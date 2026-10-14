India Reaffirms Its Enduring Commitment To Cyprus's Sovereignty And Territorial Integrity

MENAFN - IANS) Nicosia, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian defence delegation led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday visited Shacolas Tower Observatory in Cyprus' Nicosia and walked through the historic centre along Ledra Street.

Singh, accompanied by the defence delegation, also visited the crossing point at Ledras Street in Nicosia. India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, accompanied them during their visit.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, accompanied by High Commissioner Mr Manish and the Indian defence delegation, visited Nicosia's Shacolas Tower Observatory, walked through the historic city centre along Ledra Street and visited the crossing point at Ledras Street, Nicosia. From the city skyline to its streets, the visit offered a first-hand perspective on Nicosia's heritage and the line of division running through its heart," the Indian High Commission in Cyprus posted on X.

"The briefing by guide and tour provided the historical and contemporary realities of the divided capital and the delegation appreciate the pain and suffering of the people of Republic of Cyprus since 1974. For India, Cyprus's unity and sovereignty are enduring commitments, reinforced by a longstanding peacekeeping association in the island by contributing Force Commanders, Indian Peacekeeping officials, both military and police, since inception of UNFICYP," it added.

Singh is on an official visit to Cyprus. On Tuesday, he called on Cypriot Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas in Nicosia as both sides discussed the potential for further expanding ongoing defence and defence industrial cooperation. The two sides also spoke about various bilateral, regional and global issues.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of Defence, Republic of Cyprus Mr. Vasilis Palmas. Both sides underlined the untapped potential for further expansion in the ongoing defence and defence industrial cooperation and exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, in which maritime security cooperation emerged as one of the major areas of common interest," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

Singh also met Stelios Kountouris, Permanent Secretary and officials of the Armament Directorate of Cyprus, with discussions focussed on strengthening defence industrial cooperation. During the meeting, Singh expressed India's willingness to collaborate with Cyprus in maritime security.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Mr Stelios Kountouris, Permanent Secretary and officials of the Armament Directorate of the Republic of Cyprus on October 13, 2026. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence industrial cooperation. India expressed its willingness to collaborate with Cyprus in maritime security through capacity building, expert-level exchanges and technical assistance, leveraging India's expertise in coastal security and maritime cooperation," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.