Global Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 Market To Reach USD 24.15 Billion As Theranostics And PET/SPECT Adoption Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through AI-powered efficiency, cost management, supply chain diversification, local manufacturing, strategic partnerships, and targeted expansion in PET, SPECT, and theranostics.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nuclear medicine (radiopharmaceuticals) market is projected to increase from USD 10.74 billion in 2025 to USD 24.15 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and other chronic conditions requiring accurate diagnosis, disease monitoring, and targeted treatment.

Advances in radiotracer development, theranostics, targeted radiotherapy, and imaging systems are improving diagnostic precision and clinical outcomes. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, greater awareness of early disease detection, supportive government initiatives, and continued investment in research and development are also accelerating the adoption of nuclear medicine procedures worldwide.

Key Nuclear Medicine Market Growth Drivers



Increasing chronic disease burden: The growing incidence of oncological, cardiac, and neurological disorders is increasing demand for functional imaging and radiopharmaceutical therapies. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 437 million disability-adjusted life years globally in 2023.

Demand for targeted radiotherapy: Radioligand therapies are gaining adoption for neuroendocrine tumors, prostate cancer, thyroid cancer, and other indications. Continued product development is expanding treatment options while supporting more personalized care.

Wider adoption of PET and SPECT: Hospitals and diagnostic centers are increasing their use of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) for disease detection, staging, treatment planning, and monitoring. Product innovation and regulatory approvals: New radiopharmaceuticals and imaging agents are strengthening the commercial pipeline. In March 2025, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited's New Drug Application for Gozellix (TLX007-CDx), a kit for preparing gallium-68 [??Ga] gozetotide injection for PSMA-PET imaging in prostate cancer.

Global cancer trends reinforce the need for advanced nuclear imaging and targeted treatment. The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimated 863,000 new thyroid cancer cases worldwide in 2025, with the total projected to reach 1.07 million by 2045. New prostate cancer cases were estimated at 1.57 million in 2025 and are forecast to rise to 2.63 million by 2045.

Market Segmentation Insights

The report segments the nuclear medicine (radiopharmaceuticals) market by product type, application, end-user, and geography. Product categories include diagnostic products and therapeutic products. Diagnostic products cover SPECT radiopharmaceuticals, including technetium-99m, iodine-125, and xenon-133, as well as PET products such as fluorine-18, carbon-11, and gallium-68. Within diagnostic products, iodine-125 under the SPECT category is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2025.

Therapeutic products include alpha emitters such as astatine-211, actinium-225, and lead-212; beta emitters such as lutetium-177, iodine-131, and yttrium-90; and brachytherapy products. Key applications comprise cardiology, neurology, oncology, and other clinical areas. Major end-users include hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialized healthcare facilities.

Regional Nuclear Medicine Market Trends

North America is expected to hold the leading market position, accounting for approximately 42% of global revenue in 2025. Its dominance is attributed to established healthcare infrastructure, extensive access to PET and SPECT systems, strong research activity, favorable reimbursement conditions, and the presence of major radiopharmaceutical companies.

Cardiovascular and neurological disease prevalence continues to support regional demand. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that approximately 805,000 people in the United States experienced a heart attack in 2024. The Parkinson's Foundation has also estimated that about 1.2 million people in the country could be living with Parkinson's disease by 2030. In April 2024, the FDA approved Novartis' Lutathera as the first medicine specifically indicated for pediatric patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

Europe is experiencing sustained growth due to demand for early diagnosis, advanced cardiac imaging, oncology applications, and radiopharmaceutical therapies. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development estimated that cardiovascular diseases affected approximately 62 million people in Europe in 2022. Product approvals are reinforcing regional development, including the European Commission's November 2024 approval of Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH's non-carrier-added lutetium-177 chloride, Theralugand.

Asia-Pacific represents an expanding market supported by rising healthcare expenditure, improving diagnostic infrastructure, and increasing incidence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders. Wider availability of PET and SPECT imaging, together with growing investment in nuclear medicine facilities, is expected to create opportunities across China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by radiopharmaceutical innovation, regulatory approvals, geographic expansion, partnerships, acquisitions, and investment in manufacturing and distribution. Major companies are developing diagnostic radiotracers and therapeutic products while expanding isotope production and supply capabilities.

Leading market participants include Lantheus, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Curium Pharma, Pharmalogic Holdings Corp., Novartis, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Sotera Health LLC, Bracco Imaging SpA, Jubilant Pharma Limited, NECSA Ltd., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Bayer AG, Norgine, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, Eckert & Ziegler, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Mallinckrodt PLC, and ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH.

