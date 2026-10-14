The Pharma Mini MBA Scheduled For May 19-21, 2027, Focusing On Strategy, Innovation And Market Access For Pharmaceutical Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for The Pharma Mini MBA, a live online course organised by IPI Academy and taking place May 19-21, 2027. The three-day accelerated management programme is designed for professionals in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. It distils the most practical elements of an MBA and applies them directly to real pharmaceutical business challenges.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Pharma Mini MBA (May 19th - May 21st, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts



Course: The Pharma Mini MBA

Date: May 19-21, 2027

Time: May 19th 09:30 to May 21st 16:30, GMT+1

Format: Online (live)

Duration: 3 Days Focus: Strategy, commercial management, innovation, market access, and leadership in the pharmaceutical industry

The course is interactive and hands-on rather than academic. It uses pharmaceutical business school case studies, practical tools, facilitated discussion, and live exercises throughout. The emphasis is on developing judgement, strategic thinking, and management capability, rather than theory or self-paced online content.

Across the three days, participants work through live industry issues and their own workplace challenges, turning what they learn into actions they can apply immediately. The course also gives a realistic picture of what an MBA involves. It works both as a standalone development programme and as an MBA taster.

Dedicated guest speaker sessions complement the core content with applied perspectives from across the pharmaceutical industry. Before the course, delegates complete a diagnostic questionnaire on their strategic competencies, which is discussed during the programme. The course carries 18 CPD hours.

Course Content



Day 1: Strategy and strategic challenges in the pharmaceutical industry

Day 2: Commercial management, innovation and business performance, and managing innovation in the pharma industry Day 3: Hot topics in market access strategy; leadership, change and implementation; and practical application and review

Why You Should Attend



Develop practical strategic thinking and management skills for the pharmaceutical industry.

Apply MBA-level tools and concepts to real pharmaceutical business challenges through case studies and live exercises.

Understand how innovation, health economics, and market access shape pharmaceutical strategy.

Strengthen leadership and decision-making in complex organisations, and leave with a practical Mini MBA toolkit. Earn 18 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to professionals moving into broader management or cross-functional roles in the pharmaceutical industry. It supports an understanding of the pharmaceutical business environment, competition, and value creation, and of how strategy, commercial performance, and market access connect.

Who Should Attend

The course is designed for professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and related life sciences industries who want to strengthen their business and management capability, including:



scientists, clinicians, and technical specialists moving into broader management roles

clinical research, regulatory affairs, and quality professionals

commercial, medical, and operational managers

project, programme, and portfolio managers those preparing for more senior leadership or cross-functional roles

The course runs May 19-21, 2027. Pharmaceutical professionals preparing for management and leadership roles should plan their participation ahead of these dates.

Featured Speakers



Paul Palmer: Director, pharmaceutical consultant, and practising EU/UK Qualified Person. He has over 35 years' experience in the development, manufacture, and supply of medicinal products and medical devices. He studied psychology as part of his MSc in 1993.

Laura Brown: Independent pharmaceutical consultant and trainer with over 25 years' experience supporting leadership, quality, and management development across the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. She was formerly Course Director for two postgraduate MSc programmes in the pharmaceutical sector, including the MSc in Clinical Research.

Leela Barham: Health economist with over 20 years' experience researching the economics of health and pharmaceuticals, published in peer-reviewed journals and the specialist pharmaceutical press. She supported the UK government as it agreed the 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access. Oguz Ozden: Strategy consultant in PwC's Strategy& practice, leading large, complex, and international transformations across the pharma and life sciences sector. He has over 10 years of consulting experience across biotech, pharma, consumer health, and pharmaceutical wholesale.

To reserve a place on“The Pharma Mini MBA,” register your interest directly through Research and Markets at

For more information about this training visit

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