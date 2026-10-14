Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market - Global Trends, Growth, And Forecast To 2035 AI Adoption And Hybrid Cloud Demand Drive 11.7% CAGR Toward USD 11.4 Billion

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Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud based drug discovery platforms market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in the current year to USD 11.4 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.7% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising pharmaceutical research activity, greater adoption of AI-enabled discovery workflows, increasing data volumes, and demand for scalable computing infrastructure.

Market Growth and Key Trends

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly adopting cloud based drug discovery platforms to support target identification, molecular modeling, virtual screening, lead optimization, multi-omics analysis, and candidate prioritization. These platforms provide centralized data access, scalable high-performance computing, and integration with artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

Modern drug discovery programs generate substantial volumes of biological, chemical, genomic, transcriptomic, clinical, and real-world data. Cloud infrastructure allows organizations to process these datasets at scale while improving collaboration among internal research teams, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and technology partners. The continued shift toward data driven and AI-enabled research models is expected to strengthen long-term demand.

Strategic partnerships are also accelerating market development. Amazon Web Services introduced Amazon Bio Discovery, providing access to more than forty AI biology models, AI-guided model selection, computational workflow design, and wet lab validation support. Merck and Google Cloud announced a multiyear collaboration valued at up to USD 1 billion to deploy AI and cloud infrastructure across research, development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate operations.

Primary Market Growth Drivers



AI-enabled drug discovery: Cloud platforms support parallel predictive modeling, molecule generation, virtual screening, lead optimization, and property prediction without requiring significant investment in internal computing infrastructure.

Scalable data integration: Centralized cloud environments help organizations combine research data from laboratory systems, internal databases, genomic resources, external partners, and clinical sources.

Collaborative research models: Distributed teams can securely access shared workflows and data across pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, CROs, universities, and technology providers.

Strategic investment: More than USD 4 billion has been invested in cloud-native drug discovery technology providers, AI-enabled research platforms, and computational biology companies through venture capital, private equity, and strategic funding. Technology partnerships: Bristol Myers Squibb announced the deployment of NVIDIA's next-generation DGX SuperPOD AI infrastructure to accelerate drug discovery, reporting that AI has already reduced development timelines by 20-30%.

Relation Therapeutics also signed a collaboration with GSK valued at up to USD 110 million to develop AI-driven drug discovery models and human cellular datasets. Such agreements demonstrate growing commercial interest in cloud-enabled computational research.

Market Challenges

Data security, intellectual property protection, regulatory compliance, and vendor governance remain significant adoption considerations. Cloud based platforms manage proprietary molecular structures, target biology, screening results, patient-linked information, and competitive pipeline data. Pharmaceutical companies must therefore maintain robust access controls, auditability, cybersecurity safeguards, and compliance with applicable data protection requirements.

Fragmented research data and legacy infrastructure create additional implementation barriers. Organizations often manage information across laboratory platforms, electronic lab notebooks, internal databases, and external systems with inconsistent formats. AI models also require validation, explainability, and context-specific performance assessment before their outputs can reliably support discovery and development decisions.

Market Segmentation and Leading Categories

The report evaluates the cloud based drug discovery platforms market by type of cloud service, type of cloud, end user, and geographical region.



Cloud service: Software as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, and others

Cloud type: Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud, and Private Cloud

End user: Pharmaceutical and Life Science Companies, CROs, and others Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America

Software as a Service currently accounts for the largest market share due to lower upfront infrastructure requirements, faster implementation, and subscription-based access to advanced drug discovery tools. Platform as a Service is expected to record the highest CAGR through 2035 as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies develop customized workflows for AI modeling, molecular simulation, data analytics, and collaborative research.

Hybrid Cloud represents the leading deployment category. This model allows organizations to retain regulated data, proprietary AI models, and sensitive intellectual property within private infrastructure while using public cloud resources for compute-intensive activities such as model training, virtual screening, and large-scale omics analysis.

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Companies hold the largest end-user share. Their position reflects sustained investment in digital research capabilities and extensive involvement across target identification, molecular modeling, predictive analytics, virtual screening, and lead optimization.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market through 2035. Growth is supported by an established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, advanced cloud infrastructure, strong adoption of AI-enabled research platforms, and substantial research and development investment.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expanding their biotechnology, pharmaceutical research, digital health, and life sciences ecosystems. Demand for cost-efficient computing, collaborative data management, and cloud-based drug discovery infrastructure is expected to drive regional adoption.

