AI Music Gets A Home: SIQA Announces Official Nominees For Inaugural AI Music Awards, November 13Th In Los Angeles

Official Nominee AI Music Awards artwork

The AI Music Awards unveil this year's nominees, with live performances from Xania Monet, Chaisen Hale, Aries Ivory, Olivia B Moore, EJ Rogers, and more.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SIQA (The Sonic Intelligence Academy) has released the official nominees for the inaugural AI Music Awards (AIMAs), set for November 13th at The Mayan in Downtown Los Angeles, with the SIQA Summit taking place November 12th.Tickets for the AI Music Awards are now on sale and tickets for the SIQA Summit will go on sale on the site Thursday, October 15th.AI music isn't a tech demo anymore - it's becoming a genre, with its own artists, its own sound, its own audience. Every genre had its moment of arrival: blues had the Delta, country had Nashville, rock had the garage, hip-hop had the Bronx. Trap had Atlanta, drill had Chicago, Cash Money had New Orleans. And the 90s and 2000s remain the most sampled, most celebrated eras in music - because music keeps growing, keeps moving, keeps advancing.Welcome to AI music.Until now, the genre has never had a home. The AI Music Awards are that home: the first stage built for AI artists to be judged as artists, not experiments. The official nominees span the full range of the form - proof this isn't a novelty category but a movement finding its footing.Official Nominees ListThe awards arrive alongside SIQA's Verified Registry and the SIQA Verified app. SIQA has identified three categories of AI music, and every registered track carries one of them:* Fully AI-Generated* AI-Assisted* Human + AI Hybrid (e.g., vocal cloning)The registry gives artists, labels, distributors, streaming platforms, and listeners a trusted way to verify a track's provenance - going beyond a generic "AI-Generated" label. SIQA's guiding principle: Verified, Not Flagged - verification as a credential artists carry, not an accusation they defend against. The companion SIQA Verified app works like Shazam for AI provenance: audio fingerprinting identifies a song and reveals its AI classification in seconds.SIQA brings industry leaders together for a summit on November 12th, followed by a red-carpet night at the AI Music Awards on November 13th with celebrity appearances and the first-ever SIQA Visionary Award.About SIQASIQA (The Sonic Intelligence Academy Inc.) is an independent AI music intelligence and infrastructure company building the data, standards, and verification layer for the AI music era. Home to the industry's first AI music charts, SIQA operates on a simple principle: Verified, Not Flagged. The company is backed by 1517 Fund. Learn more at thesiqa. The SIQA Verified Registry is live at thesiqa, and the SIQA Verified app is available on the App.

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AI Music Gets a Home: SIQA Announces Official Nominees for Inaugural AI Music Awards, November 13th in Los Angeles News Provided By Echoing Soundz October 14, 2026, 10:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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