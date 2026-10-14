KBR Dividend Declaration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share. Notwithstanding KBR's previously announced plan to spin off its Mission Technology Solutions business as an independent public company named Trinzic, Inc. in January 2027, the dividend will be paid on January 15, 2027, to KBR stockholders of record on December 15, 2026. Following the spin-off, KBR and Trinzic will evaluate their future dividend policy.

About KBR

KBR is a global, capital-light lifecycle solutions company serving customers in high-complexity industrial, energy and infrastructure markets. Through its advisory, technical, engineering and operating expertise, KBR helps customers shape investments, reduce risk, deploy complex technologies, improve performance and deliver reliable outcomes across the asset lifecycle.

Following the planned separation of the Mission Technology Solutions business, KBR will operate as a focused standalone company with differentiated customer relationships, global execution capabilities and a capital-efficient business model. The company is positioned to benefit from long-term secular growth trends across energy security, energy transition, industrial modernization, and infrastructure investment. KBR's 15,000 employees operate across more than 40 countries.

About Trinzic

KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 18,000 employees and a global footprint.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

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Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

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