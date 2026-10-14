IDS Next Expands Wellness Technology Offering Through Oracle Marketplace

- Rajesh Yadav, Chief Operating Officer of IDS Next.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IDS Next is happy to announce that FX Spa, our wellness ERP solution, is now available on Oracle Marketplace. Designed for hotels, resorts and wellness centres, FX Spa supports integrated wellness operations while enabling connectivity with Oracle Hospitality OPERA property management system.

Through its two-way OHIP integration, FX Spa enables real-time booking, guest profile synchronisation and folio posting, helping properties connect spa and wellness services with their wider hotel operations.

FX Spa is a cloud-native wellness management solution by IDS Next that brings the operations of spas and wellness outlets onto a single, intuitive platform. FX Spa helps wellness businesses streamline processes and deliver seamless guest experiences, from managing appointments and resources to day-to-day operations. The solution is being used across multiple global brands, including ITC Hotels, Taj Hotels, Kaya Kalp, Jiva Spa, Antara Senior Living, Kuriftu Hotels & Resorts Ethiopia, and Sentrim Hotels & Lodges, Kenya.

Product Availability

To learn more about the integration or to deploy the application, view the official Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is a global leader in hospitality technology, offering cloud-native ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, wellness, and banquets sectors. The company powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets, 300+ wellness and leisure venues, and 6,500+ banquet venues. Integrating with 350+ technology partners, IDS Next prioritises a customer-centric approach to deliver mobile-first SaaS solutions. The company has a presence in 50+ countries across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The customer portfolio includes Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels, and Louvre Hotels Group. For more information, visit .

Tanya Girdhar

IDS Next

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IDS Next Expands Wellness Technology Offering Through Oracle Marketplace News Provided By IDS Next Business Solutions Pvt Ltd October 14, 2026, 10:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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