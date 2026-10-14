Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Course: EU Regulation 2019/6 And UK 2024 Compliance Navigate Evolving Rules, Reduce Risk, And Strengthen Market Readiness (May 10Th - May 11Th, 2027)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interactive two-day training on EU veterinary medicines regulation, VGVP and 2024 amendments, with expert guidance for day-to-day application.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance (May 10th - May 11th, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day course provides a comprehensive examination of EU Regulation (2019/6) on Veterinary Medicinal Products, Veterinary Good Pharmacovigilance Practices (VGVP), and the implications of The Veterinary Medicines (Amendment etc.) Regulations 2024.

Delivered by IPI Academy, The course is designed for professionals who require a clear, current and practical understanding of the veterinary medicines regulatory framework. It combines detailed regulatory content with interactive discussion, helping delegates assess how evolving requirements may affect their responsibilities, operational processes and pharmacovigilance activities.

Participants will explore key aspects of EU Regulation (2019/6) and consider the application of VGVP within veterinary pharmacovigilance systems. The programme also examines the implications of The Veterinary Medicines (Amendment etc.) Regulations 2024, enabling delegates to review relevant developments and consider their impact on established working practices.

Throughout the course, delegates will have opportunities to engage directly with an experienced trainer. Interactive sessions encourage participants to raise questions, discuss current regulatory challenges and share professional insights. This approach supports a deeper understanding of the subject matter while ensuring that course content remains relevant to the practical issues encountered across the veterinary medicines sector.

Key areas covered include:



EU Regulation (2019/6) on Veterinary Medicinal Products

Veterinary Good Pharmacovigilance Practices (VGVP)

Veterinary pharmacovigilance responsibilities and regulatory expectations

The implications of The Veterinary Medicines (Amendment etc.) Regulations 2024

Current challenges affecting veterinary medicinal product compliance

Practical considerations for applying regulatory requirements Opportunities to discuss specific questions with an experienced trainer

The programme places a strong emphasis on practical applicability. Rather than considering regulatory requirements in isolation, participants will be encouraged to evaluate how the legislation and guidance relate to day-to-day activities. Delegates can use the sessions to identify areas requiring further attention, consider potential improvements to internal processes and strengthen their approach to veterinary medicines compliance.

The course is suitable for professionals seeking to update or consolidate their knowledge of veterinary medicinal product regulation and pharmacovigilance. It may be particularly valuable to those whose roles involve regulatory compliance, safety monitoring, quality, veterinary medicines or related operational responsibilities. The interactive format also provides a useful environment for exchanging perspectives with peers facing comparable regulatory and organisational challenges.

By the end of the course, participants will have examined the principal regulatory topics included in the programme and considered their relevance to professional practice. They will leave with greater clarity regarding current veterinary medicines legislation, VGVP expectations and the potential operational implications of recent regulatory amendments.

This focused learning experience supports continuing professional development while helping delegates maintain informed, effective and compliant approaches to veterinary pharmacovigilance and veterinary medicinal product regulation.

Duration: Two days

CPD Hours: 12

Who Should Attend:

Who should attend

This course will be beneficial to those who have some experience of veterinary pharmacovigilance and is a good follow-on course from the Introduction to Veterinary Pharmacovigilance, which is also run by Management Forum.

Adverse event monitoring and drug safety officers, including QPPVs and deputy QPPVs, together with personnel from regulatory affairs and registration departments, will find this event useful.

The course can be used as part of the training to become a QPPV or deputy QPPV.

Key Topics Covered:



Day 1



The PSMF



PSMF Appendices



PV training



Product safety reviews



Company core safety information



Compliance and PV

PV reporting in licensing/distribution agreements

Day 2



Signal detection requirements - EU & VMD



EV Vet DWH demo



Signal detection/benefit-risk and risk management



Audits and inspections: are you ready? Risk management dealing with an alert

Speakers

Declan O'Rourke

Declan O'Rourke has over 20 years' experience in industry where he has held technical, marketing, product development, clinical development, production and pharmacovigilance roles.

He is a veterinary surgeon, holds a Diploma in Marketing, a Master of Business Administration and a Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. He now directs Ortec PV Consultancy Ireland specialising in pharmacovigilance and represented IFAH-EU in the VICH Working Group on pharmacovigilance.

He is Honorary Associate Professor in Veterinary Pharmaceutical Development at Nottingham Veterinary School and Past President of British Cattle Veterinary Association.

For more information about this training visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900