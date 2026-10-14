ALK-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, Epidemiology, And 7MM Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach USD 3.37 Billion As Next-Generation ALK Inhibitors Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize next-generation ALK inhibitors with CNS penetration and resistance coverage, supported by molecular testing, differentiated safety, strategic access and KOL-led adoption.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (ALK NSCLC) market across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 2.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 3.37 billion by 2036. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.5% from 2026 to 2036. The 7MM includes the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of ALK NSCLC epidemiology, treatment practices, market size, therapy uptake, competitive dynamics, pricing, reimbursement, and commercial opportunities from 2022 to 2036. It also evaluates clinical development programs, patient burden, market share by therapy, peak patient share, and factors influencing the adoption of approved and emerging treatments.

ALK-Positive NSCLC Epidemiology and Market Trends



The United States recorded approximately 10,000 incident cases of ALK NSCLC in 2025, representing the highest patient burden among the 7MM.

The US accounted for the largest ALK NSCLC market, generating approximately USD 1.28 billion in 2025.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of incident cases, followed by the UK, while Spain recorded the lowest.

More than 55% of NSCLC cases occurred in males, while patients aged 65 years and older represented more than 65% of cases in 2025. In the US, stage IV represented the largest stage-specific patient segment, followed by stage I.

Broad molecular profiling is recommended for patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC and selected squamous cases. ALK testing at diagnosis or progression remains essential for therapy selection. Testing methods include immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization, and next-generation sequencing. Brain imaging is also important because central nervous system metastases are frequently observed in this patient population.

Current ALK NSCLC Treatment Landscape

Targeted ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitors have replaced chemotherapy as the principal treatment strategy for ALK-positive NSCLC. Alectinib (ALECENSA) remains a preferred first-line therapy because of its systemic efficacy, central nervous system activity, progression-free survival benefit, and favorable tolerability profile. NCCN guidelines recommend alectinib over crizotinib, ceritinib, and brigatinib for patients with ALK rearrangements.

Lorlatinib (LORBRENA) is increasingly used because of its activity against multiple resistance mutations and its intracranial efficacy. Ensartinib (ENSACOVE) adds further competition in the ALK inhibitor market, supported by activity in systemic and central nervous system disease. In Japan, alectinib is frequently used in clinical practice, while alectinib and crizotinib are included in first-line treatment recommendations.

Platinum-based chemotherapy remains an option for patients who experience progression without a detectable ALK resistance mutation or who no longer benefit from ALK-targeted treatment. Immunotherapy has a more limited role, and treatment decisions continue to be shaped primarily by molecular findings, previous ALK inhibitor exposure, central nervous system involvement, safety, and resistance patterns.

Emerging ALK NSCLC Therapies and Competitive Landscape

The ALK NSCLC pipeline is focused on overcoming treatment resistance, improving brain penetration, reducing off-target toxicity, and extending response durability. Key investigational therapies include:



Neladalkib (NVL-655): Nuvalent is developing this brain-penetrant, ALK-selective inhibitor for tumors resistant to first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors. It is designed to address single and compound treatment-emergent mutations, including G1202R. Neladalkib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA.

TRI-611: TRIANA Biomedicines is evaluating this oral, brain-penetrant molecular glue degrader, which targets ALK fusion proteins through a mechanism independent of the kinase active site. Its differentiated approach may help address resistance pathways that limit conventional ALK inhibitors. Gilteritinib: This agent is being explored for potential activity in ALK-driven malignancies, although its future positioning will depend on clinical differentiation and supporting trial results.

Leading companies active in the ALK NSCLC market include Roche, Genentech, Xcovery Holdings, Pfizer, Nuvalent, TRIANA Biomedicines, and Astellas Pharma Global Development. Competition is expected to intensify as next-generation selective inhibitors and protein degradation technologies progress through clinical development.

Recent ALK NSCLC Drug Development Updates



In April 2026, Xcovery Holdings entered an agreement with EVERSANA to support and expand the US commercial launch of Ensartinib (ENSACOVE).

In April 2026, Nuvalent announced the submission of a New Drug Application for neladalkib based on the ALKOVE-1 study.

Nuvalent also announced presentations of pivotal ALKOVE-1 data and preliminary ALKAZAR findings at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

In March 2026, the US FDA granted Fast Track designation to TRI-611 for ALK-positive NSCLC. TRIANA Biomedicines dosed the first patient in a Phase I/II trial of TRI-611 and announced a research collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to advance molecular glue degrader discovery.

