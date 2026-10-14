Odisha CM Launches Projects Worth Rs 40,000 Cr For Manufacturing Hub

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 46 industrial projects valued at approximately Rs 40,000 crore across the state, outlining a roadmap to transform the state into Eastern India's primary manufacturing hub and build a USD 500-billion economy over the next decade.

Addressing a groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony in Jajpur, the Chief Minister said that the newly launched projects span steel, renewable energy, food processing, textiles, chemicals, logistics, tourism, IT, and electronics. The ventures are projected to create 42,500 direct employment opportunities and more than double that number in indirect jobs.

A Vision for a USD 500-Billion Economy

Underlining his administration's economic vision, Majhi stated the government is committed to ensuring balanced regional growth across all districts while accelerating industrial output. "Our government aims to make Odisha eastern India's manufacturing hub and expand its economy to at least USD 500 billion over the next decade, while ensuring balanced industrial development across all districts," Majhi said.

Investment Momentum and Project Clearances

Highlighting the state's investment momentum, the Chief Minister revealed that Odisha has grounded or inaugurated 151 projects in less than two years, representing investments of over Rs 3.11 lakh crore and offering employment potential for more than 2.4 lakh people.

He further noted that the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) and the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) have cleared 560 industrial proposals with an aggregate investment value exceeding Rs 12.07 lakh crore, capable of generating upwards of 6.96 lakh jobs.

Focus on Labour-Intensive Sectors and Development

The CM said the government is prioritising labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel, food processing, metals, pharmaceuticals and services. He also highlighted skill development through the World Skill Centre and called for more employment opportunities for women.

Taking a direct swipe at opposition parties, Majhi said, "They are busy with protests; we are busy with development. They are busy with politics; we are busy with Odisha's progress," assuring investors of continued government support throughout the project life cycle. (ANI)

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