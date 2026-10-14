Postherpetic Neuralgia - Drug Pipeline Insight, 2026 Phase II Innovation And Novel Pain Therapies Drive R&D, Licensing, And Partnership Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Assess novel therapies, clinical progress, unmet needs, collaborations, licensing and M&A across the global Postherpetic Neuralgia pipeline.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Postherpetic Neuralgia - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers comprehensive insights into the global Postherpetic Neuralgia pipeline landscape, covering 3+ companies and 3+ investigational drugs. It evaluates clinical and nonclinical candidates by development stage, product type, route of administration, and molecule type. Inactive and discontinued pipeline products are also assessed to provide a balanced view of research activity, competitive positioning, and potential opportunities in Postherpetic Neuralgia treatment development.

Postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) is associated with persistent neuropathic pain following herpes zoster caused by reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus. Risk is particularly elevated among older adults and immunocompromised individuals. Symptoms can include burning, sharp, jabbing, or deep aching pain that continues after the shingles rash has resolved, along with allodynia, itching, numbness, and heightened skin sensitivity. Chronic symptoms may disrupt sleep, daily activities, emotional well-being, and overall quality of life.

PHN pathophysiology is associated with peripheral and central nervous system changes, including myelin and axonal loss, dorsal horn atrophy, altered pain inhibition, neuronal inflammation, and central sensitization. Immune activation, persistent viral particles in nerve ganglia, and genetic susceptibility may also contribute to ongoing nerve damage and sensory dysfunction.

Current Postherpetic Neuralgia treatment includes prevention, early management of acute herpes zoster, and multimodal symptom control. Common therapies include tricyclic antidepressants, pregabalin, lidocaine 5% patches, capsaicin, and selected interventional procedures. Opioids may provide pain relief but remain controversial because of safety and dependency concerns. Botulinum toxin, epidural injections, spinal cord stimulation, physical therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, acupuncture, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation may be considered in selected patients. Despite available options, significant unmet need remains for therapies that deliver sustained pain relief with improved tolerability.

Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline Highlights



Global coverage of the Postherpetic Neuralgia therapeutics market and R&D landscape

Analysis of 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drug candidates

Coverage of Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, preclinical, and discovery-stage programs

Assessment of mechanisms of action, clinical studies, regulatory activity, and product development

Review of collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, funding, and designations Evaluation of unmet needs, emerging technologies, inactive candidates, and potential market impact

Selected Emerging Postherpetic Neuralgia Drugs

ONO-1110 - Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

ONO-1110 is an investigational therapy in Phase II development for Postherpetic Neuralgia. The candidate targets endogenous cannabinoid regulation and is intended to capture potential analgesic and pharmacological benefits while reducing adverse effects associated with conventional cannabinoid treatments, including euphoria and somnolence. Clinical studies in Japan are evaluating its potential to provide pain relief with a more favorable tolerability profile.

UDB412 - Undaunted Bio, INC

UDB412 is a repurposed therapy being reformulated as an Oral Thin Film through the FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway. The formulation is designed to dissolve rapidly on the tongue without water. Although the development program includes a focus on pain associated with Trigeminal Neuralgia, the report identifies UDB412 as a discovery-stage candidate relevant to the Postherpetic Neuralgia pipeline landscape.

Additional Pipeline Candidate

SR419, developed by Shanghai SIMR Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is also included among the key products evaluated in the report. Detailed product profiles provide available information on development status, pharmacological activity, clinical progress, and related business development activities.

Therapeutic Assessment

The Postherpetic Neuralgia pipeline is segmented by route of administration, including oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical products. Molecule-type analysis covers recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapies. Candidates are also categorized as mono, combination, or mono/combination products.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd represents the most advanced company identified in the current pipeline, with ONO-1110 in Phase II development. Other key participants include Undaunted Bio, INC and Shanghai SIMR Biotechnology Co., Ltd. The report examines how these companies and academic organizations are addressing limitations in existing Postherpetic Neuralgia therapies through novel mechanisms, reformulated products, and emerging treatment technologies.

Key Questions Addressed



Which companies are developing Postherpetic Neuralgia drugs?

How many candidates are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage development?

Which clinical studies are active, and what is their current status?

What drug types and technologies may address limitations of existing treatments?

Which collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers, and acquisitions are shaping the pipeline?

What regulatory designations have been granted to emerging therapies? Which unmet needs and commercial opportunities could influence future Postherpetic Neuralgia R&D?

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Postherpetic Neuralgia: Overview



Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Postherpetic Neuralgia- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

ONO-1110: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

UDB412: Undaunted Bio, INC



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Postherpetic Neuralgia Key Companies

Postherpetic Neuralgia Key Products

Postherpetic Neuralgia- Unmet Needs

Postherpetic Neuralgia- Market Drivers and Barriers

Postherpetic Neuralgia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Postherpetic Neuralgia Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Undaunted Bio, INC Shanghai SIMR Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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