Maruti Fronx Hybrid To Renault Bridger: Suvs To Watch Out For In 2027

Indian car buyers are loving hybrid cars right now. Major carmakers are expanding their hybrid line-ups to give buyers better mileage options over regular petrol and diesel cars. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, and Kia are focusing heavily on hybrids. Right now, everyone is talking about two new hybrid SUVs expected to hit the market in 2027.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift and the new Renault Bridger SUV are making headlines. Both brands want to offer low-cost hybrid tech and top-class fuel efficiency. Reports suggest the Maruti Fronx hybrid might deliver a massive mileage of over 35 kmpl.

Maruti Fronx Hybrid

Maruti Suzuki is building its new hybrid system around the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-series petrol engine. This engine will mostly work as a range extender to charge the battery. It will team up with an electric motor to power the car.

This battery pack and electric motor combo can easily give a mileage of over 35 kmpl. Maruti wants to keep costs low. They are developing this new tech at a cheaper price compared to Toyota's Atkinson cycle strong hybrid system. The current Fronx design and styling will mostly stay the same. You might just see some new hybrid badges on the outside and inside. Maruti has not officially announced the price or features yet.

Renault Bridger Hybrid

French carmaker Renault is also getting ready to launch a new hybrid SUV in India. The company will bring a new sub-4 meter SUV based on the Bridger concept by 2027. Renault will build this car on its locally developed RGMP platform. This platform can easily handle petrol, hybrid, and electric setups. Renault is making a multi-mode hybrid system specially for growing markets like India. The new Bridger will likely get a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor hybrid setup.

Boxy Design And More Cabin Space

The Bridger will get a rugged SUV look with high ground clearance, just like its concept model. Renault might even add some design elements from the popular Renault Duster. The company is focusing a lot on rear-seat comfort. Renault claims the car will offer 200 mm of rear-seat knee room and a big 400-litre boot space. They want to make the Bridger the most spacious car in its segment.

Tough Competition In The Hybrid Market

Buyers are worrying about high fuel prices and maintenance costs. This makes hybrid cars a very smart choice right now. Hybrid tech combines the ease of a petrol engine with the efficiency of an electric motor. This combo will definitely attract more buyers. However, we are still waiting for the exact prices, official launch dates, and final mileage numbers for both the Maruti Fronx hybrid and the Renault Bridger. These details will play a big role when buyers make their final choice.