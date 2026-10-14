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Singapore Air Pollution Hits 'Very High' Level: Environment Agency

Singapore Air Pollution Hits 'Very High' Level: Environment Agency


Date: 2026-10-14 06:09:18

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Air pollution in western Singapore hit the country's "very high" band on Wednesday, the environment agency said, as haze from Indonesia forest fires causes a regional crisis.

In the city's west, levels of tiny particulate capable of penetrating the blood and lungs -- known as PM2.5 -- hit 288 micrograms per cubic metre, vastly exceeding World Health Organization recommended limits.

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Gulf Times

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