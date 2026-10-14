EIB Plans To Increase Financial Support For Ukraine Deputy Secretary General

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EIB Deputy Secretary General Mikołaj Dowgielewicz said this in comments to an Ukrinform correspondent on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum.

“We are working very actively in Ukraine. For us, it has been one of the most important areas of activity for more than five years. Above all, we support critical infrastructure so that what has been destroyed can be rebuilt. We also support local communities, cities and infrastructure recovery to help society and the country function as normally as possible,” Dowgielewicz said.

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He said supporting Ukraine through the winter remains a constant priority for the EIB:“We will do everything in our power to help Ukraine protect its critical infrastructure so it can get through this winter in the best possible condition.”

According to Dowgielewicz, the EIB works closely with the government, local authorities across Ukraine and financial institutions.

“We have signed agreements with many Ukrainian banks to support entrepreneurs. We lend to Ukrainian financial institutions so they, in turn, can provide credit to businesses. This is essential for sustaining economic activity, because the economy must function as much as possible,” he said.

He recalled that since the start of the full‐scale war, the EIB has allocated €4.5 billion to Ukraine, including €1.5 billion in 2025, as well as an additional support package of nearly €500 million announced in June 2026 for the housing sector, infrastructure and support for Ukrainian businesses.

Dowgielewicz expressed hope that the EU's new multi‐year budget will include solid guarantees for continued financial support for Ukraine.

“We are working to convince EU governments to provide the necessary financing. If negotiations on the EU budget conclude successfully in the near future, we will make every effort to increase our support for Ukraine in the coming years,” he said.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers will allocate more than UAH 4.9 billion in EIB funds for community‐level recovery projects.

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