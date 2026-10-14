Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast To 2034 GLP-1 Innovation Drives 14.0% CAGR Toward USD 148.6 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dual/triple agonists lead, while oral therapies, expanded indications, direct-to-consumer channels and Asia-Pacific growth offer strong investment opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Anti-Obesity Drugs - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-obesity drugs market was valued at USD 45.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 148.6 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2026-2034. According to the report, growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of obesity and overweight, strong demand for dual GIP/GLP-1 therapies, development of triple agonists, broader regulatory indications, and investment in oral and less-frequent-dosing formulations.



Dual/triple agonists led the market by drug class with a 48% share in 2025.

Subcutaneous/injectable products accounted for 88% of revenue, while oral therapies represented the fastest-growing route of administration.

Chronic weight management (obesity/overweight) held a 72% share by indication.

Retail pharmacies led distribution with a 54% share, while online/telehealth pharmacies recorded the fastest growth. North America accounted for 62% of global revenue, while Asia-Pacific is forecast to expand at the highest CAGR through 2034.

Market Growth Drivers

The expanding global population affected by obesity and overweight is increasing demand for long-term pharmacological treatment. The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 1 in 8 adults worldwide live with obesity. Associated conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obstructive sleep apnea, are also strengthening the role of anti-obesity drugs in public health and clinical care.

Dual GIP/GLP-1 and emerging triple agonist therapies are reshaping the competitive landscape. Eli Lilly's Zepbound generated USD 22.9 billion in 2025 sales, increasing 188.7% from the previous year and surpassing Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, which recorded USD 18.6 billion. Clinical evidence has supported this momentum, with the SURMOUNT-5 trial reporting average weight loss of 20.2% for Zepbound compared with 13.7% for Wegovy over 72 weeks.

Regulatory expansion beyond chronic weight management is creating additional commercial opportunities. Wegovy has secured an indication for cardiovascular risk reduction, while Zepbound received an expanded indication for moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity. These approvals broaden eligible patient populations and strengthen the clinical positioning of leading products.

Pipeline investment remains focused on improved efficacy, convenient administration and longer dosing intervals. Key programs include Eli Lilly's retatrutide and oral orforglipron, Novo Nordisk's investigational CagriSema, and Amgen's monthly-dosing MariTide. Manufacturing investment is also increasing, including Eli Lilly's announced USD 6.5 billion Houston facility, as suppliers work to address capacity constraints and sustained international demand.

Segment Analysis

Dual/triple agonists are expected to retain leadership throughout the forecast period. Their position is supported by strong clinical outcomes, accelerating sales and continued development of multi-receptor candidates. Single GLP-1 receptor agonists remain commercially important, while GLP-1/amylin combinations, melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonists, non-incretin combination oral drugs and lipase inhibitors address complementary or specialized treatment needs.

Subcutaneous/injectable therapies dominated the route of administration category in 2025 because the highest-revenue products, including Wegovy and Zepbound, use weekly self-injection. Oral products are forecast to gain market share following the approval of oral semaglutide for chronic weight management and continued development of small-molecule candidates such as orforglipron.

Chronic weight management remains the principal indication, followed by obesity with cardiometabolic risk reduction, obstructive sleep apnea with obesity, rare genetic obesity syndromes and other applications. Retail pharmacies continue to lead distribution, although direct-to-consumer platforms and online/telehealth pharmacies are improving access and supporting faster patient acquisition.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held the largest anti-obesity drugs market share in 2025. Regional leadership reflects high obesity prevalence, substantial healthcare expenditure, expanding insurance coverage and the concentration of Wegovy and Zepbound revenue in the United States. Extensive FDA activity and manufacturer investment further support the region's position.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth through 2034. China, Japan and India represent significant addressable markets due to expanding healthcare access, rising disposable income and increasing awareness of pharmacological weight management. Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy in India in June 2025 for chronic weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction, while Eli Lilly's Mounjaro has experienced strong early uptake in the country.

Europe remains an important market shaped by national reimbursement processes and health technology assessments. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain are among the leading national markets. Latin America, the Middle East and Africa offer emerging opportunities, although adoption of higher-cost therapies remains concentrated in major urban centers and private healthcare systems.

Competitive Landscape

The market is consolidated, with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly controlling a substantial share of global commercial revenue. Competition is increasingly determined by clinical efficacy, expanded indications, manufacturing capacity, oral delivery, dosing frequency and reimbursement access.

