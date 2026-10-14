Europe MVNO Directory 2026-2027 Gives Telecom Vendors Direct Access To 2,400+ Decision-Makers At 484+ Operators Across 31 Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GDPR-Compliant Directory in PDF and Campaign-Ready Excel Covers Subscriber Numbers, Market Share, Network Technologies and Key Executives, With Up to 300% More Contacts Than the Previous Edition

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest edition of the report provides telecom vendors, technology companies and service providers with actionable intelligence for developing business opportunities across the European Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) market. Covering 484+ Operators in 31 countries, the report supports market research, partnership development, lead generation and direct engagement with influential executives throughout the regional telecom industry.

Developed as a specialist business resource, the report includes almost 3 times the number of management contacts available in the older edition. It features 2400+ CXO/Management/Decision-making contacts, offering up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition. The information is designed to help users identify relevant operators, assess market opportunities and connect with Contacts responsible for commercial, technical and strategic decisions.

For more than 20 years, this directory series has helped telecom vendors and service providers establish connections with mobile operators, advance partnership discussions and create new commercial opportunities. The redesigned 2026-2027 edition strengthens that role by combining operator intelligence, market analysis and executive contact data in a practical resource for sales, marketing, research and business development teams.

Information included in the report



Worldwide MVNO industry snapshot: Market size, key insights, leading developments, major participants, analyst guidance and forecasts for the period 2026-2030.

Operator details: Registered Name, Brand, Region and Network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced.

Business intelligence: No. of Subscribers, Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details and Key Executives.

Online presence: website/URL information for operator research and outreach.

Executive contacts: CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencers across participating businesses. Formats Available: PDF & Excel for research, planning and campaign execution.

Enhancements in the 2026-2027 edition

The latest edition introduces a new design intended to improve usability across corporate research and outreach activities. The user friendly PDF supports convenient review and analysis, while the campaign friendly XLS design enables teams to organize data for targeted business development initiatives. A detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered section also provides a clear and precise perspective on the European telecom market, helping corporate users evaluate trends, participants and potential routes to market.

The report is 100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR compliant, giving organizations a business information resource developed with relevant data-use requirements in mind.

Who should use the report?

The report is relevant to organizations seeking to conduct business with MNOs or MVNOs across Europe. Potential users include Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions companies, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists and Other telecom service providers.

It also supports VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, AI companies, event & networking companies and businesses offering technologies or services to mobile operators. Sales leaders, market intelligence teams, partnership executives, investors and strategic planners can use the data to prioritize prospects, understand operator capabilities and strengthen engagement within the Europe MVNO market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportEurope MVNO Directory 2026-2027

For more information about this directory visit

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