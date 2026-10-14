Himax Wiseeye Ultralow Power AI Adopted In Alibaba's Latest Qwen Glasses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Himax's Always-On Vision AI Combines 24/7 Environmental Sensing with Intelligent System Wake-Up for Extended Smart Glasses Battery Life

TAINAN, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or the“Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that its WiseEyeTM ultralow power AI processor, HX6538, has been integrated into Alibaba's latest Qwen Glasses N1 series, jointly powering a next-generation always-on visual sensing system.

The newly introduced always-on visual sensing system is built on a low-power architecture that operates independently of the conventional image capture system. By integrating AI vision recognition models and tiered visual wake-up technology, the system enables continuous visual sensing without requiring the host system to remain active. At the core of this architecture is Himax's WiseEye AI processor, which leverages the Arm Cortex-M55 and Ethos-U55 AI acceleration architecture to enable real-time on-device visual AI inference and human and event detection, with industry-leading ultralow power consumption of just 5 milliwatts (mW). When it detects relevant events or human presence, the processor selectively wakes the host system for further AI processing, minimizing unnecessary activity. This significantly reduces overall system power consumption and extends the battery life of smart glasses.

With the rapid advancement of AI agents and multimodal large language models, AI applications are evolving from passively responding to user commands toward continuously sensing their surroundings, understanding real-time context, and proactively delivering services. Worn at eye level and offering a first-person perspective, smart glasses can continuously capture information about the wearer's surroundings, making them an important device for next-generation AI agent applications.

However, maintaining continuous visual sensing on a limited battery and in a lightweight form factor has long been a major challenge for the industry. To address this, Himax's WiseEye combines ultralow power always-on sensing with endpoint AI, processing visual data on the device in real time and waking the host system only when needed. This approach reduces overall system power consumption while maintaining always-on visual AI sensing of the surrounding environment, laying a critical foundation for future AI agent applications. It also enables smart glasses to evolve toward“proactive memory, proactive services, and proactive decision-making,” positioning them as personal AI assistants that understand user context and provide real-time support.

“Following WiseEye's earlier adoption by a leading global technology company in its latest smart glasses, its selection by Alibaba for the Qwen Glasses further validates WiseEye's strengths in ultralow power operation, always-on sensing, and on-device AI processing. These capabilities align with the smart glasses' requirements of lightweight design, extended battery life, and continuous environmental sensing. As AI agent applications continue to accelerate, smart glasses are becoming increasingly important as wearable devices that can continuously capture information about the wearer's surroundings. We remain particularly optimistic about the long-term growth opportunities for our WiseEye AI technology in next-generation smart glasses and wearable devices,” said Jordan Wu, CEO of Himax.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company's display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company's industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, and the US. Himax has 2,514 patents granted and 297 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2026.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Himax Contacts:

Karen Tiao, Head of IR/PR

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: ...



Mark Schwalenberg, Director

Investor Relations - US Representative

MZ North America

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: ...