Operation Vivaldi: Ukrainian Defence Forces Liberate Three More Settlements In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook post by the Third Army Corps.

According to Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, the Third Army Corps and attached units liberated three more settlements: Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, and Kolodiazi. During the fourth phase of Operation Vivaldi, Russian forces lost approximately 3,000 soldiers, while Ukraine regained control of 101 square kilometres of territory.

The operation, which began with the elimination of Russian infiltration, developed into a rapid, large-scale offensive. Disoriented Russian forces began losing control of their units, triggering widespread chaos.

"We prevented the enemy from outflanking the Sloviansk–Kramatorsk agglomeration and encircling it, and we also secured the Kharkiv–Sloviansk highway. The enemy failed to cut off a key logistical artery serving our forces in the Donbas. We disrupted the offensive by the Zapad (West) grouping and forced it to redeploy some units of the 1st Tank Army, which eased the pressure on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi," Biletskyi said.

Tactical initiative in Vovchansk sector generally on Ukraine's side - Trehubov

According to him, "over the entire course of the operation, we have brought 16 settlements fully back under Ukrainian control and liberated 277 square kilometres. Enemy losses amount to 8,000 soldiers."

As Ukrinform previously reported, the third phase of Operation Vivaldi concluded in late September with the liberation of Nove, Ridkodub, and Katerynivka, and the restoration of Ukrainian control over Karpivka and Novomykhailivka.

Photo: Third Army Corps