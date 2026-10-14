Global Type 2 Diabetes - Competitive Landscape And Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026 Oral GLP-1S, Multi-Agonists, And Rnai Drive Pipeline Investment And Partnership Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Track late-stage GLP-1 innovation, once-weekly insulin, RNAi and gene therapies, plus licensing, partnerships and global clinical trial activity.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Type 2 Diabetes - Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a global assessment of the Type 2 diabetes competitive landscape, covering more than 200 companies and 200 marketed, clinical-stage, preclinical, and inactive drugs. It evaluates therapies by product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type while examining clinical trial activity, company strategies, licensing agreements, acquisitions, and research collaborations.

Type 2 Diabetes Overview

Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disorder associated with insulin resistance, progressive pancreatic?-cell dysfunction, and persistent hyperglycemia. Disease progression is influenced by impaired insulin action in skeletal muscle, adipose tissue, and the liver, as well as altered incretin signaling, glucagon excess, inflammation, and abnormal renal glucose handling.

Clinical management is increasingly individualized according to glycemic status, body weight, cardiovascular and kidney risk, comorbidities, safety considerations, and patient preferences. Treatment options include metformin, GLP-1 receptor agonists, dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists, SGLT2 inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, sulfonylureas, thiazolidinediones, and insulin. Current treatment strategies emphasize therapies offering cardiovascular, renal, and weight-related benefits in addition to glycemic control.

Recent Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline and Market Developments



In August 2026, Novo Nordisk announced the nationwide launch of Awiqli (insulin icodec-abae) injection 700 units/mL following FDA approval. The therapy is the first once-weekly basal insulin approved for adults with Type 2 diabetes.

Structure Therapeutics dosed the first patients in the Phase III ACCOMPLISH program evaluating aleniglipron, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist.

Kailera Therapeutics reported positive topline findings from two Phase III studies of HRS-7535, also known as KAI-7535.

AstraZeneca advanced elecoglipron toward Phase III development after positive Phase IIb results from the VISTA and SOLSTICE trials.

Eli Lilly announced positive Phase III topline results for retatrutide, an investigational GIP, GLP-1 and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist.

Novo Nordisk reported that CagriSema achieved superior HbA1c reduction and weight loss compared with semaglutide in the Phase III REIMAGINE 2 trial.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals initiated a Phase II trial of ALN-4324, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting GRB14. Innovent Biologics received FDA clearance for an investigational new drug application supporting Phase I development of IBI3032, an oral GLP-1R agonist.

Marketed and Emerging Type 2 Diabetes Therapies

The report profiles established products and emerging candidates from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Marketed therapies include Ozempic from Novo Nordisk and INVOKANA from Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Orforglipron, developed by Eli Lilly, is an oral, once-daily small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist authorized by the UK MHRA in August 2026 for adults with insufficiently controlled Type 2 diabetes.

Late-stage pipeline candidates include RAY1225 from Guangdong Raynovent Biotech, a once-every-two-weeks GLP-1 and GIP receptor dual agonist in Phase III development, and CagriSema, Novo Nordisk's once-weekly fixed-dose combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide.

Other differentiated programs include ALN-4324, a long-acting RNA interference therapy designed to improve insulin sensitivity; TQF3250, an oral small-molecule biased GLP-1 receptor agonist; IBI3032, an oral GLP-1R agonist in Phase I trials; and NRDN-101, a preclinical candidate targeting calcium homeostasis in pancreatic?-cells.

Competitive and Clinical Trial Analysis

The report compares companies by therapy type and development stage and assesses collaboration, partnering, licensing, acquisition, and company-academic activity. Its clinical trial analysis covers trial status, development phase, therapeutic area, participant age, study completion year, endpoint status, allocation, interventional model, masking, and enrollment status.

Sponsor and geographic analysis evaluates leading trial sponsors, development stages, country-level clinical activity, and therapy distribution by market. The coverage also identifies inactive assets, unmet needs, emerging technologies, recent drug development trends, and regulatory designations granted to approved and investigational therapies.

Selected Companies Covered



Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

Innovent Biologics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

Genprex, Inc.

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Neurodon Autotelic Bio

Selected Products Covered



Orforglipron

Ozempic

CagriSema

INVOKANA

RAY1225

IBI3032

Elecoglipron

GPX-002

HRS-7535

TQF3250

ALN-4324

NRDN-101

ATB-101

Icovamenib REGEND003

By integrating Type 2 diabetes pipeline analysis, clinical trial intelligence, competitive benchmarking, and transaction activity, the report supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, researchers, and strategic decision-makers seeking to evaluate innovation, partnership opportunities, and future market development.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Type 2 Diabetes: Overview



Introduction

Signs and Symptoms

Causes

Pathophysiology

Diagnosis Treatment

Type 2 Diabetes -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Type 2 Diabetes Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, and development stage)

Type 2 Diabetes: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Eli Lilly and Company

Company Overview

Orforglipron



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Type 2 Diabetes: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd

Company Overview

RAY1225



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

ALN-432



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

Company Overview

TQF3250



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Unknown Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Clinical Trial Assessment

Clinical Trial Analysis



Assessment by Status

Assessment by Status and Phase of development

Assessment by End Point Status

Assessment by Enrolled Patients by Age Assessment by Study Completion Year

Clinical Trial Design Analysis



Assessment by Allocation of Clinical Trials

Assessment by Interventional Model of Clinical Trials

Assessment by Enrolled Patients by Status Assessment by Masking of Clinical Trials

Sponsor and Geographical Analysis



Assessment by Top Sponsors

Assessment by Total Trials Sponsored by Countries and Phase Assessment by Clinical Therapies by Countries

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Type 2 Diabetes- Unmet needs

Type 2 Diabetes - Market drivers and barriers

Appendix

List of Tables [24]

List of Figures [24]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk

Johnson & Johnson

Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd

Innovent Biologics

AstraZeneca

Genprex, Inc.

Sciwind Biosciences

Neurodon

Autotelic Bio

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Ascletis Pharma

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Corxel Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Amgen

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Antag Therapeutics

Rezubio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Gan&Lee Pharmaceuticals

Atrogi

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Genexine

Biomea Fusion

Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Housey Healthcare Regend Therapeutics

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