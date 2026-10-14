Kodiak Extends Ketchan Mineralization By Over 450 Metres With 0.41% Cueq Over 122.5 Metres From Surface
|Hole
|From
|To
|Int(m)**
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq*
|AG-26-034
|5.5
|128
|122.5
|0.31
|0.10
|1.70
|0.41
|AG-26-015
|22.7
|230
|207.3
|0.19
|0.15
|0.58
|0.31
|AG-26-021
|39.5
|242
|202.5
|0.12
|0.09
|0.76
|0.20
|AG-26-020
|115.5
|153
|37.5
|0.15
|0.06
|1.00
|0.21
|AG-26-007
|246
|336
|90
|0.06
|0.06
|0.35
|0.12
|AG-26-011
|45.5
|86
|40.5
|0.03
|0.02
|0.27
|0.05
|AG-26-008
|No significant assays
*Copper equivalent grades (%CuEq) are for comparative purposes only to express the combined abundance of copper, gold, and silver. Metallurgical recovery is assumed as 82% for copper, 60% for gold and 54% for silver as determined by Kodiak metallurgical testing as stated in the Mineral Resource Estimate (see News Release June 25, 2025). Metal prices used in calculations are: US$4.75/lb copper, US3,500/oz gold, and US40/oz silver, using the formula: CuEq = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.7863 + Ag(g/t) x 0.0081
**Intervals are downhole drilled core intervals. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization.
Table 2: 2026 Ketchan Deposit Drill Collar Information
|Hole ID
| Easting
(UTM Z10)
| Northing
(UTM Z10)
| Elevation
(m)
| Azimuth
(degrees)
| Dip
(degrees)
| EOH
(m)
|Reported
|AG-26-007
|676151
|5517178
|1331
|170.3
|-50
|336
|2026-10-0#
|AG-26-008
|676244
|5517002
|1359
|180
|-75
|201
|2026-10-0#
|AG-26-011
|676018
|5517224
|1308
|270
|-60
|128
|2026-10-0#
|AG-26-015
|676164
|5516816
|1344
|274.8
|-60
|230
|2026-10-0#
|AG-26-020
|676522
|5516827
|1396
|50
|-75
|207
|2026-10-0#
|AG-26-021
|676852
|5516487
|1424
|330
|-50
|245
|2026-10-0#
|AG-26-034
|677105
|5516255
|1395
|90
|-50
|236
|2026-10-0#
Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and QA/QC Procedures
All core samples are delivered to accredited laboratory Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) Kamloops, BC, for preparation and Fire Assay prior to being shipped to their Ancaster, Ontario Laboratory for Multi-element analysis. The maximum standard sample interval is 1.5 metres for HQ sized core and 3 metres for NQ sized core, with shorter intervals dictated by geological considerations. The samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay fusion with an AA finish. If samples return gold values over 10ppm, samples are reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples then undergo four acid digestion and ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements. Samples that return copper values above 10,000 ppm are further analysed using a "near-total" digestion, ICP-OES package. Actlabs meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. In addition to Actlabs quality assurance-quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Kodiak implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials, at a rate of one per ten samples.
Dave Skelton, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information in this news release. The company has not independently validated the historical component of the soil results or historic drill assays referenced herein; therefore, the reader is cautioned about the accuracy of the data. Copper-equivalent (CuEq) grades for historical drill results were calculated using the same formula, metal prices and metallurgical recovery assumptions applied to Kodiak's drill results, as detailed in the notes to Table 1.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kodiak Copper Corp.
Claudia Tornquist
President & CEO
For further information, contact:
Nancy Curry, VP Corporate Development
...
+1 (604) 646-8362
About Kodiak Copper Corp.
Kodiak is focused on advancing the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, an established mining region with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential for future economic development. The initial Mineral Resource Estimate published in 2025 outlines seven substantial deposits and underscores the scale and potential of the project. All known deposits remain open to expansion, and numerous targets across the property have yet to be tested. Kodiak continues to systematically explore MPD's district-scale potential with the goal of delivering new discoveries and building further critical mass toward being the region's next mine. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.
Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery GroupTM led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.
Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
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Source: Kodiak Copper Corp.
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