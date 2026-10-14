Australia Drug Delivery Devices Market Size And Forecast To 2035 - Analysis By Product, Application, And End-User Smart Devices And Home Care Drive 14% CAGR To USD 11.25 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart connected devices, AI-integrated wearable pumps and home care programs enhance adherence, precision dosing and adoption amid rising chronic disease demand.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Drug Delivery Devices Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Product, Application Area and End-user" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia drug delivery devices market is projected to increase from USD 3.46 billion in the current year to USD 11.25 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of 14% during the forecast period. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by rising chronic disease prevalence, an aging population, technological innovation and increased adoption of home-based healthcare solutions.

Market Growth and Emerging Trends

Drug delivery devices are widely used across asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease and chronic pain management. Demand continues to rise for injectables, inhalers, sustained-release implants, transdermal patches, auto-injectors and wearable delivery systems that support accurate dosing, treatment adherence and improved clinical outcomes.

Technology is reshaping the Australia drug delivery devices market. Smart auto-injectors with connected features, microneedle patches, biodegradable implants, needle-free systems and wearable pumps that use AI for real-time dosing are creating new opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers. These developments also align with Australia's expanding digital health infrastructure, telemedicine services and home care programs.

Key Market Growth Drivers

The increasing incidence of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular conditions and autoimmune disorders is generating sustained demand for targeted and user-friendly drug delivery technologies. As healthcare systems seek to reduce hospitalization rates and improve long-term disease management, devices that enable treatment outside traditional clinical settings are gaining greater attention.

Connected inhalers, pre-filled syringes, wearable pumps and advanced transdermal systems can support improved adherence while reducing medication errors. Government healthcare initiatives, investment in medical infrastructure and policies encouraging digital health and remote care are also expected to accelerate product adoption across Australia.

Challenges Affecting Market Expansion

Despite the positive outlook, manufacturers and market entrants face regulatory, financial and operational barriers. Therapeutic Goods Administration requirements can involve lengthy and costly approval procedures, particularly for Class III devices. Compliance costs that may exceed AUD 95,000, alongside phased regulatory changes extending into 2026, can delay commercialization and place pressure on smaller developers.

High research, manufacturing and acquisition costs may also limit access to advanced products, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Reimbursement requirements under programs such as the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme can further complicate market entry. In addition, supply chain disruption, specialized manufacturing needs and shortages involving GLP-1 therapies, including Ozempic, highlight the operational risks affecting this capital-intensive sector.

Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the market by product type, application area and end user. Principal product categories include:



Inhalers

Injection devices Transdermal patches

Major application areas include oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and diabetes. End-user segments cover hospitals, diagnostic centers, home care settings and other healthcare environments. The expansion of home treatment and remote patient monitoring is expected to influence purchasing priorities across these segments.

Competitive Landscape

The Australia drug delivery devices market includes multinational pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology companies competing through product innovation, strategic partnerships and connected healthcare capabilities. Companies reviewed in the report include:



AbbVie

Bayer

Becton Dickinson and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Sanofi

SiBiono GeneTech

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Viatris

Strategic Market Insights

The report provides revenue forecasts for the overall market and its primary sub-segments, together with analysis of competitive activity, growth drivers, regulatory barriers, emerging opportunities and adoption challenges. It examines the current and future market size, expected growth rate, leading participants and the distribution of commercial opportunities across product, application and end-user categories.

These insights can assist established companies, new entrants, investors and other stakeholders in evaluating customer demand, identifying commercially viable opportunities and developing data-driven market strategies. The analysis also supports product planning by assessing changing preferences among healthcare providers and patients, particularly as connected devices and home care models become more prominent.

Included Benefits



Complimentary Excel data packs covering all analytical modules

Up to 15% complimentary content customization

In-depth report walkthrough with the research team Complimentary report update when the report is more than six months old



Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Value and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross-Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Drug Delivery Devices

6.3. Key Design Features and Development Process

6.4. Classification of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

6.5. Type of Device

6.6. Regulatory Guidelines for Drug Delivery Devices

6.7. Advantages and Limitations of Drug Delivery Devices

6.8. Future Perspective

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Australia Drug Delivery Devices Market: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Analysis by Stage of Development

7.2.5. Analysis by Type of Device

7.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8. COMPANY PROFILES: AUSTRALIA DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Becton Dickinson and Company

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Product Portfolio

8.2.3. Financial Information

8.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3. SiBiono GeneTech

8.4. Bayer

8.5. Novartis

8.6. GlaxoSmithKline

8.7. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

8.8. AbbVie

8.9. Novo Nordisk

8.10. Johnson & Johnson

8.11. Sanofi

8.12. Viatris

8.13. Pfizer

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Australia Drug Delivery Devices Market: Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.4. Analysis by Geography

9.3.4.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

9.3.4.2. Local and International Agreements

10. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Market Drivers

10.3. Market Restraints

10.4. Market Opportunities

10.5. Market Challenges

10.6. Conclusion

11. AUSTRALIA DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Australia Drug Delivery Devices Market: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.4. Roots Analysis Perspective on Market Growth

11.5. Scenario Analysis

11.5.1. Conservative Scenario

11.5.2. Optimistic Scenario

11.6. Key Market Segmentations

12. AUSTRALIA DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF PRODUCT

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Australia Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Product

12.3.1. Inhalers, Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted (Till 2035)

12.3.2. Injection Devices, Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.3.3. Transdermal Patches, Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

13. AUSTRALIA DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Australia Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Application Area

13.3.1. Oncology: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.3.2. Infectious Diseases: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.3.3. Respiratory Diseases: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.3.4. Diabetes: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

14. AUSTRALIA DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Australia Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by End User

14.3.1. Hospitals: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3.2. Surgery Centers / Clinics: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3.3. Home Care Settings: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3.4. Others: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

15. CONCLUDING REMARKS

16. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

17. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

LIST OF FIGURES [66]

LIST OF TABLES [87]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AbbVie

Bayer

Becton Dickinson and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Sanofi

SiBiono GeneTech

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Viatris

For more information about this report visit

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