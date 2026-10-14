INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Lennar Corporation Investors Who Received Millrose Properties, Inc. (MRP) Shares In February 2025 Spin-Off To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former Lennar Corporation (“Lennar”) investors who received shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (“Millrose” or the“Company”) in connection with Lennar's taxable spin-off of Millrose ("Spin-Off") on February 7, 2025.

MILLROSE STOCK PRICE DROPS FOLLOWING FEBRUARY 2025 SPIN-OFF

Millrose Properties is a Miami–based homesite option purchase platform that engages in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for homebuilders and developers. The Company states,“Millrose catalyzes growth and capital returns for residential homebuilders by funding the acquisition and development of homesites under purchase option agreements.” Since the completion of the Spin-Off, the Company's stock price has declined in value.

If you are a former Lennar investor with losses, please fill out this form, email ..., or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

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