Other prominent participants include Amgen Inc., Roche Holding AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Structure Therapeutics Inc., Zealand Pharma A/S and Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals maintains a specialized position in rare genetic obesity through Imcivree, while several biotechnology companies are advancing differentiated oral, injectable and multi-receptor candidates.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions continue to influence pipeline development. Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma are collaborating on survodutide, while Roche's acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics added candidates including CT-388 and CT-996 to its obesity portfolio. Innovation is concentrated in GLP-1/GIP/glucagon triple agonists, GLP-1/amylin combinations, monthly-dosing products and oral small-molecule GLP-1 agonists.

Market Challenges

High treatment costs and inconsistent insurance coverage continue to limit broad adoption. Patient persistence is another concern, as discontinuation may result from gastrointestinal side effects, affordability issues or treatment fatigue. The need for long-term therapy to sustain weight loss also raises questions about adherence and healthcare budget impact.

Additional challenges include unauthorized or compounded copies of branded semaglutide and tirzepatide, pricing uncertainty associated with government negotiations, and the need to maintain reliable supply. Manufacturers that improve affordability, expand production and provide effective adherence support will be better positioned to capture future anti-obesity drugs market growth.

Scope of the Report

The report evaluates market size, forecasts, clinical and commercial developments, competitive positioning, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and growth opportunities. Coverage includes drug class, route of administration, indication, distribution channel and geography, with regional analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The findings are relevant to pharmaceutical manufacturers, research organizations, healthcare associations, government agencies, distributors, investors, start-up companies and other stakeholders assessing opportunities in the global anti-obesity drugs market.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Overview at a Glance

2. Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights and Market Snapshot

3. Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rising Global Prevalence of Obesity and Overweight

3.1.2. Commercial Ascent of Dual GIP/GLP-1 and Triple Agonist Therapies

3.1.3. Expanding Regulatory Indications Beyond Weight Loss

3.1.4. Pipeline Investment in Less-Frequent-Dosing and Oral Formulations

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. High Cost and Variable Insurance Coverage

3.2.2. Patient Adherence and Persistence Challenges

3.2.3. Compounded and Unauthorized Product Competition

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Oral Small-Molecule GLP-1 Agonists

3.3.2. Monthly and Less-Frequent Dosing Formulations

4. Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1. The United States

5.2. Europe

5.3. Japan

5.4. China

6. Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3. Threat of New Entrants

6.4. Threat of Substitutes

6.5. Competitive Rivalry

7. Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Assessment

7.1. By Drug Class

7.1.1. Single GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

7.1.2. Dual/Triple Agonists

7.1.3. GLP-1/Amylin Combinations

7.1.4. Melanocortin-4 Receptor (MC4R) Agonists

7.1.5. Non-Incretin Combination Oral Drugs

7.1.6. Lipase Inhibitors

7.1.7. Others

7.2. By Route of Administration

7.2.1. Subcutaneous/Injectable

7.2.2. Oral

7.3. By Indication

7.3.1. Chronic Weight Management (Obesity/Overweight)

7.3.2. Obesity with Cardiometabolic Risk Reduction

7.3.3. Obstructive Sleep Apnea with Obesity

7.3.4. Rare Genetic Obesity Syndromes

7.3.5. Others

7.4. By Distribution Channel

7.4.1. Retail Pharmacy

7.4.2. Hospital Pharmacy

7.4.3. Online/Telehealth Pharmacy

7.5. By Geography

7.5.1. North America

7.5.1.1. United States Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.2. Canada Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.3. Mexico Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2. Europe

7.5.2.1. Germany Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.2. United Kingdom Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.3. France Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.4. Italy Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.5. Spain Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.6. Rest of Europe Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3. Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1. China Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.2. Japan Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.3. India Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.4. Australia Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.5. South Korea Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4. Rest of the World

7.5.4.1. Middle East Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.2. Africa Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.3. South America Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

8. Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Analysis

8.2. Company Share Analysis (Premium Offering)

9. Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

10. Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles

Each company profile includes a company overview, company snapshot, financial overview, product listing, and entropy analysis.

10.1. Novo Nordisk A/S

10.2. Eli Lilly and Company

10.3. Amgen Inc.

10.4. Roche Holding AG

10.5. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

10.6. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.7. Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

10.8. Structure Therapeutics Inc.

10.9. Zealand Pharma A/S

10.10. Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer and Contact Us

List of Tables [29]

List of Figures [37]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Structure Therapeutics Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit

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