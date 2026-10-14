Vincent“Vinny” Colardi Highlights The Value Of Staying Curious Outside Of Work

MENAFN - GetNews) Wantagh professional and musician shares how running, food, music, and travel continue to shape his interests beyond his career.

Wantagh, NY - October 14, 2026 - Vincent“Vinny” Colardi, a healthcare professional and musician from Wantagh, New York, is sharing how maintaining interests outside of work has helped him continue learning, exploring, and challenging himself in different ways.

While Colardi has built a professional career in healthcare, much of his life outside of work revolves around music, running, and food. He is the lead guitarist and a songwriter for Oolong, has toured across the United States with the band, plays jazz guitar, and enjoys discovering new restaurants and cuisines.

For Colardi, having interests that are unrelated to his day-to-day career gives him opportunities to approach life from different perspectives.

“I like having things in my life that challenge me in completely different ways,” Colardi said.“Music, running, and food don't really have much in common on the surface, but they all give me something to look forward to and something new to explore.”

Running has become one of Colardi's favourite ways to stay active. Unlike performing with a band, it is an individual pursuit that allows him to set his own goals and focus on gradual improvement.

He sees much of the appeal in the simplicity of the activity.

“With running, you can make it as simple or as challenging as you want,” Colardi said.“Sometimes you're working toward a goal, and other times it's just a good way to get outside and clear your head.”

Music provides a very different outlet. As a member of Oolong, Colardi has spent years writing, rehearsing, performing, and travelling with the band. Touring has taken him to different parts of the country and introduced him to communities he may not otherwise have experienced.

Those trips have also connected naturally with another one of his interests: Food.

Colardi describes himself as a foodie and enjoys trying restaurants, discovering regional favourites, and seeing how food can become part of the experience of visiting a new place.

“One of the best things about travelling is getting the chance to try something that you might not find at home,” Colardi said.“Food can tell you a lot about a place, and sometimes the restaurants you find along the way become part of what you remember most about a trip.”

His interest in food is not limited to touring. Colardi enjoys exploring restaurants closer to home as well and sees dining as both a social experience and an opportunity to try something unfamiliar.

Rather than viewing hobbies as distractions from professional goals, Colardi believes people can benefit from having parts of their lives that are driven primarily by curiosity and enjoyment.

That mindset has followed him through a path that has included studying history, working with technology, pursuing music, returning to university, and ultimately beginning a healthcare career.

“You don't necessarily have to turn every interest into a career or be the best at everything you try,” Colardi said.“Sometimes it's enough to enjoy learning about something, getting better at it, or having an experience that's different from your normal routine.”

For Colardi, running, music, food, and travel continue to offer those opportunities. Each provides a different reason to stay curious while creating space in his life beyond work.

About Vincent“Vinny” Colardi

Vincent“Vinny” Colardi is a healthcare professional and musician from Wantagh, New York. He graduated Cum Laude from SUNY Old Westbury with a BA in History in 2019 and Magna Cum Laude from Molloy University in 2024. Outside of his professional career, Colardi is the lead guitarist and a songwriter for Oolong and has toured across the United States with the band. He also plays jazz guitar and enjoys running, attending jazz concerts, travelling, and exploring new restaurants and cuisines.