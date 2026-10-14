Green Electrodes Consortium Signs Partnership Agreement With Spain's E-Watts To Localize Water Treatment Technologies

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Green Electrodes Consortium for Industry Ltd. announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Spain-based E-Watts, a company specializing in advanced water treatment technologies, to localize these technologies and develop their industrial applications in Saudi Arabia.

On the sidelines of the 25th World Petroleum Congress (WPC Energy), held in Riyadh, Mr. Miquel Blasi Roma, Chairman of the Board of Directors of E-Watts, announced Saudi Arabia as the location of the company's regional headquarters for its operations in the Gulf and Middle East.

During his participation in the congress, Mr. Blasi Roma presented the results of tests of E-Watts' EDP technology conducted in July 2026 at the WTIIRA Institute in Jubail. The results demonstrated the technology's effectiveness in treating water from the Arabian Gulf. According to the company, the technology can reduce capital expenditure by up to 45% while supporting environmental sustainability.

Dr. Said Jubran Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Green Electrodes Consortium for Industry Ltd., said:“Saudi Vision 2030 has been the compass guiding our investments and partnerships. The incentives and initiatives launched by the Saudi government have encouraged us to establish these companies and attract global technology partners. The Kingdom's industrial development reflects the impact of this vision in building national capabilities and enhancing their competitiveness. It also gives us the confidence to continue localizing promising technologies and translating them into domestic industrial activities that strengthen local content and create skilled employment opportunities for Saudi talent.”

He added:“We intend to establish the company's facilities in the Eastern Province to support the localization of these technologies, bring their applications closer to the industries they serve, and develop a local industrial base capable of serving markets across Saudi Arabia, the Gulf, and the Middle East.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Said Al-Qahtani, Chief Executive Officer of Green Electrodes Consortium for Industry Ltd., said:“We are working to translate this partnership into practical steps, including developing the company's facilities, recruiting and training Saudi talent, and transferring technical knowledge in cooperation with our partners. Our aim is to build local operational capabilities that deliver advanced water treatment solutions and meet the needs of industrial sectors.”

The partnership forms part of the company's efforts to attract and localize global technologies, enhance local content, and translate testing and development results into industrial applications and investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.