Asia-Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2035 CRISPR Adoption And Pharma R&D Drive 9.91% CAGR And A $1.69 Billion Market By 2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|76
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$660.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$1690 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Asia-Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Market Overview
1.1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem
1.2 Market Trends
1.2.1 Impact Analysis
1.2.2 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine
1.3 Regulatory Landscape
1.3.1 Asia-Pacific
1.3.1.1 China
1.3.1.2 Japan
1.4 Pricing Analysis
1.4.1 Generation Costs (Creating New Models)
1.4.2 Acquisition Costs (Purchasing Existing Models)
1.4.3 Additional Costs
1.5 Technology Landscape
1.6 Market Dynamics
1.6.1 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.6.2 Market Drivers
1.6.2.1 Growing Number of Pharmaceutical Research and Drug Development Activities
1.6.2.2 Technological Advancements in Genetic Engineering
1.6.2.3 Increasing Demand for Advanced Disease Models for Drug Discovery
1.6.3 Market Restraints
1.6.3.1 High Maintenance Cost of Animal Models
1.6.3.2 Strict Regulations and Guidelines
1.6.4 Market Opportunities
1.6.4.1 Emergence of CRISPR as a Powerful Tool for Biomedical Research Field
1.6.4.2 Increasing Demand for Disease-Specific Models
2 Region
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Asia Pacific
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.2.4.1 Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.4.2 Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.4.3 Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.4.4 Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.4.5 Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Country
2.2.5 China
2.2.5.1 Country Overview
2.2.5.2 China Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.5.3 China Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.5.4 China Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.5.5 China Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.6 Japan
2.2.6.1 Country Overview
2.2.6.2 Japan Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.6.3 Japan Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.6.4 Japan Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.6.5 Japan Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.7 India
2.2.7.1 Country Overview
2.2.7.2 India Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.7.3 India Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.7.4 India Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.7.5 India Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.8 Australia
2.2.8.1 Country Overview
2.2.8.2 Australia Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.8.3 Australia Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.8.4 Australia Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.8.5 Australia Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.9 South Korea
2.2.9.1 Country Overview
2.2.9.2 South Korea Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.9.3 South Korea Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.9.4 South Korea Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.9.5 South Korea Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.10 Rest-of-the- Asia Pacific
2.2.10.1 Country Overview
2.2.10.2 Rest of the Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.10.3 Rest of the Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.10.4 Rest of the Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.10.5 Rest of the Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
3 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
3.1 Company Profiles
3.1.1 HuidaGene
3.1.1.1 Overview
4 Research Methodology
4.1 Data Sources
4.1.1 Primary Data Sources
4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
4.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion
4.1.4 Data Triangulation
4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
Companies Featured
- HuidaGene
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