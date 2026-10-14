Global Type 2 Diabetes - Competitive Landscape And Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026 Oral GLP-1S, Multi-Agonists, And Rnai Drive Pipeline Investment And Partnership Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Type 2 Diabetes - Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a global assessment of the Type 2 diabetes competitive landscape, covering more than 200 companies and 200 marketed, clinical-stage, preclinical, and inactive drugs. It evaluates therapies by product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type while examining clinical trial activity, company strategies, licensing agreements, acquisitions, and research collaborations.
Type 2 Diabetes Overview
Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disorder associated with insulin resistance, progressive pancreatic?-cell dysfunction, and persistent hyperglycemia. Disease progression is influenced by impaired insulin action in skeletal muscle, adipose tissue, and the liver, as well as altered incretin signaling, glucagon excess, inflammation, and abnormal renal glucose handling.
Clinical management is increasingly individualized according to glycemic status, body weight, cardiovascular and kidney risk, comorbidities, safety considerations, and patient preferences. Treatment options include metformin, GLP-1 receptor agonists, dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists, SGLT2 inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, sulfonylureas, thiazolidinediones, and insulin. Current treatment strategies emphasize therapies offering cardiovascular, renal, and weight-related benefits in addition to glycemic control.
Recent Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline and Market Developments
- In August 2026, Novo Nordisk announced the nationwide launch of Awiqli (insulin icodec-abae) injection 700 units/mL following FDA approval. The therapy is the first once-weekly basal insulin approved for adults with Type 2 diabetes. Structure Therapeutics dosed the first patients in the Phase III ACCOMPLISH program evaluating aleniglipron, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist. Kailera Therapeutics reported positive topline findings from two Phase III studies of HRS-7535, also known as KAI-7535. AstraZeneca advanced elecoglipron toward Phase III development after positive Phase IIb results from the VISTA and SOLSTICE trials. Eli Lilly announced positive Phase III topline results for retatrutide, an investigational GIP, GLP-1 and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist. Novo Nordisk reported that CagriSema achieved superior HbA1c reduction and weight loss compared with semaglutide in the Phase III REIMAGINE 2 trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals initiated a Phase II trial of ALN-4324, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting GRB14. Innovent Biologics received FDA clearance for an investigational new drug application supporting Phase I development of IBI3032, an oral GLP-1R agonist.
Marketed and Emerging Type 2 Diabetes Therapies
The report profiles established products and emerging candidates from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Marketed therapies include Ozempic from Novo Nordisk and INVOKANA from Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Orforglipron, developed by Eli Lilly, is an oral, once-daily small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist authorized by the UK MHRA in August 2026 for adults with insufficiently controlled Type 2 diabetes.
Late-stage pipeline candidates include RAY1225 from Guangdong Raynovent Biotech, a once-every-two-weeks GLP-1 and GIP receptor dual agonist in Phase III development, and CagriSema, Novo Nordisk's once-weekly fixed-dose combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide.
Other differentiated programs include ALN-4324, a long-acting RNA interference therapy designed to improve insulin sensitivity; TQF3250, an oral small-molecule biased GLP-1 receptor agonist; IBI3032, an oral GLP-1R agonist in Phase I trials; and NRDN-101, a preclinical candidate targeting calcium homeostasis in pancreatic?-cells.
Competitive and Clinical Trial Analysis
The report compares companies by therapy type and development stage and assesses collaboration, partnering, licensing, acquisition, and company-academic activity. Its clinical trial analysis covers trial status, development phase, therapeutic area, participant age, study completion year, endpoint status, allocation, interventional model, masking, and enrollment status.
Sponsor and geographic analysis evaluates leading trial sponsors, development stages, country-level clinical activity, and therapy distribution by market. The coverage also identifies inactive assets, unmet needs, emerging technologies, recent drug development trends, and regulatory designations granted to approved and investigational therapies.
Selected Companies Covered
- Eli Lilly and Company Novo Nordisk Johnson & Johnson AstraZeneca Innovent Biologics Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Genprex, Inc. Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Amgen Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Neurodon Autotelic Bio
Selected Products Covered
- Orforglipron Ozempic CagriSema INVOKANA RAY1225 IBI3032 Elecoglipron GPX-002 HRS-7535 TQF3250 ALN-4324 NRDN-101 ATB-101 Icovamenib REGEND003
By integrating Type 2 diabetes pipeline analysis, clinical trial intelligence, competitive benchmarking, and transaction activity, the report supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, researchers, and strategic decision-makers seeking to evaluate innovation, partnership opportunities, and future market development.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Type 2 Diabetes: Overview
- Introduction Signs and Symptoms Causes Pathophysiology Diagnosis Treatment
Type 2 Diabetes -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment
- Type 2 Diabetes Collaboration Analysis by Companies
Competitive Landscape
- Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, and development stage)
Type 2 Diabetes: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)
Eli Lilly and Company
- Company Overview
Orforglipron
- Product Description Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities
Type 2 Diabetes: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd
- Company Overview
RAY1225
- Product Description Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Company Overview
ALN-432
- Product Description Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group
- Company Overview
TQF3250
- Product Description Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities
Preclinical Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Unknown Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Clinical Trial Assessment
Clinical Trial Analysis
- Assessment by Status Assessment by Status and Phase of development Assessment by End Point Status Assessment by Enrolled Patients by Age Assessment by Study Completion Year
Clinical Trial Design Analysis
- Assessment by Allocation of Clinical Trials Assessment by Interventional Model of Clinical Trials Assessment by Enrolled Patients by Status Assessment by Masking of Clinical Trials
Sponsor and Geographical Analysis
- Assessment by Top Sponsors Assessment by Total Trials Sponsored by Countries and Phase Assessment by Clinical Therapies by Countries
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Type 2 Diabetes- Unmet needs
Type 2 Diabetes - Market drivers and barriers
Appendix
List of Tables [24]
List of Figures [24]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Eli Lilly and Company Novo Nordisk Johnson & Johnson Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd Innovent Biologics AstraZeneca Genprex, Inc. Sciwind Biosciences Neurodon Autotelic Bio Qilu Pharmaceutical Ascletis Pharma Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Corxel Pharmaceuticals Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Amgen Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited Antag Therapeutics Rezubio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Gan&Lee Pharmaceuticals Atrogi Sparrow Pharmaceuticals Genexine Biomea Fusion Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Housey Healthcare Regend Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment