-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.6. Treated Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in Japan

8.6.2. Age-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in Japan

8.6.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in Japan

8.6.4. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in Japan

8.6.5. Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in Japan

8.6.6. Treated Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

10.2. Ripretinib (QINLOCK): ONO Pharmaceutical

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Analyst Views

10.3. Avapritinib (AYVAKIT): Blueprint Medicines Corporation/Sanofi

10.3.1. Product Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.3.5. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

11.2. Bezuclastinib (CGT9486): Cogent Biosciences

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst Views

11.3. Velzatinib (IDRX-42/GSK6042981): GSK

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Analyst Views

12. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST): Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

12.3. Conjoint Analysis of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.5. Total Market Size of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the 7MM

12.6. The United States

12.6.1. Total Market Size of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the United States

12.6.2. Market Size of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) by Therapies in the United States

12.7. EU4 and the UK

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in EU4 and the UK

12.7.2. Market Size of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.8. Japan

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in Japan

12.8.2. Market Size of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

14. SWOT Analysis of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

15. KOL Views of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

16.1. The US

16.2. In EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [35]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Sanofi

ONO Pharmaceutical

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Bayer

Loxo Oncology

Cogent Biosciences

GSK

Sartar Therapeutics Kumquat Biosciences

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