Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Market And Investment Opportunities Databook, Q2 2026 - 90+ Kpis And Forecasts To 2031 Market To Reach US$4.76 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance ROI by localising checkout, embedding BNPL in TWINT and invoice flows, targeting high-value categories, and prioritising conversion uplift, credit discipline and profitable partnerships. Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Switzerland's buy now pay later (BNPL) payment market is forecast to grow by 14.9% annually to reach US$2.75 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 17.5% during 2022-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.6% from 2026-2031. BNPL payment value is projected to increase from USD 2.39 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 4.76 billion by 2031. Key Switzerland BNPL Market Trends BNPL is becoming part of established Swiss payment behaviour Deferred payment services are increasingly being integrated into familiar domestic payment methods, including invoice payments, TWINT and bank-linked checkout. TWINT's "Pay later" option enables consumers to select a 30-day deferred payment service in online stores and at physical cash registers, with Swissbilling by CembraPay managing the payment relationship. This approach aligns BNPL with Switzerland's established purchase-on-account culture rather than relying on standalone credit applications. Providers that integrate with TWINT, QR-bill, eBill, payment service providers and banking channels are expected to gain relevance as merchants seek trusted payment options that reduce checkout abandonment. Market participants are prioritising risk-adjusted profitability Swiss BNPL providers are shifting from rapid portfolio expansion toward disciplined credit management and sustainable returns. Cembra reported that its BNPL portfolio decreased by 17% to CHF 131 million in 2025 as part of a planned focus on core operations and profitability. BNPL commission and fee income remained broadly stable. Creditworthiness checks, funding discipline, invoice collection and default-risk management are becoming central competitive factors. Providers are expected to focus on controlled transaction values, suitable merchant categories and risk-based commercial models rather than pursuing broad expansion. Competitive performance will increasingly depend on the ability to manage credit exposure while maintaining an effective merchant and consumer experience. Checkout localisation supports selective BNPL adoption BNPL is becoming part of the wider Swiss e-commerce payment mix, alongside TWINT, credit cards and purchase on account. Recent industry research identifies TWINT and credit cards among the most frequently used payment methods offered by Swiss online retailers, followed by invoice-based payment options. As e-commerce growth normalises, merchants face greater competition, pricing pressure and cross-border shopping activity. Localised checkout options can help improve conversion and strengthen competitiveness against domestic and international platforms. BNPL adoption is likely to be strongest in higher-value categories such as fashion, home improvement, consumer electronics and marketplace purchases. Providers will nevertheless need to demonstrate measurable conversion gains relative to cards, invoices, TWINT and account-to-account payments. BNPL will coexist with Switzerland's diverse payment methods Debit cards, cash and mobile payment applications remain widely used in Switzerland, limiting the prospect of BNPL rapidly replacing established payment behaviour. The market is expected to develop as an additional payment option for deferred invoices, instalments and merchant-supported affordability. The potential connection between Switzerland's SIC instant-payment service and the Eurosystem's TIPS service could also strengthen account-to-account payment alternatives. BNPL providers will therefore need to compete through affordability, merchant services and risk management rather than payment availability alone. Competitive Landscape Switzerland's BNPL market remains moderately concentrated, with competition shaped by domestic invoice specialists, payment platforms and consumer-finance providers. Over the next 2-4 years, market activity is expected to stabilise rather than fragment significantly. Merchant integration, credit-risk handling and compatibility with Swiss payment preferences will remain key differentiators.

CembraPay/Swissbilling supports TWINT Pay later and provides invoice financing and flexible payment services across online and point-of-sale channels.

MF Group's POWERPAY offers invoice and instalment payment services across POS, web and mobile environments.