Artificial Intelligence and Market Innovation

Artificial intelligence is strengthening nuclear medicine workflows by supporting PET and SPECT image reconstruction, noise reduction, abnormality detection, dose calculation, quality control, and treatment planning. AI-assisted analysis can also help clinicians evaluate patient response to radiopharmaceutical therapies and enable manufacturers to identify promising radiotracer candidates. These applications are expected to improve operational efficiency, accelerate development programs, and support personalized theranostics.

Market Challenges and U.S. Tariff Impact

Market expansion may be constrained by the short half-life of many radioisotopes, complex transportation requirements, limited isotope availability, and the high cost of cyclotrons, PET/SPECT scanners, and radiation-shielded facilities. Strict regulatory standards, radiation safety obligations, and shortages of trained professionals create additional barriers, particularly in developing healthcare systems.

U.S. tariffs on imported medical equipment, raw materials, isotopes, and diagnostic kits may increase manufacturing and procurement costs. Healthcare providers could face higher prices for imaging and therapeutic procedures, potentially affecting adoption in cost-sensitive settings. However, these pressures may encourage domestic manufacturing, localized isotope production, alternative sourcing, and supply chain diversification, improving long-term resilience.

The report provides market forecasts, segment performance analysis, regional opportunities, competitive intelligence, regulatory insights, and an assessment of recent product developments. These findings can support cost management, supply chain planning, partnership strategies, market entry decisions, and investment in the rapidly developing nuclear medicine (radiopharmaceuticals) market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumption

2. Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at Glance

3. Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular, and other chronic diseases

3.1.2 Increasing demand for targeted radiotherapy

3.1.3 Growing adoption of PET and SPECT imaging

3.2 Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Short half-life, radiation exposure concerns, and high infrastructure and operational cost

3.2.2 Stringent regulatory approval process

3.3 Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Opportunity

3.3.1 Rising research and development opportunities and presence of robust products in pipeline

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 AI-Powered Innovations and Applications

4.2 U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 The United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Assessment

7.1 By Product Type

7.1.1 Diagnostic Products

7.1.1.1 Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

7.1.1.1.1 Technetium-99m

7.1.1.1.2 Iodine-125

7.1.1.1.3 Xenon-133

7.1.1.1.4 Others

7.1.1.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

7.1.1.2.1 Fluorine-18

7.1.1.2.2 Carbon-11

7.1.1.2.3 Gallium-68

7.1.1.2.4 Others

7.1.2 Therapeutics Products

7.1.2.1 Alpha Emitters

7.1.2.1.1 Astatine-211

7.1.2.1.2 Actinium-225

7.1.2.1.3 Lead-212

7.1.2.1.4 Others

7.1.2.2 Beta Emitters

7.1.2.2.1 Lutetium-177

7.1.2.2.2 Iodine-131

7.1.2.2.3 Yttrium-90

7.1.2.2.4 Others

7.1.2.3 Brachytherapy

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Cardiology

7.2.2 Neurology

7.2.3 Oncology

7.2.4 Others

7.3 By End-Users

7.3.1 Hospitals

7.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

7.3.3 Others

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United States Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.1.2 Canada Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.1.3 Mexico Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 France Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2.2 Germany Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2.3 United Kingdom Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2.4 Italy Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2.5 Spain Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 China Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3.2 Japan Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3.3 India Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3.4 Australia Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3.5 South Korea Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.4.1 Middle East Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.4.2 Africa Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.4.3 South America Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size In USD Million (2023-2034)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Company and Product Profiles

Each company profile includes a company overview, company snapshot, financial overview, and product listing.

9.1 Lantheus

9.2 Cardinal Health

9.3 GE Healthcare

9.4 Curium Pharma

9.5 Pharmalogic Holdings Corp.

9.6 Novartis

9.7 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

9.8 Sotera Health

9.9 Bracco Imaging SpA

9.10 Jubilant Pharma Ltd.

9.11 NECSA Ltd.

9.12 IBA Radiopharma Solutions

9.13 Bayer AG

9.14 Norgine

9.15 NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

9.16 Eckert & Ziegler

9.17 Telix Pharmaceuticals

9.18 ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

9.19 Mallinckrodt PLC

9.20 ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH

10. KOL Views

11. Project Approach

12. About the Publisher

13. Disclaimer

List of Tables [29]

List of Figures [37]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Lantheus

Cardinal Health

GE Healthcare

Curium Pharma

Pharmalogic Holdings Corp.

Novartis

CambridgeIsotope Laboratories, Inc.

Sotera health LLC

Bracco Imaging SpA

Jubilant Pharma Limited

NECSA Ltd.

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Bayer AG

Norgine

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

Eckert & Ziegler

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Mallinckrodt PLC ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH

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