Market Growth Drivers and Unmet Needs

Market growth is supported by broader molecular testing, increasing adoption of targeted ALK inhibitors, improved management of central nervous system metastases, and continued investment in resistance-focused therapies. Alectinib is expected to maintain substantial first-line utilization, while lorlatinib may gain share across later-line and selected first-line settings. Neladalkib could achieve meaningful uptake among patients with compound resistance mutations following prior ALK inhibitor treatment.

Significant unmet needs remain, including acquired resistance, disease relapse, central nervous system progression, long-term tolerability, treatment sequencing, affordability, and unequal access to molecular testing and targeted therapies. Pricing and reimbursement will materially influence geographic availability, adherence, and commercial uptake, particularly as high-cost next-generation treatments enter the market.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report combines epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting with market intelligence, SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, patient journey assessment, pricing trends, and expert validation. Insights from more than 15 key opinion leaders and subject matter experts support the evaluation of real-world treatment patterns, therapy switching, clinical adoption, access barriers, and pipeline prioritization.

Stakeholders can use the report to assess the ALK NSCLC treatment addressable market, identify high-value opportunities, benchmark emerging therapies, anticipate competitive changes, and develop evidence-based clinical development, market access, and commercialization strategies across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview

The Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report provides a comprehensive analysis of ALK-positive NSCLC epidemiology, marketed therapies, emerging drugs, clinical development, treatment practices, patient population trends and commercial opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM). Coverage includes the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan for the study period 2017-2030.

Epidemiological estimates indicate that the United States has the highest incident population of ALK-positive NSCLC in the 7MM. Among the EU-5 countries, Germany records the largest incident NSCLC population. The report evaluates historical and forecasted patient populations, disease burden, unmet needs, diagnosis trends and potential growth opportunities across each market.

ALK-positive NSCLC Market Size and Outlook

The ALK-positive NSCLC therapeutic market across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 841 million in 2017 and is expected to expand during the 2017-2030 study period. The United States accounted for USD 422 million in 2017, while the EU-5 market generated USD 267 million. Japan represented USD 152 million during the same year.

Market growth is expected to be supported by increasing disease awareness, expanding healthcare expenditure, improved molecular diagnosis and the introduction of new therapies. The analysis assesses market size by therapy, expected compound uptake, country-level trends, competitive positioning, market drivers, barriers and opportunities through 2030.

Marketed ALK-positive NSCLC Drugs

Xalkori (Crizotinib): Pfizer

Xalkori, an ALK inhibitor, became the first-ever US FDA-approved treatment for metastatic ALK-positive NSCLC through accelerated approval in 2011. The approval was supported by data from 255 patients with locally advanced or metastatic ALK-positive NSCLC enrolled across two multicenter, single-arm studies: the Phase II PROFILE 1005 study and a Part 2 expansion cohort of the Phase I Study 1001.

Alunbrig (Brigatinib): Takeda

The US FDA approved Alunbrig in April 2017 for patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC who had progressed on or were intolerant to Crizotinib. In 2018, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Alunbrig as monotherapy for adults with ALK+ NSCLC previously treated with Crizotinib. In April 2020, the authorization was extended to adults with ALK+ advanced NSCLC who had not previously received an ALK inhibitor, following a positive CHMP opinion issued on February 27, 2020.

The report reviews marketed products according to pharmacological action, clinical evidence, regulatory milestones, approval status, patent information, safety, efficacy, advantages, disadvantages, agreements, collaborations and product-related developments.

Emerging ALK-positive NSCLC Therapy

Ensartinib: Xcovery Holding Company

Ensartinib is being investigated as a potential best-in-class oral compound for the first-line treatment of ALK-positive NSCLC. It has demonstrated additional activity against MET, ABL, Axl, EPHA2, LTK, ROS1 and SLK. Phase I/II clinical trial findings showed activity in both ALK TKI naive and crizotinib-resistant ALK+ NSCLC populations. Reported toxicities included rash and nausea/vomiting, with the latter often resolving when the treatment was taken with food.

The report also examines the global Phase III eXalt3 clinical trial comparing Ensartinib with Crizotinib in TKI naive patients with ALK-positive NSCLC. The study was designed to evaluate efficacy and safety in patients who had received up to one prior chemotherapy regimen and no previous ALK inhibitor. Pipeline coverage includes Phase-III and Phase-II assets, clinical trial status, development milestones, expected launches and competitive differentiation.

