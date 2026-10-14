Radware Introduces Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server Protection To Help Secure The Integration Layer Of Agentic AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution helps organizations secure MCP servers against protocol-specific attacks, DDoS and abuse while providing visibility and governance across MCP deployments

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in AI and application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced Radware Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server Protection, a purpose-built solution designed to help organizations more securely adopt MCP as AI agents gain greater access to enterprise applications, data and business workflows. The solution is intended to give organizations visibility into their MCP infrastructure, help protect MCP servers against MCP-specific attacks and establish governance as deployments scale.

MCP is rapidly emerging as a standard way for AI agents to connect to enterprise applications, data and workflows, enabling them to discover and use tools and services and help automate business processes. According to Stacklok's State of Model Context Protocol in Software 2026 survey, nearly half of software companies surveyed reported using MCP in production, with 19% reporting broad production. As MCP adoption grows, the servers that connect agents to enterprise systems may create a new attack surface that traditional web and DDoS security controls may not have been designed to understand or protect.

Radware MCP Server Protection is designed to help address this gap by protecting the MCP server itself. Part of Radware's cloud security platform, MCP Server Protection joins Radware Agentic AI Protection and LLM Firewall to help organizations protect AI infrastructure across agents, models and the MCP servers that connect them to enterprise systems. It is designed to support MCP servers deployed in public clouds, private clouds, Kubernetes and hardware-based data centers.

“MCP is quickly becoming a critical integration layer between AI agents and the enterprise, but every new connection also expands the attack surface,” said David Aviv, chief technology officer at Radware.“Organizations need to know which MCP servers they have, what those servers expose, which agents are accessing them and whether those interactions are safe. Radware is extending its AI security approach to protect the MCP servers that organizations increasingly depend on to connect agents with real business systems and workflows.”

Radware MCP Server Protection capabilities



MCP attack surface visibility. Radware provides visibility into MCP infrastructure across the organization, including deployed MCP servers, exposed tools and resources, agent activity, usage patterns and communication flows.

MCP-aware attack protection. Purpose-built security controls are designed to help protect MCP environments against protocol abuse, authentication attacks, tool and resource enumeration, unauthorized MCP interactions, AI-driven tool flooding and denial-of-service attacks.

Governance. The solution is designed to help organizations evaluate MCP exposure, identify potential security weaknesses and enforce organizational policies as deployments scale.

Agent activity monitoring. Radware analyzes agent identities, tool invocation patterns, behavioral anomalies and resource consumption trends to help organizations identify potentially malicious or abusive activity. Flexible deployment. Radware MCP Server Protection is available as a cloud-based service as part of Radware Cloud Application Protection Service or as a cloud-augmented service for on-premises Alteon and DefensePro platforms, supporting cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployment strategies.



To learn more, register for Radware's upcoming webinar Introduction to Radware's new MCP Server Protection solution on December 3, 2026, at 11:00 AM EST.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, API and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs, projections, future financial performance, business strategies, market opportunities and developments in its industry, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast” and“target,” and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may” and“could.” For example, statements in this press release about the capabilities, intended performance, benefits, availability and intended use of Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server Protection, the anticipated adoption of MCP and agentic AI technologies, the expected security risks associated with them, and related competitive differentiation and market positioning are forward-looking statements.

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For more information about Radware MCP Server Protection, visit