Author Bruce Decaster Unveils The Clockwork Of Genius: Lucy And The Lost Device Across All Major Formats, Teases Highly Anticipated Sequel The Resonance Archive

Austin, TX - Oct 14, 2026 - International author Bruce Decaster has officially launched his acclaimed middle-grade mystery adventure, The Clockwork of Genius: Lucy and the Lost Device (ASIN: B0HGHPHF81). Bridging historical puzzle-solving with high-stakes steampunk adventure, the release is now available worldwide in Paperback, Kindle eBook, and a feature-length Audiobook narrated by Greer Gray. Decaster has also confirmed that work is underway on the series' second installment, The Clockwork of Genius: The Resonance Archive.

Targeted at middle-grade readers (ages 8–12), parents, and educators seeking high-engagement STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) literature, The Clockwork of Genius follows protagonists Lucy Mercer and her brother Roland. Upon unlocking their grandfather's archived notebooks, the siblings trigger a chain reaction tied to an ancient mechanism-a device capable of altering human intelligence. To protect it, they must decipher complex ciphers and evade a shadow syndicate led by the formidable Adriana Vale and an enigmatic watcher known as The Man with the Silver Umbrella.

Multi-Format Distribution Strategy

To ensure accessibility across all learning styles and reading preferences, The Clockwork of Genius: Lucy and the Lost Device is available in three distinct formats:

Kindle eBook: Features seamless navigation, instant digital delivery, and interactive reading options optimized for Amazon Kindle devices and the Kindle App.

Paperback Edition: Premium print design complete with intricate chapter illustrations, cipher graphics, and end-matter logic puzzles designed to engage physical readers.

Unabridged Audiobook: An 11-hour and 7-minute cinematic audio production narrated by voice talent Greer Gray, featuring immersive pacing that brings the story's mechanical marvels to life.

Expanding the Universe: Part 2 - The Resonance Archive

Following strong initial reader reception and growing demand across school channels, Bruce Decaster confirmed that the narrative continues in The Clockwork of Genius: The Resonance Archive.

The upcoming sequel expands the universe beyond the lost device, taking Lucy and Roland across historical sites as they decode forgotten acoustic mechanics and echo-chambers left behind by history's greatest minds. Readers who finish Lucy and the Lost Device can access an exclusive preview chapter and pre-order details for The Resonance Archive directly inside the book's final pages and on the author's official website.

"Middle-grade literature has a unique power to make critical thinking feel like an adventure," says Bruce Decaster. "With The Clockwork of Genius, the goal was to craft a story where logic, historical curiosity, and sibling collaboration act as the ultimate superpowers. Seeing young readers, parents, and listeners connect with Lucy and Roland's journey across physical and audio formats has been incredibly rewarding."

Availability & Direct Links

Amazon & Kindle: Available now in eBook and Paperback formats on Amazon.

Audible & Audiobooks: Streaming and downloadable globally on Audible.

Official Book Trailer: Watch the official cinematic video trailer on YouTube.



About the Author

Bruce Decaster is an author and global executive known for weaving complex problem-solving, organizational dynamics, and historical wonder into engaging narratives. His fiction emphasizes resilience, intellectual curiosity, and constructive teamwork. When not writing, he focuses on multi-platform story distribution and educational outreach for young readers worldwide.