Competitive Landscape

Companies identified within the cloud based drug discovery platforms market include:



Amazon Web Services

Clarivate

Dassault Systemes

Google Cloud

Accenture

Alibaba Cloud

Cognizant HCLTech

Future Opportunities

Future market growth will depend on improved interoperability among laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic lab notebooks (ELNs), genomic databases, and AI discovery platforms. Federated learning, secure multi-party data sharing, explainable AI, standardized data architectures, deep learning, machine learning, and quantum computing are expected to influence platform development.

Regulatory guidance concerning electronic records, AI model validation, data integrity, and Good Machine Learning Practices (GMLP) may further support adoption. Continued advances in cybersecurity standards and cloud compliance frameworks are also expected to strengthen industry confidence.

Report Coverage and Business Value

The report provides market sizing, revenue forecasts, segment analysis, company benchmarking, provider profiles, partnership assessment, cost saving analysis, and evaluation of anticipated technology upgrades through 2035. It also examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and implementation challenges across major geographical regions.

Insights were informed by discussions with executives and specialists from companies in the US, Switzerland, Canada, the UK, India, and Germany. Participants included chief executive officers, founders, technology leaders, data science professionals, regional managers, partnership executives, and scientific leaders.

The report is designed to support distributors, channel partners, investors, technology providers, and business development teams evaluating opportunities in the cloud based drug discovery platforms market. It offers data for assessing customer demand, competitive positioning, regional expansion, strategic partnerships, and entry opportunities across high-growth market segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Cloud Computing

6.2.1. Types of Clouds and Cloud Services

6.2.2. Cloud Computing in Drug Discovery

6.2.3. Benefits and Limitations of Cloud Computing

6.3. Concluding Remarks

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Providers: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region)

7.2.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country)

7.2.5. Analysis by Type of Company

7.2.6. Analysis by Cloud Service Business Model

7.2.7. Analysis by Quality Certifications

7.2.8. Analysis by Type of Cloud

7.2.9. Analysis by Type of Cloud Services

7.2.10. Analysis by Area of Application

7.2.11. Analysis by Additional Capabilities

7.2.12. Analysis by Additional Services Offered

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Overview of Peer Groups

8.5. Company Competitiveness Analysis

8.5.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Providers Headquartered in North America

8.5.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Providers Headquartered in Europe

8.5.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Providers Headquartered in Asia-Pacific

9. COMPANY PROFILES: CLOUD BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORM PROVIDERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Microsoft

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Information

9.2.3. Service Portfolio

9.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3. Google

9.4. Amazon Web Services

9.5. IBM

9.6. Accenture

9.7. Dassault Systemes

9.8. Alibaba Cloud

9.9. Huawei

9.10. Tencent Cloud

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

10.3.4. Analysis by Focus Area

10.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.3.6. Analysis by Geography

10.3.6.1. Local and International Agreements

10.3.6.2. Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements

11. COST SAVING ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Likely Cost Savings Associated with Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms, till 2035

11.3.1. Likely Cost Savings Associated with Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms in North America, till 2035

11.3.2. Likely Cost Savings Associated with Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms in Europe, till 2035

11.3.3. Likely Cost Savings Associated with Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms in Asia-Pacific, till 2035

11.3.4. Likely Cost Savings Associated with Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms in Middle East and North Africa, till 2035

11.3.5. Likely Cost Savings Associated with Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms in Latin America, till 2035

11.4. Concluding Remarks: Cost Saving Scenarios

12. ANTICIPATED TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES AND AFFILIATED OPPORTUNITIES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Key Tools and Technologies

