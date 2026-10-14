Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Ultrasound Imaging Market Forecast To 2034 $13.90 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Point-Of-Care Growth And AI Software

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on recurring-revenue software, subscriptions, cloud connectivity, enterprise workflows, embedded AI and partnerships that scale across installed ultrasound systems.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in Ultrasound Imaging market is expected to expand from USD 2.00 billion in 2025 to USD 13.90 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 24.0% from 2026-2034. According to the report, growth is being driven by rising cardiovascular disease and cancer prevalence, expanding point-of-care ultrasound adoption, regulatory clearances for AI-enabled medical devices and increasing pressure on radiologists and sonographers.

Software held the largest component share at 61% in 2025, supported by demand for automated measurements, image-acquisition guidance, anomaly detection, image-quality enhancement and standardized reporting. Software licensing, subscriptions, cloud services and enterprise workflow platforms also provide recurring-revenue opportunities. AI applications can be deployed across new and existing ultrasound systems, enabling providers to improve capabilities without replacing entire hardware fleets.

Machine learning led the technology segment with a 43% market share in 2025. Its established role in automated quantification, workflow optimization and clinical decision support has encouraged adoption across cardiovascular, maternal-fetal and general imaging applications. Deep learning, computer vision, context-aware computing and natural language processing are also gaining momentum, particularly in image reconstruction, anatomical detection, probe positioning and reporting.

Radiology accounted for the largest application share at 32% in 2025. Hospitals remained the dominant end user, generating 48% of market revenue due to high examination volumes, access to advanced infrastructure and demand across cardiology, radiology, obstetrics, oncology and emergency care. Diagnostic imaging centers, specialty clinics and ambulatory and point-of-care settings are expected to record increasing adoption as portable systems become more widely available.

Key AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Growth Drivers



The World Health Organization attributes 17.9 million deaths annually to cardiovascular disease, increasing demand for echocardiography and vascular imaging.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer projects global cancer cases to rise from 20 million in 2022 to 35 million by 2050, supporting higher imaging and surveillance volumes.

AI image guidance is expanding point-of-care ultrasound use in emergency departments, intensive care units, primary care, ambulances, rural clinics and remote locations.

The FDA has authorized more than 1,000 AI and machine-learning-enabled medical devices, with radiology and imaging representing the largest category.

Workforce shortages are encouraging providers to adopt systems that automate measurement, documentation and workflow while improving consistency. Cloud connectivity, subscriptions and enterprise software platforms are strengthening the commercial value of AI-enabled ultrasound solutions.

Regional Market Performance

North America led the global market with a 44% revenue share in 2025. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, early point-of-care ultrasound adoption, strong investment in health technology and an active regulatory environment. The presence of established manufacturers and emerging developers also supports product launches, clinical validation and enterprise deployment. Reimbursement for selected AI-enabled echocardiography applications is expected to further encourage adoption in the United States.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market through 2034. Expansion is supported by aging populations, rising chronic disease prevalence, healthcare investment and growing demand for affordable diagnostic imaging across China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Regional manufacturers such as Samsung Medison, Mindray, FUJIFILM and Canon Medical are scaling AI-enabled portfolios, while portable systems are improving access across underserved urban and rural communities.

Europe remains a significant market, supported by established imaging infrastructure and leading manufacturers, including Philips and Siemens Healthineers. Regulatory requirements under the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act are shaping clinical validation, risk management and post-market oversight. Latin America, the Middle East and Africa offer emerging opportunities as healthcare providers use AI-guided point-of-care ultrasound to address specialist shortages and maternal, cardiovascular and oncology imaging needs.

Market Challenges

Market expansion may be moderated by data privacy, cybersecurity and patient-consent requirements. AI-assisted diagnostic products must meet demanding clinical-validation standards and comply with evolving regulatory frameworks across multiple jurisdictions. These obligations can increase development costs and extend commercialization timelines.

