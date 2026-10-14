Ganguly, Rahane Play Cricket With Prince William For Earthshot Prize

Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Ajinkya Rahane joined a distinguished gathering of other cricketing legends and members of royalty in London for a unique celebration bringing together the spirit of cricket and the cause of environmental sustainability, according to a press release from The Royal Foundation.

Invited by Prince William, Rahane, who recently called time on an illustrious career, participated in a friendly tennis-ball cricket match marking the countdown to the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, an initiative of The Royal Foundation, which will be held in Mumbai next month. The match took place on The Mall, outside Buckingham Palace, a ceremonial roadway typically reserved for grand royal processions. The occasion brought together an array of cricketing greats, including former India captain Sourav Ganguly, West Indies legend Brian Lara, and England stars Joe Root and Harry Brook, among others.

Rahane Reflects on 'Memorable Experience'

Reflecting on his experience at the event, Rahane shared his thoughts in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. Rahane described the tennis-ball cricket match as a memorable experience, highlighting the shared love for cricket between India and the UK. He said the event also raised awareness about environmental sustainability ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai this November, stressing the importance of collective efforts to protect the planet.

“Cricket has taken me to some remarkable venues across the world, but playing tennis-ball cricket right on The Mall in London with Buckingham Palace in the backdrop is an experience that will stay with me for a long time,” he said.

“Yesterday was about celebrating the shared love for the game between India and the UK, but more importantly, shining a light on a cause that matters far beyond the boundary ropes. It was a privilege to spend time with Prince William and catch up with wonderful friends and icons of the sport Dada, Brian Lara, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Danni and everyone else who brought so much joy to the pitch. We spoke about the unifying spirit of cricket, our memories of playing in England and back home in India, and the responsibility we share toward the future,” Rahane added.

'Repairing Our Planet Requires Collective Effort'

“The energy was set for what promises to be an impactful moment: The Earthshot Prize heading to Mumbai this November. Repairing and protecting our planet across nature, clean air, oceans, waste reduction, and climate requires the same values the sport teaches us every day discipline, collective effort, and genuine intent. A memorable morning in London for a cause that deserves all our support. Looking forward to welcoming The Earthshot Prize to my home city next month,” he said further.

About The Earthshot Prize

Launched by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize seeks to discover, recognise and support innovative solutions towards repairing the planet. The sixth edition will mark its debut in India, with the awards ceremony scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 17, 2026. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)