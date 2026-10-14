A Review Paid For By The Municipality Found Argyle Conduct Fell Short Of The Standard Expected. Residents Are Asking Council To Act

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARGYLE, Nova Scotia, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A legal review commissioned and paid for by the Municipality of the District of Argyle found that some conduct by elected officials and senior staff fell short of the standard expected. It also found that the allegations it assessed did not reach the threshold for a formal inquiry. Residents who raised concerns about the Aquaculture Development Area process say the Municipality's own summary of the review overstates what it says.
The Aquaculture Development Area (ADA) is a pilot project, led by the Municipality and the Province, to identify areas for aquaculture. Residents raised 16 concerns about the process, including consultation, industry access and conflicts of interest. The Municipality's report on those concerns is dated October 2, 2026.
The report concludes that the allegations it assessed do not meet the threshold for asking the Attorney General to appoint a formal inquiry. It does not find a criminal offence, and the residents do not say it does. Falling below that threshold is not a finding that the conduct was fine.
Some of the concerns raised bid-rigging and procurement fairness. The report did not review them. It says allegations under the federal Competition Act are outside the scope of its process (p. 8). A below-threshold conclusion on the related conflict allegations is not a clearance on bid-rigging. We understand the Competition Bureau is reviewing the matter.
What the report says
Conduct“fell short of the standard one would hope to see from elected officials and senior municipal staff” (p. 5). Turning away about 50 residents who asked to present to Council, while accommodating meetings with industry,“creates an appearance of asymmetric treatment” (p. 205). Council should“act on the Ombudsperson's suggestions as a matter of priority” (p. 206).
What the Municipality said
The Municipality's October 8 release says all obligations were“fully met” and that there was“no merit” to the complaints. The report does not say either. It reviewed 15 of 16 allegations, and says the facts“have not been the subject of the in-depth fact-finding process the Complainants would have preferred” (p. 171).
The Municipality calls the review independent. The residents do not question the reviewer's good faith, but the Municipality paid for the review and its own officials are the respondents. The residents asked for the document setting out the reviewer's instructions; the Municipality declined, citing solicitor-client privilege, and the residents have appealed to the Information and Privacy Commissioner.
What residents are asking Council to do
Hear from residents. Refer the conduct of council members for assessment under its Code of Conduct. Review staff conduct under the policies that govern staff. Put its engagement commitments on a published timetable.
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|“We have read the report. It does not find wrongdoing at the level of an inquiry, and it does find conduct that fell short and a process that looked unequal to residents. We welcome the commitment by Argyle's Deputy Warden to improve engagement. We ask Council to put that on a published timetable.”
- Michael Scott, complainant
The residents have written to Council and asked for a written reply by October 23, 2026.
About the ARA
The Association for Responsible Aquaculture (ARA) in Argyle is a community group of residents concerned about transparency and fairness in the Aquaculture Development Area (ADA) Pilot led by the Municipality of Argyle and the NS Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture. The ARA is not anti-aquaculture; it wants an ADA that offers a win for all stakeholders, including industry and the public. facebook.com/associationforresponsibleaquaculture
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