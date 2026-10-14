Dryden Gold Corp. Presenting At The OTC Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY, OTCQX: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will present at the OTC Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference taking place online on October 14, 2026. CEO and Director, Trey Wasser and Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President, will present live on Wednesday, October 14 at 12:30 PM ET. The presentation will provide an update on the ongoing drill program across the Company's 90,000-hectare land package, including the latest drill results, and outline of our exploration plans for the remainder of the year, supported by a fully funded $17.5 million 2026-2027 exploration budget. Investors are encouraged to review the updated corporate presentation here. Investors can join the presentation here and schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company here. CORPORATE UPDATES Dryden Gold's 2025–2026 drill programs have significantly expanded the scale of its flagship Gold Rock project, growing the system from 3 mineralized structures with 1 high-grade zone to 15 mineralized structures and 10 high-grade zones. Recent drill highlights include:

Elora: 7.88 g/t gold over 12.70 meters, including 46.05 g/t gold over 1.90 meters, in hole DGR-058, confirming high-grade continuity along approximately 350 meters of strike (see news release dated September 23, 2026 ).

Spyglass: 9.40 g/t gold over 4.60 meters, including 78.40 g/t gold over 0.38 meters, at a true depth of 330 meters in hole DGR-073, extending the zone from approximately 190 meters to 330 meters vertical depth (see news release dated August 31, 2026 ).

Buccaneer: Extended from approximately 185 meters to 370 meters vertical depth (see news release dated August 31, 2026 ). New discoveries: Two new gold-bearing structures identified, including Elora 2 and a new structure at the Paymaster target (see news release dated July 29, 2026 ). For full list of assay results and additional technical information, please click the link here. For a closer look at the geology, watch Maura Kolb's short videos here, where she breaks down Dryden's Archean lode gold system in plain language to help investors understand what the team is discovering and why it matters. Qualified Person The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Kolb has reviewed the drill results for reported intercepts, the analytical data and associated quality control results. Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Core samples for the holes reported in today's release were transported by Dryden personal directly to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101 compliance.

ABOUT VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCES®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors. Learn more about the event at ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP. Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“ DRY”), on the OTCQX Marketplace (“ DRYGF”) and on the FSE (“ X7W“). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce. For more information go to our website . CONTACT INFORMATION

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

...

Dryden Gold Corp.

Trey Wasser, CEO

Email: ...

Phone: 940-368-8337



Ashley Robinson, Director of Corporate Communications

Email: ...

Phone: 604-764-7493

Maura Kolb, M.Sc. P. Geo., President

Email: ...



Social: Linktree

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.