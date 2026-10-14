Global Teleradiology Market - Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2034 AI And Cloud Adoption Drive 14.26% CAGR And A USD 33.89 Billion Opportunity

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Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Teleradiology - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global teleradiology market is projected to increase from USD 10.23 billion in 2025 to USD 33.89 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate of 14.26% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by radiologist shortages, rising diagnostic imaging volumes, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and the rapid adoption of cloud-based healthcare technologies.

Hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers are increasingly using teleradiology services to maintain continuous access to image interpretation, reduce reporting delays, and connect with subspecialty radiologists. Demand is particularly strong in rural and underserved areas where healthcare facilities frequently lack sufficient on-site radiology expertise. The growing requirement for 24/7 radiology reporting in emergency care, trauma, stroke, oncology, and other time-sensitive clinical settings is also strengthening adoption.

Diagnostic Imaging Volumes Drive Teleradiology Market Growth

The expanding use of CT scans, MRI, X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, and PET scans is increasing radiology workloads worldwide. Cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological diseases, and musculoskeletal conditions often require repeated imaging for diagnosis, treatment planning, and disease monitoring. Data cited in the report indicate that neurological conditions affect more than one in three people globally, while worldwide cancer cases are projected to rise substantially through 2045.

Radiologist workforce constraints are making it difficult for many healthcare systems to manage this demand efficiently. In 2024, almost one million patients reportedly waited more than a month for scan results, while the global supply of radiologists remained unevenly distributed. Teleradiology platforms help healthcare organizations distribute cases across locations, improve turnaround times, and sustain diagnostic operations when local specialists are unavailable.

The adoption of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems, Radiology Information Systems, and cloud-based imaging platforms is further improving the secure storage, transfer, and analysis of medical images. Software is estimated to hold the largest component share in 2025 as providers prioritize interoperable platforms, workflow automation, remote access, and scalable image management.

Artificial Intelligence Reshapes Radiology Workflows

AI-powered imaging tools are becoming increasingly important within the teleradiology market. These solutions can assist with abnormality detection, case prioritization, image segmentation, quantitative analysis, and clinical decision support. AI-powered triage platforms can flag potentially urgent findings, allowing radiologists to review critical cases earlier and manage large imaging queues more effectively.

Recent product and regulatory developments demonstrate continued investment in AI-enabled radiology:



In March 2026, Aidoc received CE marking under the Medical Device Regulation for an AI triage solution covering acute abdomen CT findings.

In March 2026, Ultrasound AI received FDA De Novo clearance for its cloud-based Delivery Date AI technology.

In February 2026, Qure.ai received U.S. FDA 510(k) Class II clearance for qXR-Detect, a computer-assisted chest X-ray detection solution.

In January 2026, Aidoc received U.S. FDA clearance for its Comprehensive Abdomen CT Triage solution, which analyzes and prioritizes 14 critical findings. In November 2025, a2z Radiology AI received U.S. FDA clearance for a2z-Unified-Triage, which flags seven urgent findings on abdomen-pelvis CT scans.

GE HealthCare also introduced its Genesis portfolio of cloud enterprise imaging software-as-a-service solutions in March 2025. The portfolio is designed to support image storage, vendor neutral archiving, data migration, workflow efficiency, and healthcare IT resource optimization.

Regional Teleradiology Market Outlook

North America is expected to account for approximately 41% of the global market in 2025. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high imaging volumes, favorable reimbursement conditions, substantial healthcare spending, and widespread adoption of PACS, RIS, AI, and cloud-based imaging platforms. A projected shortage of radiologists and other clinical specialists in the United States is expected to increase reliance on remote reporting services through 2033.

