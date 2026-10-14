Who Is Aaliya Qureshi? Vijay Varma Dating Rumours, Age Gap And Marriage Buzz

Vijay Varma has sparked dating rumours with singer-actress Aaliya Qureshi after cheering her on at her music launch. But who is the 'Jawan' actress, and is there any truth to reports of a possible wedding? Read On

Vijay Varma has reportedly found himself at the centre of fresh relationship rumours, this time involving singer and actress Aaliya Qureshi. The speculation gained momentum after the actor attended the launch of her music project, Jhalli, where he was seen enthusiastically supporting her performance. Aaliya's recent comments about having a special person in her life have further fuelled curiosity, although she did not identify the person.

With fans wondering whether the two are dating, questions have also emerged about Aaliya's background, her career and the possibility of marriage. Here's what is known so far.

Aaliya Qureshi is a singer, songwriter and actress who is also associated with the stage name Jhalli. She made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan, in which she played a member of Azad's gang.

Beyond acting, Aaliya has pursued her interest in music and songwriting. Her independent music project, Jhalli, reflects this side of her creative career and has brought her into the spotlight again.

While her appearance in Jawan introduced her to a wider audience, her work in music remains an important part of her professional identity. The recent buzz surrounding her personal life has now drawn additional attention to her career.

Vijay Varma's appearance at Aaliya's music launch became a talking point after videos from the event circulated on social media. The actor was seen enjoying her performance, applauding and whistling as she took the stage. In one clip, he appeared to record her performance on his phone.

His enthusiastic presence prompted fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship. Aaliya's statement about having a special person in her life added to the discussion, but she did not publicly name Vijay as that person.

The two have reportedly been spotted together on multiple occasions, further fuelling rumours about a possible romance. However, neither Vijay nor Aaliya has officially confirmed that they are in a relationship.

As a result, reports suggesting that the pair are preparing to settle down should be treated with caution. Public appearances and social media videos alone are not enough to establish the status of their relationship.

Vijay Varma's personal life has attracted considerable attention in the past, particularly during his relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Following reports of their separation, speculation about his romantic life has continued.

His recent association with Aaliya has now prompted questions about whether he is ready for another serious relationship. Some reports have also discussed the age difference between the two, but neither has publicly addressed these rumours in detail.

There is currently no confirmed announcement from Vijay or Aaliya regarding an engagement, wedding plans or an intention to settle down. Similarly, there is no verified information establishing that Aaliya would convert or change her religion if the two were to marry.

Until either of them speaks publicly about their relationship, claims about an impending wedding or a change in religion remain unsubstantiated speculation.

Vijay Varma is an established actor known for his work in Hindi cinema and streaming projects. He has received recognition for performances in films such as Gully Boy and Darlings, as well as the web series Mirzapur. His ability to portray a wide range of characters has helped him build a strong presence across theatrical and OTT releases.

For now, the actor's reported association with Aaliya Qureshi remains a subject of public curiosity.