Klarna provides Swiss consumers with pay-in-30-days and pay-in-3 options. HeyLight, developed from HeidiPay under Mediobanca's Compass consumer-finance division, operates as a multi-country BNPL platform that includes Switzerland. No major new market entrant has been clearly identified during the last 12 months. Competitive activity has instead focused on expanding checkout reach, strengthening merchant relationships and improving portfolio economics. TWINT's partnership with Swissbilling represents a significant development by embedding deferred payment within a widely recognised Swiss mobile-payment ecosystem. Report Coverage The report provides a data-centric assessment of the Switzerland buy now pay later market through 58 tables, 82 charts and more than 90 country-level KPIs. It examines market size, growth forecasts, competitive shares, consumer behaviour, retail spending and investment opportunities across online and offline channels. Market analysis includes gross merchandise value, average transaction value, transaction volume, active consumers, revenue sources and bad debt. The report also evaluates two-party and third-party business models, open loop and closed loop merchant ecosystems, and distribution through standalone providers, banks, payment service providers and marketplaces. Sector coverage includes retail shopping, home improvement, travel, media and entertainment, services, automotive, health care and wellness. Retail product analysis covers apparel, footwear & accessories, consumer electronics, toys, kids, and babies, jewelry, sporting goods, entertainment & gaming and other categories. Consumer analysis assesses BNPL spending by age, income and gender, together with default rates, adoption rationale, monthly expense segments, annual transaction frequency and the share of adult consumers using BNPL services. Business Value

Assess the size, growth outlook and structural development of Switzerland's BNPL market.

Benchmark leading providers and evaluate market concentration and competitive intensity.

Identify high-growth retail categories, end-use sectors and distribution channels.

Use value and volume KPIs to assess adoption, transaction activity, revenue and credit risk.

Evaluate consumer spending patterns and demographic trends to support market entry, partnership and expansion strategies. Understand how TWINT, invoice payments, cards, instant payments and account-to-account services are shaping future BNPL competition. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Switzerland



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Switzerland Retail Industry & Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Switzerland Retail Industry - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Share of Retail Industry, 2022-2031

2.3 Switzerland Ecommerce - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.4 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Share of Ecommerce, 2022-2031

3. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness, 2022-2031

3.1 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

4. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Industry - Key Company Profiles

5. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs, 2022-2031

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2022-2031

5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

5.2.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission, 2022-2031

5.2.2 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2022-2031

5.2.3 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income, 2022-2031

5.3 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2022-2031

5.4 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2022-2025-2031

6. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model, 2022-2031

6.1 Buy Now Pay Later Two-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

6.2 Buy Now Pay Later Third-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

7. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose, 2022-2031

7.1 Buy Now Pay Later Convenience, 2022-2031

7.2 Buy Now Pay Later Credit, 2022-2031

8. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Merchant ecosystem, 2022-2031

8.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Open loop system, 2022-2031

8.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Closed loop system, 2022-2031

9. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model, 2022-2031

9.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Standalone, 2022-2031

9.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Banks & Payment Service Providers, 2022-2031

9.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Marketplaces, 2022-2031

10. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel, 2022-2031

10.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2022-2031

10.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

10.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

11. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector, 2022-2031

11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector, 2025

11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Segment, 2025

12. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

12.1 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031

13.1 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category, 2025

13.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later by Retail Product Categories - Average Order Value Trend Analysis, 2025

13.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.4 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Consumer Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.5 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Toys, Kids, and Babies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.6 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Jewellery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.7 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Sporting Goods - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.8 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Entertainment & Gaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.9 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

14.1 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

15.1 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Media & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

16.1 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Service: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

17.1 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Service - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Service - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

18.1 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

19.1 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

20.1 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Others - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Others - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, 2022-2031

21.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

21.1.1 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.4 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.2 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Default Rate by Age Group, 2025

21.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Income, 2025

21.3.1 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 1 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.3.2 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 2 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.3.3 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 3 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.4 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender, 2025

21.5 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale, 2025

21.6 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Market - Spend by Monthly Expense Segments, 2025

21.7 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later - Average Number of Transactions per User Annually, 2025

21.8 Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Users as a Percentage of Total Adult Population, 2025

22. Further Reading

22.1 About the Publisher

22.2 Related Research

List of Tables [55]

List of Figures [82]

Companies Featured



Klarna

Twint PayPal

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