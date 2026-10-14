Pre-Eclampsia - Global Drug Pipeline Insight, 2026 AI-Enabled And Sirna Therapies Expand Licensing, R&D, And Partnership Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pre-Eclampsia pipeline highlights novel therapies, AI-enabled candidates, Fast Track designations, clinical progress, collaborations and unmet needs.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pre-Eclampsia - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the global Pre-Eclampsia pipeline landscape, covering more than five companies and over five investigational therapies. It evaluates clinical and nonclinical candidates by development stage, product type, route of administration and molecule type, while also examining discontinued and inactive programs. The analysis supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, researchers and healthcare stakeholders seeking insights into Pre-Eclampsia drug development, clinical trials and emerging treatment strategies.

Pre-Eclampsia is a pregnancy-specific hypertensive disorder that typically develops after 20 weeks of gestation. It is characterized by new-onset hypertension, frequently accompanied by proteinuria or evidence of organ dysfunction. The condition affects approximately 2-8% of pregnancies worldwide and remains a major cause of maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality. Without effective management, it can progress to eclampsia, HELLP syndrome and other severe complications.

The pathophysiology of Pre-Eclampsia involves abnormal placental development, impaired uteroplacental perfusion, hypoxia, ischemia and maternal endothelial dysfunction. In early-onset disease, inadequate trophoblast invasion and defective spiral artery remodeling contribute to reduced placental blood flow. Late-onset disease is more closely associated with maternal microvascular and endothelial dysfunction. Risk factors include pre-existing hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, autoimmune conditions, obesity and multiple pregnancies.

Current Pre-Eclampsia treatment focuses on maternal and fetal monitoring, blood pressure control, seizure prevention and the timing of delivery. Antihypertensive therapies may be used in severe cases, while magnesium sulfate is administered to reduce seizure risk. Corticosteroids may support fetal lung maturation when pre-term delivery is anticipated. Delivery of the baby and placenta remains the definitive intervention, emphasizing the need for therapies that can safely prolong pregnancy and improve maternal and fetal outcomes.

Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline and Therapeutic Assessment

The report profiles pipeline candidates across Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, preclinical and Discovery stages. Each drug profile may include mechanism of action, clinical study information, regulatory milestones, product development activities, funding, designations, collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisition activity, and other commercial or scientific developments.

Therapeutic candidates are assessed across multiple routes of administration, including intra-articular, intraocular, intrathecal, intravenous, ophthalmic, oral, parenteral, subcutaneous, topical and transdermal delivery. Molecule types covered include oligonucleotides, peptides and small molecules. Products are also categorized as mono, combination or mono/combination therapies.

Selected Emerging Pre-Eclampsia Drugs



EG-101 - Evergreen Therapeutics, Inc.

EG-101 is an investigational, AI-enabled small-molecule candidate designed to reduce hypertension and proteinuria in Pre-Eclampsia. Preclinical studies demonstrated activity against both clinical manifestations. The candidate has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration Investigational New Drug clearance and is currently being evaluated in Phase I development. CBP-4888 - Comanche Biopharma

CBP-4888 is a fixed-dose combination of two chemically-synthesized, lipid-conjugated small interfering ribonucleic acid duplex oligonucleotides, siRNA-2283 and siRNA-2519. The therapy targets two soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase-1 mRNA isoforms associated with Pre-Eclampsia pathogenesis. In August 2023, CBP-4888 received FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of sFlt1-mediated pre-term Pre-Eclampsia. The candidate is currently in Phase I development.

Competitive Landscape and Development Activity

More than five companies are advancing therapies within the Pre-Eclampsia pipeline, with Evergreen Therapeutics, Inc. and Comanche Biopharma among the highlighted developers. Companies and academic institutions are investigating novel mechanisms intended to address persistent unmet needs, improve disease management and reduce serious maternal and fetal complications.

The report examines pipeline progress, clinical trial status, regulatory designations and the potential impact of emerging drugs. It also evaluates Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, licensing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, funding activity and technologies intended to overcome the limitations of current treatment options.

Key Report Insights



Global Pre-Eclampsia pipeline analysis

Profiles of clinical, preclinical and Discovery-stage candidates

Assessment by development phase, molecule type, product type and route of administration

Clinical trial activity and regulatory milestones

Inactive and discontinued drug assessment

Competitive intelligence covering key companies and products

Unmet needs and potential treatment impact Collaboration, licensing, merger and acquisition activity

By consolidating clinical, scientific and commercial intelligence, the report offers a focused view of the evolving Pre-Eclampsia therapeutics market and the opportunities shaping future research and development.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Pre-Eclampsia: Overview



Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Pre-Eclampsia- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

CBP-4888: Comanche Biopharma



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Pre-Eclampsia Key Companies

Pre-Eclampsia Key Products

Pre-Eclampsia - Unmet Needs

Pre-Eclampsia - Market Drivers and Barriers

Pre-Eclampsia - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Pre-Eclampsia Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Evergreen Therapeutics, Inc. Comanche Biopharma

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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