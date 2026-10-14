Customer Reviews Earn Somerset Gas & Auto Repair Recognition For Service Quality

MENAFN - GetNews) Customer feedback has earned Somerset Gas & Auto Repair recognition as Top-Rated Gas and Service Station in Somerset, MA for 2026, with reviews highlighting honest service and community commitment.

Somerset, United States - October 14, 2026 - Somerset Gas & Auto Repair has been recognized as Top-Rated Gas and Service Station in Somerset, MA for 2026 by Meritly, based on customer reviews that emphasize honesty, technical expertise, and community engagement. The award reflects a 4.8-star rating from 53 public reviews collected by the national rating platform. Owner Elie Raad operates the full-service gas station and auto repair shop, which serves Somerset and surrounding South Coast communities.

Meritly issued the Top-Rated Gas and Service Station designation after evaluating public customer reviews and ratings. The 4.8-star rating from 53 reviews represents feedback from customers who have used the business for fuel, vehicle maintenance, and auto repair services. The award program is designed to identify service providers that maintain high levels of customer satisfaction based on verified public feedback rather than internal surveys or self-reported data.

What do customers say about this full-service gas station and repair shop in Somerset?

Customers who have left reviews describe experiences that go beyond standard automotive service. One customer wrote, "I've had nothing but great experiences at Somerset Gas & Auto Repair. The owner, Elie Raad, and his team are very honest, knowledgeable, and genuinely care about their customers. They take the time to explain what needs to be done, and I've always felt confident that my car was in good hands. It's hard to find a station you can truly trust, and Somerset Gas has consistently delivered quality work, fair pricing, and excellent customer service. Highly recommend!" Another reviewer observed, "A well-managed business that stands out for its exceptional customer service. I can personally attest to its generosity and commitment to supporting local charities." A third customer shared a detailed account: "The people at Somerset Gas have been very honest and kind. Last summer I lost my brakes and George insisted on giving me a ride home even though I could have easily walked the 4 blocks home. Recently, I was set to have a lot of work done on my car totaling $2000. Eli called me back to say it wasn't worth the cost of fixing as the mechanic discovered an internal engine problem. He also took the time to fully explain. Although it was bad news, he saved me a great deal of money and stress."

Somerset Gas & Auto Repair operates as both a fuel provider and a complete automotive repair facility. The business handles repair and maintenance for foreign and domestic vehicles, with particular expertise in European models. The shop performs Massachusetts state inspections and also offers fully serviced used cars for sale. The combination of fuel services and comprehensive mechanical work allows customers to address multiple automotive needs at a single location in Somerset.

"We're proud to offer Somerset honest, dependable auto repair and the convenience of a full-service gas station, with free air for our customers," Raad said. "Our repair shop welcomes mostly walk-ins and also accepts appointments. For added convenience, customers can drop off their vehicles early in the morning or after hours using our new secure drop box, and we offer rides home during business hours."

The business has made recent investments in its facilities and equipment to improve service quality. Recent improvements include fresh paint and ongoing attention to keeping the property clean, updated fuel pumps, and newer automotive lifts, tools, and repair equipment. These investments help make visits more convenient and allow the shop to keep pace with changing vehicle technology and current repair methods.

About Somerset Gas & Auto Repair

Somerset Gas & Auto Repair is a full-service gas station and auto repair shop in Somerset, Massachusetts. The business provides complete repair and maintenance for foreign and domestic vehicles, Massachusetts state inspections, and fully serviced used cars for sale, with particular experience serving European vehicles. Additional information is available at somersetgasma.