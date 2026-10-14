Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Advance Booking Day 13: How Much Did Ajay Devgn's Film Earn

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Advance Booking Day 13: Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues its strong box office run, with Day 13 advance bookings generating ₹4.82 crore, including blocked seats. Maharashtra leads the state-wise tally

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues to attract audiences in theatres, maintaining its momentum at the box office. With its reported worldwide collection crossing ₹500 crore, the thriller is drawing attention for its Day 13 advance booking figures as well. Wednesday's numbers indicate that the film continues to perform well across several major Indian markets.

According to the reported figures for Wednesday, October 14, the film generated ₹4.82 crore through advance bookings for Day 13, including revenue attributed to blocked seats. Excluding blocked seats, the advance booking collection stood at ₹2.63 crore. Around 2.22 lakh tickets were sold across 14,991 shows.

Maharashtra emerged as the biggest contributor to Drishyam 3: The Conclusion's advance booking revenue on Wednesday. The state recorded ₹99.91 lakh, accounting for approximately 21% of the reported advance booking total.

Delhi-NCR secured the second position with ₹85.84 lakh, followed by Gujarat, which contributed ₹48.31 lakh. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also featured among the film's leading markets.

The top 10 states and regions together accounted for approximately 84% of the reported advance booking collection, highlighting the film's strong performance across key territories.

Maharashtra's lead reflects the film's strong advance sales in the state, while Delhi-NCR and Gujarat have also contributed significantly to its theatrical performance. West Bengal, Karnataka and Punjab feature among the other notable markets in the top 10.

Alongside its advance booking performance, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued to add to its domestic box office total on Wednesday.

As of 1:30 pm on October 14, the film had collected ₹1.06 crore in India net earnings for Day 13. Its cumulative India gross collection stood at ₹389.05 crore, while its total domestic net collection reached ₹324.56 crore.

The film was scheduled to play across 5,363 shows on Wednesday, according to the reported figures.

However, the ₹1.06 crore figure represented the collection recorded by early afternoon, not the final earnings for the day. The final Day 13 total was still awaited, meaning the film's domestic tally could increase further as the day's screenings continued.

With its India net collection already above ₹324 crore and its reported worldwide earnings exceeding ₹500 crore, the film has maintained a strong presence at the box office into its second week.

Drishyam 3 Collection: Monday and Tuesday Earnings Compared

The film's weekday performance has also remained in focus as it progresses through its theatrical run. The reported figures show an increase in daily earnings from Monday to Tuesday.

- Monday: The film collected ₹6 crore net in India.

- Tuesday: Its India net collection rose to ₹8.50 crore.

- Wednesday: The film earned ₹1.06 crore net by 1:30 pm, with its final collection yet to be reported.

Tuesday's reported collection was ₹2.50 crore higher than Monday's, indicating an improvement in weekday earnings. Wednesday's early figures, meanwhile, provide only a partial picture of the film's performance and should not be compared directly with the full-day totals.