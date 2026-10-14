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Asia-Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2035 CRISPR Adoption And Pharma R&D Drive 9.91% CAGR And A $1.69 Billion Market By 2035


Date: 2026-10-14 06:16:50

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Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market: Focus on Technology, Animal Type, Application, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC transgenic animal model market is positioned for substantial growth as biotechnology research expands, pharmaceutical R&D investment increases, and demand rises for advanced preclinical models. According to the report, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow from $660.2 million in 2025 to $1.69 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 9.91% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

China, Japan, and India are expected to lead regional expansion, supported by government funding, stronger life sciences infrastructure, and growing activity in genomics, precision medicine, and targeted therapies. China and Japan continue to invest heavily in genomic research and gene-editing technologies, while India is strengthening its position as a destination for contract research and preclinical studies. South Korea and Australia also contribute to the market through established academic research networks, biotechnology capabilities, and pharmaceutical innovation.

Rapid adoption of CRISPR/Cas9 and other advanced gene-editing platforms is improving the efficiency, accuracy, and scalability of transgenic animal model development. These technological advances are expanding the use of specialized models across drug discovery and development, disease research, gene function studies, toxicology, and safety testing. Demand is particularly strong in oncology, neurology, chronic disease, genetic disease, and rare disease research.

Collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, academic institutions, and contract research organizations is also accelerating market development. These partnerships support access to technical expertise, specialized facilities, research funding, and commercialization opportunities. At the same time, expanding pharmaceutical and CRO industries in emerging APAC economies are creating additional demand for reliable preclinical research services.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

  • CRISPR/CAS-9
  • Microinjections
  • Embryonic Stem Cell Injections
  • Others

By Animal Type

  • Rodent (Mice & Rats)
  • Rabbits
  • Pigs
  • Others

By Application

  • Drug Discovery and Development
  • Disease Research
  • Gene Function Studies
  • Toxicology and Safety Testing
  • Others

By End User

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Country

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Key APAC Transgenic Animal Model Market Drivers

  • Increasing demand for efficient and specialized preclinical models in drug development
  • Rising investment in biotechnology, genomics, and life sciences research
  • Growing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases across Asia-Pacific
  • Expansion of pharmaceutical companies and CROs in emerging economies
  • Greater focus on precision medicine and targeted therapeutic development
  • Academic and industry partnerships supporting research and commercialization

Despite the positive outlook, market participants must address ethical concerns surrounding animal testing and genetic modification. The high cost and technical complexity of developing specialized models may also limit adoption among smaller research organizations. In addition, regulatory requirements vary across APAC countries, creating challenges for standardization, compliance, and cross-border research. Scientific limitations in replicating complex human disease conditions remain another consideration for researchers and product developers.

Regulatory frameworks across the region are evolving to promote ethical research practices and responsible innovation. Organizations operating in multiple APAC markets must monitor country-specific approvals, animal welfare requirements, research guidelines, and compliance obligations to reduce development delays and support market entry.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides technology and innovation insights that can help organizations evaluate developments in CRISPR/Cas9, microinjections, embryonic stem cell injections, and other model-generation approaches. Its market analysis highlights growth opportunities by technology, animal type, application, end user, and country, supporting focused product development and marketing strategies.

Competitive intelligence enables pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, academic institutions, and CROs to assess market positioning, identify capability gaps, and strengthen differentiation. Regulatory analysis helps organizations monitor changing frameworks and industry guidelines, while investment coverage supports decisions related to funding, partnerships, M&A opportunities, and geographic expansion.

By combining market forecasts, technology trends, competitive analysis, and regional insights, the report supports informed planning for organizations seeking to participate in the fast-growing APAC transgenic animal model market through 2035.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 76
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $660.2 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1690 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9%
Regions Covered Asia Pacific


Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Asia-Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Market Overview
1.1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem
1.2 Market Trends
1.2.1 Impact Analysis
1.2.2 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine
1.3 Regulatory Landscape
1.3.1 Asia-Pacific
1.3.1.1 China
1.3.1.2 Japan
1.4 Pricing Analysis
1.4.1 Generation Costs (Creating New Models)
1.4.2 Acquisition Costs (Purchasing Existing Models)
1.4.3 Additional Costs
1.5 Technology Landscape
1.6 Market Dynamics
1.6.1 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.6.2 Market Drivers
1.6.2.1 Growing Number of Pharmaceutical Research and Drug Development Activities
1.6.2.2 Technological Advancements in Genetic Engineering
1.6.2.3 Increasing Demand for Advanced Disease Models for Drug Discovery
1.6.3 Market Restraints
1.6.3.1 High Maintenance Cost of Animal Models
1.6.3.2 Strict Regulations and Guidelines
1.6.4 Market Opportunities
1.6.4.1 Emergence of CRISPR as a Powerful Tool for Biomedical Research Field
1.6.4.2 Increasing Demand for Disease-Specific Models
2 Region
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Asia Pacific
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.2.4.1 Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.4.2 Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.4.3 Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.4.4 Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.4.5 Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Country
2.2.5 China
2.2.5.1 Country Overview
2.2.5.2 China Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.5.3 China Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.5.4 China Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.5.5 China Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.6 Japan
2.2.6.1 Country Overview
2.2.6.2 Japan Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.6.3 Japan Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.6.4 Japan Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.6.5 Japan Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.7 India
2.2.7.1 Country Overview
2.2.7.2 India Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.7.3 India Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.7.4 India Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.7.5 India Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.8 Australia
2.2.8.1 Country Overview
2.2.8.2 Australia Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.8.3 Australia Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.8.4 Australia Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.8.5 Australia Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.9 South Korea
2.2.9.1 Country Overview
2.2.9.2 South Korea Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.9.3 South Korea Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.9.4 South Korea Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.9.5 South Korea Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
2.2.10 Rest-of-the- Asia Pacific
2.2.10.1 Country Overview
2.2.10.2 Rest of the Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Technology
2.2.10.3 Rest of the Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Animal Type
2.2.10.4 Rest of the Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by Application
2.2.10.5 Rest of the Asia Pacific Transgenic Animal Model Market, by End User
3 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
3.1 Company Profiles
3.1.1 HuidaGene
3.1.1.1 Overview
4 Research Methodology
4.1 Data Sources
4.1.1 Primary Data Sources
4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
4.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion
4.1.4 Data Triangulation
4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
Companies Featured

  • HuidaGene

For more information about this report visit

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