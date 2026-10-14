Drafting International Commercial Agreements In English Scheduled For May 10-11, 2027, Focusing On Clear Drafting Techniques That Reduce Contract Risk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for the live online course Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English. The course is organised by IPI Academy and runs May 10-11, 2027. It gives lawyers and contract professionals practical guidance on drafting clear, precise international agreements in English, and on avoiding the language errors that can lead to disputes.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English (May 10th - May 11th, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts



Course: Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English

Date: May 10-11, 2027

Time: May 10th 09:30 to May 11th 17:00, GMT+1

Format: Online (live)

Duration: 2 Days Focus: Clear drafting guidelines, legal vocabulary, grammar, ambiguity, and contract structure for international commercial agreements in English

Most international agreements are drafted in English, whatever the nationality of the contracting parties. Language errors, unclear wording, and imprecise phrasing cause confusion. If they go unnoticed at the drafting stage, they can ultimately lead to a dispute.

This intensive two-day course identifies the common pitfalls and the key areas of risk, and brings participants up to date with current drafting techniques in English. The workshop-style format combines theory, exercises, and discussion with sample clauses and case studies. Participants also have time to raise questions on contract drafting issues, legal writing technicalities, and specific clauses. The course carries 12 CPD hours.

Course Content

Day 1:



guidelines to clear drafting, parts 1 and 2, with redrafting exercises

legal vocabulary and legal vocabulary exercises the language of legal correspondence, with a correspondence exercise

Day 2:



a practical review of the day one drafting guidelines

grammar and ambiguity exercises

a review of the structure and contents of contracts

advanced contract drafting practical exercises, parts 1 and 2 course review and final questions

Why You Should Attend



Apply clear drafting guidelines through hands-on redrafting exercises.

Strengthen command of legal vocabulary and the language of legal correspondence.

Identify and remove ambiguity, using dedicated grammar and ambiguity exercises.

Review the structure and contents of contracts, and practise advanced drafting on sample clauses and case studies. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to professionals who draft, review, or negotiate international contracts in English. It supports an understanding of how precise language and clear structure reduce the risk of misinterpretation and dispute in cross-border commercial agreements.

Who Should Attend

The course is relevant to professionals in private practice, in-house roles, and institutions, including:



lawyers working in industry and government

lawyers in banks and financial institutions

lawyers in private practice

corporate executives

contracts managers, officers, and specialists

project and procurement managers commercial managers and professionals who work closely with contracts

It is also relevant to all professionals who draft contracts in English as part of their role.

The course runs May 10-11, 2027. Legal and commercial professionals responsible for drafting international agreements should plan their participation ahead of these dates.

Featured Speaker

Alan Simmons holds an LLB (Hons) in Law with French, an LLM in International Human Rights Law, and the RSA CETEFLA. He has trained international lawyers in legal English for nearly 30 years.



Legal background: Qualified as a solicitor in England after studying law in the UK, in Strasbourg, and at the European University Institute in Florence. He practised commercial law in London across corporate, construction, employment, intellectual property, and advertising and media law.

Training experience: Has trained legal staff from junior counsel to judges in international commercial law around the world. Languages: Fluent in French and Portuguese, with good written and spoken Spanish, Italian, and Albanian. He has completed legal translations from French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

To reserve a place on“Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English,” register your interest through Research and Markets at:

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