High implementation costs remain a barrier for public hospitals and healthcare systems with limited budgets. Additional challenges include uneven reimbursement, device and software interoperability, limited technical expertise and concerns about algorithmic bias or performance across diverse patient populations. Wider adoption will depend on transparent validation, effective integration with clinical workflows and continued collaboration between AI developers, ultrasound manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately concentrated. Established ultrasound manufacturers lead premium cart-based systems and enterprise deployments, while specialized companies compete in handheld devices, ultrasound-on-chip platforms and AI software. Competitive priorities include automated cardiac quantification, fetal biometry, image guidance, workflow integration, cloud connectivity and semiconductor-based probes.

Major companies operating in the market include:



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Exo Imaging, Inc. Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

Strategic partnerships, acquisitions and product development continue to shape competition. GE HealthCare has expanded its capabilities through acquisitions including Caption Health and Intelligent Ultrasound, while Philips acquired DiA Imaging Analysis. Partnerships between imaging companies, AI developers and computing providers are also accelerating the deployment of advanced clinical applications.

Recent activity includes Butterfly Network's November 2025 launch of Compass AI, an enterprise point-of-care ultrasound workflow platform integrating AI-enabled image capture, documentation and reporting. In August 2025, Philips launched Transcend Plus for its EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx cardiovascular ultrasound systems, adding FDA-cleared 2D and 3D image-quality enhancements and AI-enabled clinical applications.

Market Segmentation and Report Coverage

The report evaluates the market by component, including software, hardware and services; technology, including machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, context-aware computing and natural language processing; and application, including radiology, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, oncology and emergency and point-of-care imaging. End users include hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory and point-of-care settings, specialty clinics and research and academic institutes.

The report also assesses market size, forecasts, product developments, partnerships, acquisitions, competitive positioning and regional opportunities. With chronic disease prevalence increasing and healthcare systems seeking faster, more consistent imaging workflows, AI-enabled ultrasound is positioned for sustained global growth through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1. AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumptions

2. AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

3. AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Burden of Cardiovascular Disease and Cancer

3.1.2 Democratization of Point-of-Care Ultrasound through AI

3.1.3 Accelerating Regulatory Clearances for AI-Enabled Devices

3.1.4 Radiologist and Sonographer Shortages

3.2 AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Data Privacy, Security, and Clinician Trust

3.2.2 Regulatory and Clinical-Validation Complexity

3.2.3 Cost, Interoperability, and Reimbursement Barriers

3.3 AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Ultrasound-on-Chip and Handheld Point-of-Care Expansion

3.3.2 Emerging-Market and Enterprise Workflow Expansion

4. Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Assessment

7.1 By Component

7.1.1 Software

7.1.2 Hardware

7.1.3 Services

7.2 By Technology

7.2.1 Machine Learning

7.2.2 Deep Learning

7.2.3 Computer Vision

7.2.4 Context-Aware Computing

7.2.5 Natural Language Processing

7.2.6 Others

7.3 By Application

7.3.1 Radiology

7.3.2 Cardiology

7.3.3 Obstetrics and Gynecology

7.3.4 Oncology

7.3.5 Emergency and Point-of-Care

7.3.6 Others

7.4 By End User

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

7.4.3 Ambulatory and Point-of-Care Settings

7.4.4 Specialty Clinics

7.4.5 Research and Academic Institutes

7.4.6 Others

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.2 Canada AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.3 Mexico AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 Germany AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.2 United Kingdom AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.3 France AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.4 Italy AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.5 Spain AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.2 Japan AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.3 India AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.4 Australia AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.5 South Korea AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4 Rest of World

7.5.4.1 Middle East AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.2 Africa AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.3 South America AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

8. AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Concentration and Structure

8.2 Competitive Positioning and Market Share Analysis (Premium Offering)

9. AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

10. AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

10.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.3 Siemens Healthineers AG

10.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

10.5 Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

10.7 Butterfly Network, Inc.

10.8 Mindray Medical International Limited

10.9 Exo Imaging, Inc.

10.10 Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

Company profiles include Company Overview, Company Snapshot, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Initiatives / Entropy.

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer and Contact Us

List of Tables [30]

List of Figures [37]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Exo Imaging, Inc. Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

For more information about this report visit

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