Europe is positioned for continued growth as healthcare systems invest in digital infrastructure, telemedicine, and advanced medical imaging. Radiology staffing shortages remain a major concern, with more than 80% of United Kingdom health systems reportedly experiencing departmental shortages. England has also recorded a significant shortfall in clinical radiologists, contributing to longer waiting times and greater demand for external reporting capacity.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be among the fastest-growing regional markets. Expansion is supported by large patient populations, rising cancer incidence, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investment in telemedicine and cloud-based healthcare platforms. Teleradiology also enables hospitals across the region to access subspecialty expertise for complex oncology, neurology, and emergency imaging cases.

Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates the market by component, deployment mode, modality, end-user, and geography. Components include software, hardware, and services. Deployment options include Cloud-Based, Web-Based, and On-Premises models, while modalities cover X-Ray, Computed Tomography scans, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, ultrasound, and other imaging technologies. Principal end-users include Hospitals & Clinics and Diagnostic Imaging Centers.

Leading teleradiology companies include GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, RamSoft, Telerad Tech, INFINITT Healthcare, Comarch, Perfect Imaging, Radical Imaging, OpenRad, OnePACS, Millensys, Softmed Technologies, Everrtech, Life Image, Nanox Imaging LTD (USARAD.COM), and Everlight Radiology. Competition is shaped by AI integration, cloud-based platform development, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion, and demand for specialized interpretation services.

Market growth may be moderated by cybersecurity risks, patient data privacy requirements, licensing restrictions, and differences in healthcare regulations across states and countries. Nevertheless, sustained imaging demand, radiologist shortages, workflow automation, and expanding access to subspecialty expertise are expected to create significant opportunities for technology providers, healthcare organizations, and remote radiology service companies through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Teleradiology Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumptions

2. Teleradiology Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

3. Teleradiology Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Teleradiology Market Drivers

3.1.1 Growing Volume of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures Is Escalating the Teleradiology Market

3.1.2 Rising Shortage of Radiologists Is Leading to a Surge in Teleradiology

3.1.3 Increase in Product Development Activities Among Key Market Players

3.2 Teleradiology Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Data Privacy and Security Concerns

3.2.2 Regulatory and Licensing Challenges

3.3 Teleradiology Market Opportunity

3.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 AI-Powered Innovations and Applications

4.2 U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 The United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Teleradiology Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Teleradiology Market Assessment

7.1 By Component

7.1.1 Hardware

7.1.2 Software

7.1.3 Services

7.2 By Deployment Type

7.2.1 Cloud-based

7.2.2 Web-based

7.2.3 On-Premises

7.3 By Modality

7.3.1 X-Ray

7.3.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

7.3.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

7.3.4 Ultrasound

7.3.5 Others

7.4 By End-Users

7.4.1 Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.2 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

7.4.3 Others

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.2 Canada Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.3 Mexico Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 France Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.2 Germany Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.3 United Kingdom Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.4 Italy Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.5 Spain Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.2 Japan Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.3 India Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.4 Australia Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.5 South Korea Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.5.4.1 Middle East Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.2 Africa Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.3 South America Teleradiology Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Startup Funding & Investment Trends

10. Teleradiology Market Company and Product Profiles

Each company profile includes a company overview, company snapshot, financial overview, product listing, and entropy analysis.

10.1 GE HealthCare

10.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.3 Carestream Health

10.4 RamSoft

10.5 Telerad Tech

10.6 INFINITT Healthcare

10.7 Comarch

10.8 Perfect Imaging

10.9 Radical Imaging

10.10 OpenRad

10.11 OnePACS

10.12 Millensys

10.13 Softmed Technologies

10.14 Everrtech

10.15 Life Image

10.16 Nanox Imaging LTD (USARAD.COM)

10.17 Everlight Radiology

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer

List of Tables [30]

List of Figures [38]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Carestream Health

RamSoft

Telerad Tech

INFINITT Healthcare

Comarch

Perfect Imaging

Radical Imaging

OpenRad

OnePACS

Millensys

Softmed Technologies

Everrtech

Life Image

Nanox Imaging LTD (USARAD.COM) Everlight Radiology

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