12.3.1. Artificial Intelligence

12.3.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery

12.3.1.2. Likely Cost-Savings by Integrating Artificial Intelligence with Cloud Computing

12.3.2. Deep Learning

12.3.2.1. Deep Learning in Drug Discovery

12.3.2.2. Likely Cost-Savings by Integrating Deep Learning with Cloud Computing

12.3.3. Machine Learning

12.3.3.1. Machine Learning in Drug Discovery

12.3.3.2. Likely Cost-Savings by Integrating Machine Learning with Cloud Computing

12.3.4. Quantum Computing

12.3.4.1. Quantum Computing in Drug Discovery

12.3.4.2. Likely Cost-Savings by Integrating Quantum Computing with Cloud Computing

12.4. Extent of Innovation versus Associated Risk Analysis

12.4.1. Results and Discussion

13. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Market Drivers

13.3. Market Restraints

13.4. Market Opportunities

13.5. Market Challenges

13.6. Conclusion

14. GLOBAL CLOUD BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS MARKET

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

14.3.1. Analyst's Perspective on Market Growth

14.3.2. Scenario Analysis

14.3.2.1. Conservative Scenario

14.3.2.2. Optimistic Scenario

14.4. Key Market Segmentations

15. CLOUD BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS MARKET, BY TYPE OF CLOUD SERVICE

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market: Distribution by Type of Cloud Service

15.3.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market for Software as a Service (SaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

15.3.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

15.3.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market for Platform as a Service (PaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

15.3.4. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

15.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

16. CLOUD BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS MARKET, BY TYPE OF CLOUD

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market: Distribution by Type of Cloud

16.3.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market for Hybrid Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

16.3.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market for Public Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

16.3.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market for Private Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

16.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

17. CLOUD BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS MARKET, BY END USER

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market: Distribution by End User

17.3.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market for Pharmaceutical and Life Science Companies, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.3.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market for CROs, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.3.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

18. CLOUD BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions

18.3.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.3.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.3.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.3.4. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.3.5. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.4. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market, by Geographical Regions: Market Dynamics Assessment

18.4.1. Penetration Growth (P-G) Matrix

18.4.2. Market Movement Analysis

18.5. Data Triangulation and Validation

19. CLOUD BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS MARKET: NORTH AMERICA

19.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Cloud Service

19.1.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America for Software as a Service (SaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.1.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.1.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America for Platform as a Service (PaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.1.4. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Cloud

19.2.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America for Hybrid Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.2.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America for Public Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.2.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America for Private Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America: Distribution by End User

19.3.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America for Pharmaceutical and Life Science Companies, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.3.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America for CROs, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.3.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in North America for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20. CLOUD BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS MARKET: EUROPE

20.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Cloud Service

20.1.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe for Software as a Service (SaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.1.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.1.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe for Platform as a Service (PaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.1.4. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Cloud

20.2.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe for Hybrid Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.2.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe for Public Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.2.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe for Private Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe: Distribution by End User

20.3.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe for Pharmaceutical and Life Science Companies, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.3.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe for CROs, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.3.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Europe for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21. CLOUD BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS MARKET: ASIA-PACIFIC

21.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Type of Cloud Service

21.1.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific for Software as a Service (SaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.1.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.1.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific for Platform as a Service (PaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.1.4. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Type of Cloud

21.2.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific for Hybrid Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.2.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific for Public Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.2.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific for Private Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by End User

21.3.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific for Pharmaceutical and Life Science Companies, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.3.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific for CROs, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.3.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22. CLOUD BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS MARKET: MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

22.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa: Distribution by Type of Cloud Service

22.1.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa for Software as a Service (SaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.1.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.1.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa for Platform as a Service (PaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.1.4. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa: Distribution by Type of Cloud

22.2.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa for Hybrid Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.2.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa for Public Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.2.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa for Private Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa: Distribution by End User

22.3.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa for Pharmaceutical and Life Science Companies, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.3.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa for CROs, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.3.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Middle East and North Africa for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23. CLOUD BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS MARKET: LATIN AMERICA

23.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America: Distribution by Type of Cloud Service

23.1.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America for Software as a Service (SaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.1.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.1.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America for Platform as a Service (PaaS), Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.1.4. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America: Distribution by Type of Cloud

23.2.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America for Hybrid Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.2.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America for Public Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.2.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America for Private Cloud, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America: Distribution by End User

23.3.1. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America for Pharmaceutical and Life Science Companies, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.3.2. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America for CROs, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.3.3. Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platforms Market in Latin America for Others, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

24. CONCLUDING REMARKS

25. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

25.1. Chapter Overview

26. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

27. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



Amazon Web Services

Clarivate

Dassault Systemes

Google Cloud

Accenture

Alibaba Cloud

Cognizant HCLTech

List of Tables [130]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amazon Web Services

Clarivate

Dassault Systemes

Google Cloud

Accenture

Alibaba Cloud

Cognizant HCLTech

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