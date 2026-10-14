(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Kodiak Extends Ketchan Mineralization by over 450 Metres with 0.41% CuEq over 122.5 Metres from Surface October 14, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Kodiak Copper Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQX: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the " Company " or " Kodiak ") announces additional drill results from the summer 2026 drill program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. Results received from seven holes totalling 1,583 metres drilled on the Ketchan deposit are reported herein (Figure 1). Highlights Drilling southeast of the Ketchan deposit expanded the mineralized envelope by a minimum of 450 metres beyond the deposit's currently defined 1.4 kilometre strike extent. Notable drill results associated with the mineralized extension include: (Figures 2 and 3, Tables 1 and 2) AG-26-034 intersected 0.31% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au and 1.70 g/t Ag (0.41% CuEq) over 122.5 metres from 5.5 metres to 128 metres AG-26-021 intersected 0.12% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 0.76 g/t Ag (0.20% CuEq) over 202.5 metres from 39.5 metres to 242 metres Hole AG-26-034 confirmed copper mineralization is associated with a large geophysical anomaly that extends one kilometer southeast from Ketchen. This 3D-Induced Polarization (3D-IP) chargeability anomaly is untested southeast of AG-26-034. It is also coincident with anomalous soil and surface rock geochemistry. Figures 2 and 3 Additional results of interest include AG-26-015 which tested gaps in the central portion of the deposit. The hole intersected a gold rich zone with 0.19% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au and 0.58 g/t Ag (0.31% CuEq) over 207.3 metres from 22.7 metres to 230 metres. Figures 2 and 3, Tables 1 and 2 Kodiak expects these drill results to improve and expand the mineral resource at Ketchan, thereby continuing to grow the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at MPD overall. To date, 12,712 meters in 60 holes have been drilled in 2026 at the Ketchan, West and South deposits. A total of 16,500 metres of drilling is planned, with the goal of expanding a number of the deposits, as well as testing several prospective exploration targets that have potential for new discoveries. Drilling is expected to continue until late in the year. All seven deposits in the current MRE are open to expansion and results from the 2026 drill program will contribute to an updated MRE, planned in Q1 2027. "The recent drilling at the Ketchan deposit continues to deliver excellent results and suggests near-surface mineralization goes well beyond the current resource footprint," said Claudia Tornquist, President & CEO of Kodiak Copper. "This demonstrates the scale of the mineralized system at Ketchan and could potentially result in a significant extension of the current deposit. With mineralization remaining open in this area, we see opportunities to further expand the deposit through continued step-out drilling."





Figure 1: MPD Project - Location Map and Mineral Deposits To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







Figure 2: Plan map showing the Ketchan deposit drilling to date. Bar graphs show downhole copper (green) and gold (red) values, and the background is the colour-contoured copper-in-soil data. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







Figure 3: Ketchan Deposit - Holes AG-26-007 to AG-26-008, AG-26-011, AG-26-015, AG-26-020 to AG-26-021 & AG-26-034 Long Section (Looking Northeast) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Ketchan Deposit Drilling The Ketchan deposit is located on the MPD Northwest claims and is a near-surface, alkalic porphyry copper-gold system defined by geophysics (aeromagnetics and induced polarization surveys), geology, rock sampling, and drilling. The current drill program, Kodiak's first at Ketchan, is designed to target areas within, and adjacent to, the Mineral Resource Estimate (the " MRE "). As such, any mineralization intersected has the potential to expand the overall MRE. Drill hole AG-26-034 was drilled towards the east from a pad located 450 metres southeast of the Ketchan deposit. A significant mineralized zone characterized by calc-potassic alteration was intersected from surface, between 5.5 metres and 128 metres, on the margin of a southeast trending 3D-IP chargeability anomaly. The 3D-IP anomaly extends for an additional 550 metres beyond this drill collar. Drill hole AG-26-021 tested an intrusive monzonite porphyry associated with Ketchan and confirmed the body is mineralized throughout. The mineralization is characterized by bornite/chalcopyrite bearing veins. When combined with historic hole K15-08, which returned 0.21 % Cu, 0.12 g/t Au and 0.97 g/t Ag (0.31% CuEq*) over 92 m from 15 metres to 107 metres, these three drill holes demonstrate a strong potential to expand the Ketchan MRE at least 450 meters to the southeast. Drill hole AG-26-015 tested an area internal to the resource where the block model exhibited patchy mineralization. The hole intersected a gold rich zone over 200 metres and demonstrated continuity. Drill hole AG-26-020 was drilled to the east of the MRE in an area with no known mineralization and intersected a zone of copper enrichment. Both drill holes are expected to enhance the resource. Drill holes AG-26-007 and AG-26-011 targeted the area between the northwestern lobe and main lobe of the deposit. Both holes intersected lower grade mineralization, indicating the porphyry system is present. Additional drilling is required to further investigate this area. Table 1: 2026 Ketchan Deposit Weighted Assay Intervals for Holes AG-26-007 to AG-26-008, AG-26-011, AG-26-015, AG-26-021 & AG-26-034 (see Figures 2 & 3).

