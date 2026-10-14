Research Assistant in Scottish Literature, University of Glasgow

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Emily Hay is a researcher at the University of Glasgow, currently working on the AHRC-funded 'Memory and care experience in Scottish life-writing' project. Her PhD, which she completed in 2026, explored the textual self-presentation of Mary Queen of Scots from 1567-1587, focussing on how she used writing to influence her own posthumous memory. Her broader research interests include Scottish women's writing, cultural memory, and how we can use difficult histories to help those undergoing similar experiences today.

2026–present Research Assistant, University of Glasgow



2026 University of Glasgow, PhD in Scottish Literature 2022 University of Glasgow, MPhil in Scottish Literature

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