Never Used Adversity As Excuse, Ram Nath Kovind's Autobiography An Inspiration, Says CM Adityanath

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the autobiography of former President Ram Nath Kovind is a "source of inspiration" for the new generation and described how the latter never used adversity as an excuse while growing up.

The Chief Minister made the remarks during the launch of the Hindi edition of the former President's autobiography 'Bharatiya Ganatantra Ki Vijaygatha: Mera Jeevan, Mera Sangharsh', in Lucknow.

Addressing a gathering during the event, he urged the youth to step out of the virtual world of social media and connect with books.

Noting that people today spend five to seven hours on smartphones and social media, he said: "If even one or two of those hours were dedicated to reading good books, it could give a new direction to their lives. Advancing in real life is far more beneficial than chasing 'likes' by creating reels on social media. Good books serve as life's most important guides. Young people should read the biographies and autobiographies of great figures, as these provide the inspiration to move forward amidst struggles."

Chief Minister Adityanath described Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography as the "life story of an Indian who never used adversity as a shield but instead paved the way to the country's highest constitutional office through struggle, hard work, and determined effort".

"This autobiography will serve as a source of inspiration for the new generation," he added.

The UP CM mentioned that Ram Nath Kovind, born in Paraukh village in Kanpur, lost his mother during his childhood.

"He began his education at the village school and, after pursuing higher education and becoming a lawyer, became a voice for the poor and the marginalised. He discharged responsibilities within the BJP organisation, the Rajya Sabha, and as the Governor of Bihar and the President of India...True greatness lies in possessing the spirit to struggle; confronting adverse circumstances rather than fleeing from them is the hallmark of greatness," the Chief Minister stated.

CM Adityanath further said that even after attaining the highest constitutional office, Ram Nath Kovind has maintained a deep bond with his birthplace, Paraukh.

"He visits the village whenever the opportunity arises and has kept his relationships alive with old friends and local tea and chaat vendors. He made efforts to develop educational facilities in the village; the local school building was upgraded and handed over to the state government, subsequently being developed into a residential school," he said.

Citing the example of Lord Ram's love for his birthplace, Ayodhya, Chief Minister Adityanath remarked that one's mother and birthplace are "even greater than heaven".

Meanwhile, the UP CM said that libraries are being established in every Gram Panchayat across the state.

"So far, 57,600 Gram Sachivalayas (village secretariats) have been constructed in the state. Each of these includes a designated room for a library where village children are studying. Digital libraries are also being developed. Library facilities are being expanded across all levels of education -- from basic and secondary schools to colleges and universities," he said while adding that the former President's autobiography should also reach these libraries on a large scale, assuring that the government would make efforts to ensure this happens.

Referring to the book fairs organised by the National Book Trust, Chief Minister Adityanath mentioned that, initially, the organisers had harboured doubts about who would buy books in the current era. "When a book fair was held in Lucknow, a large number of people attended. Subsequently, even more books were sold in Gorakhpur. Recently, the book fair organised at the Lucknow University campus also saw significant participation from the youth and students," he said.

Maintaining that people do have an interest in reading, he said: "What is needed is to provide them with the right platform."