Hole From To Int(m)** Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq* AG-26-034 5.5 128 122.5 0.31 0.10 1.70 0.41 AG-26-015 22.7 230 207.3 0.19 0.15 0.58 0.31 AG-26-021 39.5 242 202.5 0.12 0.09 0.76 0.20 AG-26-020 115.5 153 37.5 0.15 0.06 1.00 0.21 AG-26-007 246 336 90 0.06 0.06 0.35 0.12 AG-26-011 45.5 86 40.5 0.03 0.02 0.27 0.05 AG-26-008 No significant assays

*Copper equivalent grades (%CuEq) are for comparative purposes only to express the combined abundance of copper, gold, and silver. Metallurgical recovery is assumed as 82% for copper, 60% for gold and 54% for silver as determined by Kodiak metallurgical testing as stated in the Mineral Resource Estimate (see News Release June 25, 2025). Metal prices used in calculations are: US$4.75/lb copper, US3,500/oz gold, and US40/oz silver, using the formula: CuEq = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.7863 + Ag(g/t) x 0.0081

**Intervals are downhole drilled core intervals. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization.

Table 2: 2026 Ketchan Deposit Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Easting

(UTM Z10) Northing

(UTM Z10) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) EOH

(m) Reported AG-26-007 676151 5517178 1331 170.3 -50 336 2026-10-0# AG-26-008 676244 5517002 1359 180 -75 201 2026-10-0# AG-26-011 676018 5517224 1308 270 -60 128 2026-10-0# AG-26-015 676164 5516816 1344 274.8 -60 230 2026-10-0# AG-26-020 676522 5516827 1396 50 -75 207 2026-10-0# AG-26-021 676852 5516487 1424 330 -50 245 2026-10-0# AG-26-034 677105 5516255 1395 90 -50 236 2026-10-0#

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and QA/QC Procedures

All core samples are delivered to accredited laboratory Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) Kamloops, BC, for preparation and Fire Assay prior to being shipped to their Ancaster, Ontario Laboratory for Multi-element analysis. The maximum standard sample interval is 1.5 metres for HQ sized core and 3 metres for NQ sized core, with shorter intervals dictated by geological considerations. The samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay fusion with an AA finish. If samples return gold values over 10ppm, samples are reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples then undergo four acid digestion and ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements. Samples that return copper values above 10,000 ppm are further analysed using a "near-total" digestion, ICP-OES package. Actlabs meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. In addition to Actlabs quality assurance-quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Kodiak implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials, at a rate of one per ten samples.

Dave Skelton, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information in this news release. The company has not independently validated the historical component of the soil results or historic drill assays referenced herein; therefore, the reader is cautioned about the accuracy of the data. Copper-equivalent (CuEq) grades for historical drill results were calculated using the same formula, metal prices and metallurgical recovery assumptions applied to Kodiak's drill results, as detailed in the notes to Table 1.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry, VP Corporate Development

...

+1 (604) 646-8362

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on advancing the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, an established mining region with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential for future economic development. The initial Mineral Resource Estimate published in 2025 outlines seven substantial deposits and underscores the scale and potential of the project. All known deposits remain open to expansion, and numerous targets across the property have yet to be tested. Kodiak continues to systematically explore MPD's district-scale potential with the goal of delivering new discoveries and building further critical mass toward being the region's next mine. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery GroupTM led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Kodiak Copper Corp.