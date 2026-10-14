Alchemyleads Launches Free AI Visibility Checker To Help Businesses Evaluate AI Search Presence

MENAFN - GetNews) New tool analyzes AI search visibility, crawler accessibility and competitor mentions across major AI platforms.

LOS ANGELES, California - October 14, 2026 - AlchemyLeads, a Los Angeles-based search engine optimization (SEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO) agency, announced the launch of its free AI Visibility Checker, a tool that helps businesses assess their visibility across AI-powered search platforms, including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews.

The tool evaluates whether AI search platforms can access a company's website, identifies technical barriers and analyzes whether the brand appears in AI-generated recommendations. Businesses receive an AI visibility score, competitive insights and prioritized recommendations for improving their AI search presence.

Addressing the AI Search Visibility Gap

As consumers and businesses increasingly use AI assistants to research products and services, traditional search rankings may not reflect a company's visibility in AI-generated answers. A business can rank prominently on Google while remaining absent from recommendations generated by ChatGPT or other AI platforms.

AI-driven website traffic can also be difficult to identify when visits are attributed as direct traffic rather than referrals from AI platforms.

AlchemyLeads developed the AI Visibility Checker to help businesses understand these gaps and identify opportunities to improve their AI search readiness.

How the AI Visibility Checker Works

Users enter their website URL, company name and a description of their products or services. They can also select a target country and submit custom search prompts.

The tool immediately provides an AI readiness score and crawler access report. Users who enter an email address unlock the full assessment, which includes:



AI Visibility Score: A score out of 100 based on five weighted components: ChatGPT visibility, Google AI Overviews visibility, AI accessibility, technical readiness and AI-cited authority.

AI Crawler Access: Checks approximately 12 AI and search crawlers, including GPTBot, ClaudeBot, PerplexityBot and Google-Extended, identifying potential restrictions caused by robots, firewalls or content delivery networks.

Lost-Deal Map: Analyzes category-specific buyer questions using live AI engines and identifies competitors appearing in AI-generated recommendations.

Technical Readiness: More than 20 checks covering structured data, llms, FAQ coverage, social preview images and other website elements, with prioritized recommendations. PDF Report: A downloadable assessment summarizing AI visibility, technical findings and recommended improvements.

The AI Visibility Checker is free to use and requires no account registration.

AlchemyLeads Founder on AI Search Visibility

“Every brand we talk to asks the same thing: does ChatGPT know who we are?” said Sean Chaudhary, founder and CEO of AlchemyLeads.“Answering that used to take a manual audit. The checker does it in a few minutes and lays out the gap plainly: the questions your buyers ask, what AI says back, and who gets recommended when you don't. A clean technical score means very little if the answer engines still send your buyers to someone else.”

Each report includes a prioritized list of recommended fixes. Businesses seeking implementation assistance, or solutions to help solve AI search attribution of KPIs, can schedule an optional 20-minute consultation with AlchemyLeads through the results page.

About AlchemyLeads

Founded in 2017 by Sean Chaudhary, AlchemyLeads is a Los Angeles-based, revenue-focused AI search agency specializing in SEO, generative engine optimization (GEO), answer engine optimization (AEO) and content strategy for direct-to-consumer Shopify brands and established B2B companies.

Those seeking additional information, or who are interested in learning more about managed AEO and GEO services are encouraged to reach out on the official company website.