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Kale Sniderman

Kale Sniderman


Date: 2026-10-14 06:10:54

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Honorary Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

I study pollen preserved in sediments, in order to understand how vegetation and climate have changed in the past. My research interest is broadly in environmental change, over Cenozoic (the past ~65 million years) to historical time frames.

Experience
  • –present Research Fellow, School of Earth Sciences, University of Melbourne
Education
  • 2008 Monash University, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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