Gocharting Receives Dhan's Tech Innovators Award And Is Named One Of Dhan's Top Partners Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights the partnership that brings professional order flow charting to Dhan's customers, as GoCharting expands free real-time NSE and MCX data in India

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoCharting, the web platform for order flow, charting and scripting trusted by more than 3 million traders, today announced that Dhan has recognised it with the Tech Innovators award, a Special Recognition at the Dhan Achievers Award 2026, and named it among Dhan's Top Partners of 2026. The recognition honours GoCharting's "exceptional partnership and contribution towards building Dhan."

Through the partnership, Dhan customers can link their Dhan accounts to GoCharting and place orders with Dhan directly from professional charts, including footprint and cluster charts, volume and market profile, cumulative delta, a depth-of-market (DOM) ladder and one-click order entry, all in the browser with no download required. Orders placed from GoCharting are sent to and executed by Dhan.

The recognition follows a period of rapid product delivery for traders in India. In September, GoCharting made real-time NSE data free for logged-in users, alongside free real-time MCX data, and launched Terminal V2, its redesigned charting terminal. This month it released Lipi V2, the latest version of its scripting language for custom indicators.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Dhan and honoured to receive Dhan's Tech Innovators award," said Sushanta Deb, CEO and Co-Founder of GoCharting. "GoCharting has deep roots in India, and a vision to build world-class trading technology for traders in India and across the globe. Our partnership with Dhan shows what can happen when two technology companies with Indian roots come together to deliver the very best trading experience to the market."

"Recognition from a partner like Dhan matters because it comes from the people who see our technology in front of traders every day," said Oleg Mukhanov, President & COO of GoCharting. "Serious traders want to see what moves the market and act on it in the same place. With Dhan, professional order flow, free real-time NSE and MCX data and order placement through Dhan sit in one browser tab. We intend to keep raising the bar for traders in India and around the world."

About GoCharting

GoCharting is the leading web platform for order flow, charting, scripting and trading, trusted by more than 3 million traders. Traders read the market tick by tick with footprint charts, DOM, volume profile and delta, build custom indicators with Lipi scripting or import scripts from other popular languages, replay past sessions and place orders from the chart through their broker. GoCharting offers free real-time data across equities, futures, options, FX and crypto on CME, Nasdaq, NYSE, Cboe, NSE, MCX and more, with full Level 2 depth, on web and mobile with no download required. GoCharting is built with its community and improved every day. Learn more at

About Dhan

Dhan () is a technology and product-led investment platform built for Long-Term Investors and Super Traders in India. The platform ranks among the Top 10 stock trading platforms by active clients as per NSE and is known for its innovation-first approach to building transparent, high-performance investing experiences and exceptionally fast speeds for trade execution.

Disclaimer

GoCharting is a technology and market-data platform. It is not a stock broker, investment adviser or research analyst registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and nothing in this release is investment advice or a recommendation. Orders placed from GoCharting are sent to and executed by the user's SEBI-registered broker. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks; read all related documents carefully before investing.

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