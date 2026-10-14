Von Willebrand's Disease - Drug Pipeline Insight, 2026 Phase III VGA And Novel Hemostatic Therapies Drive R&D, Licensing, And Partnership Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maps the Von Willebrand's Disease pipeline, emerging therapies, unmet needs, clinical progress, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Von Willebrand's Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Von Willebrand's Disease Pipeline Landscape

The report delivers an in-depth analysis of the von Willebrand's Disease pipeline, covering 4+ companies and 4+ investigational drugs across clinical, preclinical and Discovery stages. It evaluates pipeline candidates by development phase, product type, route of administration and molecule type while also examining discontinued and inactive products.

The analysis combines clinical and commercial perspectives to assess the current research environment, emerging treatment strategies and potential growth opportunities. Individual drug profiles include mechanisms of action, clinical study information, regulatory developments, product technologies and relevant development activities. The report also reviews collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisition activity, funding, regulatory designations and other strategic developments influencing von Willebrand's Disease R&D.

Von Willebrand's Disease Overview

Von Willebrand disease (VWD) is an inherited bleeding disorder associated with deficient or dysfunctional von Willebrand factor (VWF). It is generally classified as type 1, type 2 or type 3, with clinical severity varying significantly among patients. Common manifestations include easy bruising, recurrent nosebleeds, heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding and excessive bleeding after injuries, dental procedures or surgery. Severe cases, particularly type 3 VWD, may involve spontaneous bleeding and bleeding into joints or soft tissues.

Diagnosis typically includes an assessment of personal and family bleeding history alongside laboratory testing. Key evaluations may measure VWF antigen levels, VWF activity and factor VIII clotting activity to help determine disease type and severity.

Current VWD treatment focuses on preventing and controlling bleeding episodes. Desmopressin (DDAVP) is frequently used for eligible patients with type 1 VWD, while VWF concentrates may be required for type 2, type 3 or other severe presentations. Antifibrinolytic agents, including tranexamic acid, can support bleeding control during dental procedures or surgery. Hormonal therapies may also be considered for patients experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding.

Emerging Drugs and Clinical Development

The report assesses investigational therapies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, pre-clinical and Discovery development. It examines clinical trial status, pharmacological activity, development agreements, collaborations and recent company announcements. This analysis highlights novel therapeutic approaches designed to address persistent unmet needs and reduce the treatment burden associated with existing VWD therapies.

VGA039: Star Therapeutics

VGA039 is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting Protein S. The candidate is being developed to restore balance within the coagulation process and has potential applications across multiple bleeding disorders, with VWD identified as its initial indication. Its proposed subcutaneous self-administration and dosing profile may offer a more convenient treatment option for eligible patients. VGA039 is currently in Phase III clinical development for von Willebrand disease.

Therapeutic Assessment

The von Willebrand's Disease pipeline assessment categorizes approximately 4+ products according to their stage of development:



Late stage products in Phase III

Mid-stage products in Phase II

Early-stage products in Phase I

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued and inactive candidates

Pipeline therapies are also assessed by route of administration, including intra-articular, intraocular, intrathecal, intravenous, oral, parenteral, subcutaneous, topical and transdermal delivery. Molecule type categories include oligonucleotides, peptides and small molecules, while product classifications cover Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination therapies.

Competitive Intelligence and Development Activity

Approximately 4+ companies are developing therapies for von Willebrand's Disease. Star Therapeutics is associated with a candidate in the most advanced development stage identified in the report. The competitive analysis reviews participating companies, clinical progress and strategies intended to overcome limitations in the current treatment landscape.

Development activity coverage includes Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, licensing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financing activity and emerging technologies. It also evaluates clinical study status, regulatory designations, potential drug impact and the ability of pipeline candidates to address unmet medical needs.

Key Report Insights



Von Willebrand's Disease pipeline analysis

Clinical and commercial assessment of emerging therapies

Pipeline product profiles and mechanisms of action

Clinical trial activity and development status

Route of administration and molecule type analysis

Inactive and discontinued drug assessment

Strategic collaborations, licensing and acquisition activity Unmet needs and potential market impact

Selected Key Players and Products



Vega Therapeutics

Hemab

VGA039 HMB-002

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, investors and other industry stakeholders seeking actionable intelligence on the von Willebrand's Disease treatment pipeline. Its integrated assessment provides visibility into leading candidates, competitive positioning, research trends and the clinical developments expected to shape future VWD treatment strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Von Willebrand's Disease: Overview



Introduction

Structure

Function

Mechanism of action Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Von Willebrand's Disease - Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

VGA039: Star Therapeutics



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

Preclinical Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Von Willebrand's Disease - Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding

Von Willebrand's Disease - Unmet Needs

Von Willebrand's Disease - Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Vega Therapeutics Hemab

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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