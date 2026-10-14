Printify Publishes Beginner's Guide to Selling Canva Templates on Etsy

New resource covers a five-step launch process, the five best-selling template categories, Etsy's fees, pricing tiers from $5 to $70, and off-platform promotion

- Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at PrintifyWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printify, a leading print-on-demand platform, has released a beginner's guide to creating and selling Canva templates on Etsy, a digital product category the resource says can run at profit margins above 90% because there are no shipping or inventory costs. The guide walks new sellers through setting up a Canva account, validating ideas, designing editable templates, opening an Etsy shop, and delivering the files, then covers pricing, Etsy's fees, intellectual property rules, and how to grow the shop into a broader digital or physical product business.Why Templates Are Drawing Sellers to EtsyAccording to the guide, Etsy has over 95 million active buyers, and various seller reports suggest template shops can earn roughly $500 to $5,000 per month. Printify notes that the costs are modest: a one-time shop setup fee of about $15 depending on location, a $0.20 fee per listing, a 6.5% transaction fee on the sale price, and payment processing of 3% plus $0.25 per transaction, which together usually amount to 10% to 15% of gross revenue. On a $1,000 sale, the transaction fee alone is $65.The resource highlights five template categories that sell best: social media templates for Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest, often sold in sets of 30 to 50 posts; business marketing kits with brand boards, price lists, invoices, and thank-you cards; planners and journals for productivity, fitness, and mental health; ATS-friendly resume and CV templates; and wedding invitations, save-the-date cards, and seating charts. Sellers weighing the marketplace against other channels can read Printify's 2026 analysis asking is selling on Etsy worth it.Five Steps From Canva Account to First SaleThe guide recommends starting with a free Canva account so designs stay compatible with buyers' accounts, then validating ideas through Etsy's search auto-fill, research tools such as eRank and EverBee, and Canva's own trending sections. Templates should use consistent palettes, free fonts, and easy-to-swap placeholders, and must be transformative original designs rather than minimal changes to existing Canva layouts. Because Etsy does not allow live links to be sold as products, Printify advises creating a one-page delivery PDF in Canva that contains the template link, a preview of the final design, and a thank-you note, then uploading it in the listing's Digital Files section.Printify notes that sellers should state clearly in their About section and announcements that they sell digital templates rather than physical products, and should add a disclaimer that they are not affiliated with Canva. For listings, the guide advises long-tail keyword titles, descriptions that lead with a time-saving hook and list the template count and aspect ratio, all 13 available tags filled with synonyms rather than repeats of the title, and smartphone mockups with alt text. Its companion guide on Etsy SEO, goes deeper on how the marketplace ranks listings and how to get noticed on Etsy.Pricing, Promotion, and Growing Beyond Digital FilesOn pricing, the resource suggests $5 to $15 for individual templates, $15 to $22 for small bundles of five to ten items, and $35 to $70 for mega bundles of 50 or more, and gives the example of pricing at $22 when competitors average $20 while offering a limited-time 10% discount. Printify points sellers to its Etsy Calculator to check prices and margins. Off Etsy, the guide recommends Pinterest idea Pins showing design time-lapses, short editing tutorials on TikTok and Instagram Reels, and an email list built by offering a small freebie such as three free social media posts.To manage the shop, Printify advises auditing analytics monthly, grouping slow sellers into bundles, starting Etsy Ads at $1 to $2 per day on best sellers, and answering buyer questions within 24 hours to earn reviews. The resource closes by suggesting that sellers turn successful designs into physical planners, greeting cards, stationery, t-shirts, mugs, or posters through Printify's Etsy integration, with no inventory to hold. The full guide on how to sell Canva templates on Etsy is available now on the Printify blog."Canva templates are one of the few Etsy products where the main cost is a seller's time. Once the designs exist, nearly every sale after the first is margin, which makes them a natural first product," said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform that connects ecommerce merchants with a global network of Print Partners. With the industry's largest Catalog, free AI design tools, and seamless integrations with major ecommerce platforms, Printify enables sellers to scale custom product businesses without upfront costs.

Maria Kennedy

Printify Inc.

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Printify Publishes Beginner's Guide to Selling Canva Templates on Etsy News Provided By Printify Inc. October 14, 2026, 10:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, World & Regional



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