Drug Uptake and Reimbursement

Alecensa (alectinib) dominates the treatment market and is expected to generate peak revenue before facing a subsequent decline. The projected change is partly associated with competition from Lorbrena, which targets patients refractory to Crizotinib, Alectinib and Ceritinib.

In 2018, Alecensa was recommended within its marketing authorization for untreated patients whose tumors were identified as ALK-positive. The decision was supported by the Phase III ALEX study, which demonstrated a 57% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared with Xalkori. The evidence also indicated improvements in delaying disease progression and preventing or postponing spread to the brain.

Competitive Intelligence and Expert Analysis

The report incorporates KOL and SME insights gathered through primary research to validate secondary findings and address data gaps. Expert perspectives support the assessment of current treatment patterns, emerging therapies, market trends and residual unmet needs.

Competitive and market intelligence may include SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix and market entry strategies, subject to data availability. The analysis also reviews Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, mechanisms of action, clinical programs and regulatory designations.

Report Scope and Key Insights



Historical and forecasted ALK-positive NSCLC epidemiology across the 7MM.

Market size, therapy share and growth trends for 2017-2030.

Current treatment practices and regional treatment guidelines.

Profiles of marketed drugs and late stage pipeline therapies.

Clinical, regulatory, patent and product development activities.

Patient population segmentation, drug uptake and cross-competition.

Market drivers, barriers, unmet needs and commercial opportunities.

Safety, efficacy, route of administration, treatment duration and dosing frequency comparisons. Market attractiveness, conjoint analysis and competitive positioning.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, researchers and commercial teams in evaluating the future ALK-positive NSCLC treatment landscape. It enables stakeholders to identify high-value opportunities in the United States, Europe and Japan, assess emerging competitors, understand regional patient populations and align portfolio strategies with evolving clinical and commercial trends.

By combining an 11-year forecast with 7MM coverage, pipeline product profiles, epidemiology analysis and market intelligence, the report provides actionable insights for business development, market entry, sales planning, research prioritization and competitive strategy. It also evaluates whether emerging therapies can address unmet needs and identifies the products most likely to influence the Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of ALK NSCLC

6. ALK NSCLC Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of ALK NSCLC By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share of ALK NSCLC By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of ALK NSCLC

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes

7.3. Signs And Symptoms

7.4. Diagnosis

7.4.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.4.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.4.3. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.5. Treatment and Management

7.5.1. Treatment Algorithm

7.5.2. Treatment Guidelines

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of ALK NSCLC

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Incident Cases of ALK NSCLC in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in the United States

8.4.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC in the United States

8.4.3. Age-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC in the United States

8.4.4. Stage-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC in the United States

8.4.5. Treated Cases of ALK NSCLC in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Age-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Stage-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Treated Cases of ALK NSCLC in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in Japan

8.6.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC in Japan

8.6.3. Age-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC in Japan

8.6.4. Stage-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC in Japan

8.6.5. Treated Cases of ALK NSCLC in Japan

9. Patient Journey of ALK NSCLC

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of ALK NSCLC

10.2. Alectinib (ALECENSA): Genentech and Roche

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Analyst Views

10.3. Ensartinib (ENSACOVE): Xcovery Holdings

10.3.1. Product Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.3.5. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of ALK NSCLC

11.2. Neladalkib (NVL-655): Nuvalent

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst Views

11.3. TRI-611: TRIANA Biomedicines

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Analyst Views

12. ALK NSCLC: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of ALK NSCLC

12.3. Conjoint Analysis of ALK NSCLC

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.5. Total Market Size of ALK NSCLC in the 7MM

12.6. The United States

12.6.1. Total Market Size of ALK NSCLC in the United States

12.6.2. Market Size of ALK NSCLC by Therapies in the United States

12.7. EU4 and the UK

12.7.1. Total Market Size of ALK NSCLC in EU4 and the UK

12.7.2. Market Size of ALK NSCLC by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.8. Japan

12.8.1. Total Market Size of ALK NSCLC in Japan

12.8.2. Market Size of ALK NSCLC by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of ALK NSCLC

14. SWOT Analysis of ALK NSCLC

15. KOL Views of ALK NSCLC

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of ALK NSCLC

16.1. The US

16.2. In EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of ALK NSCLC Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [38]

List of Figures [36]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Roche

Genentech

Xcovery Holdings

Pfizer

Nuvalent

TRIANA Biomedicines, Astellas Pharma Global Development

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900