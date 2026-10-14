Residential Buildings And Agricultural Enterprises Hit In Rivne Region, Eight People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Rivne Regional Military Administration's press service stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Following the morning attack on Rivne, five people were injured. Another three were injured at one of the agricultural enterprises," the press service said.

According to Rivne Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Koval, residential infrastructure was hit, while two agricultural enterprises had been struck overnight.

Koval said one person was in moderate condition with multiple traumatic injuries after being pulled from beneath the rubble.

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Rescue workers, police, and municipal services are working at the scene. Efforts to deal with the aftermath have been complicated by the ongoing air raid alert.

Regional authorities are also considering switching educational institutions to remote learning. Parents will be informed promptly once a decision is made.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a residential area in Rivne was hit during a Russian attack on October 14. At that time, three injured people had been reported.

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