Agnisys And Axiomise Collaborate To Accelerate Noc Design And Formal Sign-Off

Agnisys and Axiomise partner to pair IDS-NoCTM automated NoC generation with nocProve® formal verification for AI, GPU, and inference chip designs.

Agnisys and Axiomise partner to pair IDS-NoCTM automated NoC generation with nocProve® formal verification for AI, GPU, and inference chip designs.

- Ashish Darbari, CEO of AxiomiseGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Agnisys, Inc., a pioneer in chip automation, and Axiomise, a pioneer and industry leader in formal verification, today announced a partnership to combine their complementary technologies and expertise for the design and verification of network-on-chip (NoC) architectures.As part of the partnership, NoCs created and generated using Agnisys' IDS-NoCTM will be verified using Axiomise' nocProveformal verification technology. The collaboration brings together Agnisys' expertise in specification-driven chip automation and NoC design with Axiomise' expertise in formal verification.The partnership is aimed at shrinking time-to-market and increase the quality and verification confidence of complex NoC designs, particularly for demanding applications such as AI processors, GPUs, and AI inference engines, where performance, scalability, and correctness are critical. By combining automated NoC generation with formal verification, the companies aim to provide a platform where formally verified NoCs can reach the market quicker, providing no last-minute nasty surprises and respins.“We are delighted to launch this collaboration with Axiomise, bringing together Agnisys' specification-driven NoC automation and Axiomise's formal verification expertise,” said Anupam Bakshi, CEO of Agnisys, Inc.“By verifying IDS-NoC with nocProve, customers would get the best quality NoC designs which will accelerate their chip development.”“The NoC market needs more than point verification, it needs a scalable route from architectural intent to full formal sign-off,” said Ashish Darbari, CEO of Axiomise.“Through collaborations such as this one with Agnisys, Axiomise is enabling a growing ecosystem of NoC developers and solution providers to bring robust, production-ready NoCs to market with greater confidence and predictability.”About AgnisysAgnisys is a pioneer in chip automation with two decades of expertise in specification-driven design and verification. Its IDesignSpec-AITM enables semiconductor teams to automate the generation of design, integration, verification, validation, and documentation deliverables from executable specifications. Agnisys also offers IDS-NoCTM, a solution for automated network-on-chip design.Learn more atAbout AxiomiseAxiomise, a leader in formal verification, is enabling semiconductor teams to deploy scalable, vendor-neutral formal verification across processors, NoCs, floating-point units, and complex SoC fabrics. Its technology portfolio includes the Axiomiserplatform, powered by CoreProve, and formal verification applications such as formalISA, nocProve, floatrix, and footprint, complemented by consulting, services, and training that help customers achieve predictable verification closure and stronger sign-off outcomes.Learn more atFabiana MutoAxiomise Limited...

Tom Anderson

Agnisys, Inc.

+1 855-837-4399

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Agnisys and Axiomise Collaborate to Accelerate NoC Design and Formal Sign-off News Provided By Agnisys, Inc. October 14, 2026, 10:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Telecommunications



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