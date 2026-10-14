A Review Paid For By The Municipality Found Argyle Conduct Fell Short Of The Standard Expected. Residents Are Asking Council To Act

The Aquaculture Development Area (ADA) is a pilot project, led by the Municipality and the Province, to identify areas for aquaculture. Residents raised 16 concerns about the process, including consultation, industry access and conflicts of interest. The Municipality's report on those concerns is dated October 2, 2026.

The report concludes that the allegations it assessed do not meet the threshold for asking the Attorney General to appoint a formal inquiry. It does not find a criminal offence, and the residents do not say it does. Falling below that threshold is not a finding that the conduct was fine.

Some of the concerns raised bid-rigging and procurement fairness. The report did not review them. It says allegations under the federal Competition Act are outside the scope of its process (p. 8). A below-threshold conclusion on the related conflict allegations is not a clearance on bid-rigging. We understand the Competition Bureau is reviewing the matter.

What the report says



Conduct“fell short of the standard one would hope to see from elected officials and senior municipal staff” (p. 5).

Turning away about 50 residents who asked to present to Council, while accommodating meetings with industry,“creates an appearance of asymmetric treatment” (p. 205). Council should“act on the Ombudsperson's suggestions as a matter of priority” (p. 206).

What the Municipality said

The Municipality's October 8 release says all obligations were“fully met” and that there was“no merit” to the complaints. The report does not say either. It reviewed 15 of 16 allegations, and says the facts“have not been the subject of the in-depth fact-finding process the Complainants would have preferred” (p. 171).

The Municipality calls the review independent. The residents do not question the reviewer's good faith, but the Municipality paid for the review and its own officials are the respondents. The residents asked for the document setting out the reviewer's instructions; the Municipality declined, citing solicitor-client privilege, and the residents have appealed to the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

What residents are asking Council to do